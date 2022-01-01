Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosted Cupcakery

review star

No reviews yet

4817 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate / Chocolate Buttercream
Confetti / Vanilla Buttercream
Lemon / Cream Cheese

Cupcakes

Chocolate / Chocolate Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with rich chocolate buttercream frosting and rimmed with chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate / Vanilla Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with vanilla buttercream frosting and rimmed with white and dark chocolate sprinkles

Royal White / Chocolate Buttercream

$4.85

Classic royal white cake, with rich chocolate buttercream frosting and rimmed with chocolate sprinkles

Royal White / Vanilla Buttercream

$4.85

Classic royal white cake, with vanilla buttercream frosting and rimmed with white chocolate sprinkles

Confetti / Vanilla Buttercream

$4.85

Royal white cake with confetti sprinkles in it, with vanilla buttercream frosting, topped with confetti sprinkles

Red Velvet / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Mild chocolate cake, with a cream cheese frosting and topped with a frosted chocolate mold

Strawberry / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Strawberry cake, with strawberry cream cheese frosting and topped with a strawberry gummy

Lemon / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Lemon cake, with a lemon zest cream cheese frosting topped with a candy lemon gummy

Carrot / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Carrot cake, with a cream cheese frosting and rimmed with chopped walnuts

Chocolate / Cookies & Cream Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with crushed Oreo buttercream frosting and topped with mini Oreo Cookie

Chocolate / Mint Chip Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with green mint buttercream frosting with mini chocolate chips folded in

Chocolate / Caramel Toffee Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with creamy caramel buttercream frosting and rimmed with crushed Heath Bar

Chocolate / Peanut Butter Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with creamy natural peanut butter frosting and covered with crushed Butterfingers

Royal White / Nutella Buttercream

$4.85

Classic royal white cake, with Nutella buttercream frosting and topped with a chocolate piece

Chocolate / Vanilla Coconut Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with vanilla buttercream frosting and covered with shredded coconut

Royal White / Vanilla Coconut Buttercream

$4.85

Classic royal white cake, with vanilla buttercream frosting and covered with shredded coconut

Flavor of the Month

$4.85

Flavor changes monthly

Vegan

$4.85

Flavor changes monthly. Our vegan recipes are soy, egg and dairy free, made with coconut milk

Gluten-Free

$4.85

Flavor changes monthly. Our GF recipes contain eggs and dairy

Banana / Chocolate Buttercream

$4.85

Banana cake, with rich chocolate buttercream frosting, scattered with chopped mixed nuts and topped with a single plantain chip *available January-February

Orange / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Orange cake, with orange cream cheese frosting and covered with white chocolate curls *available March-August

Pumpkin / Cream Cheese

$4.85

Pumpkin cake, with pumpkin spice cream cheese frosting and topped with a pumpkin chocolate *available September-mid December

Eggnog / Eggnog Buttercream

$4.85

Eggnog cake, with a rich eggnog buttercream frosting and rimmed with a holly berry sprinkle mix

Chocolate / Peppermint Buttercream

$4.85

Chocolate cake, with peppermint buttercream frosting and rimmed with our white chocolate & mini candy cane sprinkles mix

Assorted 4 box

$19.40

Assorted box of 4 cupcakes, flavors selected by us

Assorted 6 box

$26.00

Assorted box of 6 cupcakes, flavors selected by us

Assorted dozen box

$52.00

Assorted box of 12 cupcakes, flavors selected by us

Pupcakes for Dogs

$1.20

Mini unfrosted dog treat. Basic biscuit recipe, flavored with chicken baby food

Cookie

Frosted Cookie

$3.50

A soft sugar cookie topped with vanilla buttercream and scattered with non-pareils

Hi Tops

Royal White / Salted Caramel Hi-Top

$2.40

A dollop of smooth caramel buttercream, sandwiched between two mini royal white cake tops and sprinkled with sea salt

Royal White / Vanilla Buttercream Hi-Top

$2.40

A dollop of vanilla buttercream, sandwiched between two mini royal white cake tops and scattered with confetti sprinkles

Chocolate / Vanilla Buttercream Hi-Top

$2.40

A dollop of vanilla buttercream, sandwiched between two mini chocolate cake tops and scattered with confetti sprinkles

Chocolate / Nutella Buttercream Hi-Top

$2.40

A dollop of nutella buttercream, sandwiched between two mini chocolate cake tops with chocolate sprinkles

Red Velvet / Cream Cheese Hi-Top

$2.40

A dollop of cream cheese frosting, sandwiched between two mini red velvet cake tops with white chocolate sprinkles

Ice Cream Cupcakes

Chocolate / Chocolate / Mint Chip Ice Cream Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, filled with mint chip ice cream, covered with rich chocolate buttercream and scattered with chocolate sprinkles

Chocolate / Vanilla / Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate cake, filled with cookies & cream ice cream, covered with vanilla buttercream and scattered with chocolate sprinkles

Royal White / Vanilla / Strawberry Ice Cream Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Classic royal white cake, filled with strawberry ice cream, covered with smooth vanilla buttercream and scattered with white chocolate sprinkles

Red Velvet / Cream Cheese / Vanilla Ice Cream Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Mild chocolate cake, filled with vanilla ice cream, covered with smooth cream cheese frosting and topped with red heart sprinkles

Message Picks

Happy Birthday Message Pick

$0.50

Happy Birthday message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Congrats Message Pick

$0.50

Congrats message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Thank You Message Pick

$0.50

Thank You message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

I Love You Message Pick

$0.50

I Love You message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

I Like You Message Pick

$0.50

I Like You message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

You're Rad Message Pick

$0.50

You're Rad message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy Valentine's Day Message Pick

$0.50

Happy Valentine's Day message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Be My Valentine Message Pick

$0.50

Be My Valentine message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy St. Patrick's Day Message Pick

$0.50

Happy St. Patrick's Day message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy Easter Message Pick

$0.50

Happy Easter message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy 4th of July Message Pick

$0.50

Happy 4th of July message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy Halloween Message Pick

$0.50

Happy Halloween message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Trick or Treat Message Pick

$0.50

Trick or Treat message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy Thanksgiving Message Pick

$0.50

Happy Thanksgiving message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy Holidays Message PIck

$0.50

Happy Holidays message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

Happy New Year Message Pick

$0.50

Happy New Year message on a toothpick placed in a cupcake

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We bake and prepare our cupcakes everyday, throughout the day, using the highest quality ingredients and spreading our rich buttercream and cream cheese frosting by hand. We don't take shortcuts. We want you to enjoy our cupcakes as if they were homemade, but without all the work.

Website

Location

4817 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
