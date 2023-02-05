Restaurant header imageView gallery

FROST

review star

No reviews yet

15217 Main Street, STE 106

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Popular Items

Full Dozen Doughnuts
Half Dozen Doughnuts
Smoky Bacon Maple Bar

Dozens

Half Dozen Doughnuts

Half Dozen Doughnuts

$16.99

Note: If ordering 1/2 dozen, please choose 6 doughnuts. Hint: Each flavor is so distinctly different, you'll want to try as many flavors as possible. Please note that orders later in the day could be subject to availability and bakers may choose replacement flavors. (Usually a classic flavor -- but always something yummy!) Smokey Bacon Maple Bar cost more and must be added to purchase separately.

Full Dozen Doughnuts

Full Dozen Doughnuts

$27.99

Note: If ordering a dozen, please choose 12 doughnuts. Hint: Each flavor is so distinctly different, you'll want to try as many flavors as possible. Please note that orders later in the day could be subject to availability and bakers may choose replacement flavors. (Usually a classic flavor -- but always something yummy!) Smokey Bacon Maple Bar cost more and must be added to purchase separately.

Signature Doughnuts

Glazed Old Fashioned

Glazed Old Fashioned

$1.75

The classic "daffodil-style" sour cream Old Fashioned. You won't find one fresher than FROST's!

Glazed Raised Ring

Glazed Raised Ring

$1.75

The one by which all others are judged: The simple yet scrumptious raised glazed. Our secret recipe yields the perfect balance of sweetness and texture.

Vanilla Sprinkle Cake

$2.99

Everyone loves sprinkles! Our signature colors of pink, chocolate brown and white are always a delight! This one is on our vanilla cake.

Chocolate Sprinkle Cake

$2.99

Everyone loves sprinkles! Our signature colors of pink, chocolate brown and white are always a delight! This one features chocolate cake.

Chocolate Sprinkle Raised Ring

$2.99

Everyone loves sprinkles! Our signature colors of pink, chocolate brown and white are always a delight, especially when topped on chocolate!

Maple Bar

Maple Bar

$2.99

Some say it's the best maple bar they've ever tasted. We tend to agree, but you'll have to try it for yourself and decide.

Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Bar

$2.99

It's not just in maple anymore! Back by popular demand, we've taken our raised bars and dunked them in chocolate icing for everyone to enjoy.

Smoky Bacon Maple Bar

Smoky Bacon Maple Bar

$3.25

The ultimate salty/smoky/sweet combo. We make bacon fresh daily and add it to our amazing maple bar. Skeptical? Try it and you'll be a believer!

Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$3.25

We raise the bar on the humble apple fritter by using fresh apples and a generous topping of house made caramel.

Glazed French Crueller

Glazed French Crueller

$3.25

Our true French cruller knows no equal. Light, eggy... simply delicious. Lightly glazed.

Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

Salted Caramel Old Fashioned

$3.25

Our twist on the French classic confection. Handmade caramel tops an Old Fashioned doughnut and sprinkled with local Saltworks Snowflake Salt®.

Aztec Chocolate

Aztec Chocolate

$3.25

For the adventurous. Our moist chocolate cake doughnut is iced with a cinnamon-cayenne chocolate & topped with Belgian chocolate shavings.

Boston Cream Bismarck

Boston Cream Bismarck

$3.25

Our Buttercream Bismarck is filled with delectable Boston Cream and topped with rich chocolate.

Winter Doughnuts

Maple Old Fashioned

Maple Old Fashioned

$3.25
Caramel Macchiato French Imperial

Caramel Macchiato French Imperial

$3.25
Powdered Sugar (Vanilla Cake)

Powdered Sugar (Vanilla Cake)

$2.99
Cup O' Cocoa

Cup O' Cocoa

$3.25
Southern Red Velvet

Southern Red Velvet

$3.25
Double Chocolate Red Velvet

Double Chocolate Red Velvet

$3.25
Homer Raised Ring

Homer Raised Ring

$3.25
Blueberry Bismarck

Blueberry Bismarck

$2.99
Sweet n Salty Bismarck

Sweet n Salty Bismarck

$3.25
Marcona Almond Bismarck

Marcona Almond Bismarck

$3.25

Bottled Beverages

Apple Juice 10 oz

$4.00

Martinellis Sparkling

$4.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk 8 oz

$2.50

Chocolate Milk 14 oz

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Milk 8 oz

$2.50

Milk 14 oz

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.30

Iced Americano

$3.70
Capuccino

Capuccino

$4.25

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.25

Drip Coffee

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.30
Frappe

Frappe

$5.50

Espresso

$2.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.60

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea Latte

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.25
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.70
Mocha

Mocha

$4.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Steamer

$3.00

Drinks

FROST Freeze

$5.50

Italian Soda

$3.50

Red Bull Italian Soda

$5.50

Spritzer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

FROST is the premier dessert destination for the Pacific Northwest. We are famous for our "evolved" doughnuts, French macarons, and breakfast.

Website

Location

15217 Main Street, STE 106, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

