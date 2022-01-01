Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosty Fox

review star

No reviews yet

12585 South Frontage Road

Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Orange Dream

Specialties

Almond joy

Almond joy

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base, Sweet Coconut, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Sliced Almonds, Coconut Shavings, Mini Chocolate Chips, Whipped Topping and a Cherry

Caramel apple

Caramel apple

$5.00+

Creamy vanilla base with apple pie filling mixed in. Topped with whipped cream. Caramel and a cherry

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base, Coffee, topped with Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Whipped Topping, Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans and a Cherry

Creme Fraiche'

Creme Fraiche'

$5.00+

Smooth silky creme fraiche topped with whipped and a strawberry. Sorry, this is not SF or DF

Diva (Salty and Sweet)

Diva (Salty and Sweet)

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base, Salted Caramel and Chocolate Drizzle, Topped with Pretzels, Whipped Topping, Chocolate Pocky Sticks and a Cherry

Key Lime pie with caramel

Key Lime pie with caramel

$5.00+

Vanilla and key lime icecream. Topped with Graham crackers, whip and caramel

Mint chocolate cookie

Mint chocolate cookie

$5.00+

Creamy vanilla base with a thin mint cookie crushed inside. Topped with whipped topping, chocolate drizzle and a cherry

Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base and with real oranges, Topped with lime wedge, Whipped Topping, lemon cookie sticks and a Cherry

Oreos

Oreos

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base, Oreo Cookies, Topped with Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Topping and a Cherry

Peanut Butter Cup

Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla base, crumbled Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut Butter, Whipped topping, chocolate drizzle and a Cherry

BYO

Creamy Vanilla

$5.00+

Creamy Vanilla Milk Base

Creamy Chocolate

$5.00+

Creamy Chocolate Milk Base

Dairy Free Chocolate

$6.00+

Dairy Free Vanilla

$6.00+

Made with Oat milk

Floats

Orange dream float

$7.00

Orange dream vanilla ice cream floating in orange fizzy soda. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Rootbeer float

$7.00

Creamy vanilla ice cream floating is yummy rootbeer. Topped with whipped topping and a cherry

Strawberry float

$7.00

Strawberry ice cream dream floating inside strawberry soda! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

The Laverne n Shirley

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream floating in Pepsi!

Dairy free floats

Orange dream float

$7.00

Orange dream vanilla ice cream floating in orange fizzy soda. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Rootbeer float

$7.00

Creamy vanilla ice cream floating is yummy rootbeer. Topped with whipped topping and a cherry

Strawberry float

$7.00

Strawberry ice cream dream floating inside strawberry soda! Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

The Laverne n Shirley

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream floating in Pepsi!

Reduced Sugar floats

The Laverne n Shirley

$7.00

Vanilla ice cream floating in Pepsi!

Canned Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

7 up

$2.00

Diet 7 up

$2.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate ❤️

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Creamy Hot Chocolate with chocolate drizzle. Whipped topping, marshmellow and topped with a cherry!

Diva Hot Choco

$5.00

Super Creamy hot chocolate with salted caramel top!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Rolled ice cream designed by you!

Location

12585 South Frontage Road, Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Lutes Casino
orange starNo Reviews
221 S MAIN STREET YUMA, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
The Pint House Bar & Grill - 265 S Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
265 S Main Street Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fortuna Foothills

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fortuna Foothills
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston