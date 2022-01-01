Frosty Fox
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delicious Rolled ice cream designed by you!
Location
12585 South Frontage Road, Fortuna Foothills, AZ 85367
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
No Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fortuna Foothills
More near Fortuna Foothills