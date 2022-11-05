Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosty Peaks Frozen Treats

review star

No reviews yet

13429 N. US Hwy 183, Suite 110

Austin, TX 78750

FroYo 20oz Cup

FroYo by Ounce

$0.66

Price per ounce

FroYo 32oz Cup

FroYo by Ounce

$0.66

Price per ounce

Custard

Simply Custard

$3.75+

Frosty Dreams

$6.95

Perfect Peaks

$7.95

Kids Sugar Cone- Small scoop of custard

$3.75

Puffle Cone

$2.50

Berries

Strawberries 6

$14.95

Strawberries 12

$28.95

Custom Strawberries 6

$17.95

Custom Strawberries 12

$32.95

Grab & Go

Cookie Sandwich 2 Pack

$9.95

Pint

$7.25

Promo 2 Pints Get a Free Tote

$14.50

Add Ons

Extra Topping

$0.85

Extra Spoon

$0.50

Plain Waffle Bowl - Frozen Yogurt

$1.50

Dipped Waffle Bowl - Frozen Yogurt

$2.00

Puffle Cone - Plain

$2.50

Regular cone -Sugar/ Waffle cone

$0.85

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coke 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Root Beer 20oz

$2.95

ICE Sparkling Bev

$2.95

Unsweet Tea 20oz

$2.95

Milkshakes- Any flavor

Milkshakes -16 Oz- Upto 3 toppings

$7.95

Milkshakes -12 Oz- Upto 3 toppings

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Frosty Peaks we have everyone’s favorites! We have frozen yogurt, churned custard, chocolate dipped strawberries, and freshly made waffle cones and puffle cones (A.K.A. Bubble Waffles!)

