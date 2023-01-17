- Home
Frosty Frog Cafe - Hilton Head Isla
No reviews yet
1 N Forest Beach Dr, Ste I8
Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928
Order Again
Appetizer from the Sea
1 Lb. Crab Legs*
1 Lb. of steamed snow crab legs served with warm butter and your choice of a side. Sub French Fries - .99 cents.
2 Lb. Crab Legs*
2 Lbs. of steamed snow crab legs served with warm butter and your choice of a side. Sub French Fries - .99 cents.
Fried Shrimp & Fries*
(10) Breaded shrimp fried and served with our French Fries Try it Buffalo Style with a side of ranch or Blue Cheese for $1 more.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops*
(5) Scallops wrapped in bacon, blackened and grilled on a skewer. Served with a side of house made remoulade.
1/2 lb. Peel and Eat Shrimp*
Steamed to perfection in a seafood seasoning. Deveined and sliced for easy peeling and served with a side of cocktail sauce.
1 lb. Peel and Eat Shrimp*
Steamed to perfection in a seafood seasoning. Deveined and sliced for easy peeling and served with a side of cocktail sauce.
Calamari
Lightly seasoned and breaded fried calamari, served with our homemade marinara.
Fried grouper Tacos*
2 Fried grouper tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Grilled Grouper Tacos*
2 grilled grouper tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Grilled Mahi Tacos*
2 grilled mahi tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
BBq Shrimp Tacos*
2 grilled BBQ shrimp tacos in a flour tortillia. (8) skwered shrimp in 2 tacos topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Ahi Tuna Tacos*
2 Ahi Tuna tacos in a flour tortillia topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, sesame seeds, and a side of housemade spicey soy sauce. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Grouper Fingers*
Lightly battered grouper served with french fries and homemade tartar sauce.
Frog Legs*
(3) pair of frog legs. Fried and served plain or tossed with Butter garlic or buffalo sauces.
Appetizer from the Land
8 wings
8 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.
12 wings
12 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.
Chicken Strip Basket
(4) large breaded chicken tenders served with french fries. Comes with your chocie of sauce. Try it buffalo style- add .75 Cents.
Cheese Sticks
(6) lightly breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with warm marinara.
Fried Spicy Cauliflower Bites
Breaded cauliflower with aleppo pepper to make them spicey. Served with a side of ranch.
Mac & Cheese Bites
(8) Fried mac & cheese bites served with a side of ranch.
Loaded Baked Potato Skins
(5) Loaded skins with mozzarella, cheddar, and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Chips and Salsa
Homemade fire roasted salsa served with warm tortillia chips.
Chips and Queso
Warm tortillia chips served with white jalapeno infused queso dip.
Giant Soft Pretzel
Giant pretzel (salted or unsalted) baked and served with spicey coarse ground mustard. Sub queso or pimento cheese dip- $2.99
Garlic Knots
(4) 4 baked knots topped with garlic and parmesan cheese served with warm marinara.
Garlic Bread
French bread toasted with butter and garlic served with a side of warm marinara.
Cheesy Bread
French Bread toasted and topped with cheddar and mozzarella, served with warm marinara.
Pizza Sub
French Bread toasted and topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Add Additional toppings- .50 cents each.
Pot Stickers
(6) steamed dumplings filled with pork and veggies. served with our housemade spicey soy sauce.
BBQ pork tacos
2 BBQ pork tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Salads
House Salad
Fresh chopped romaine and iceberg. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, onions, tomato, croutons, and 1/2 hard boiled egg. Add your choice of protein for additional cost.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopper romaine and iceberg. Topped with shredded parmesan and croutons. Add you choice of protien for addtional cost.
Veggie Salad
Fresh chooped romaine and iceberg. Topped with tomato, onion, mushrooms,banana peppers, green peppers, olives, 1/2 hard boiled egg, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Tuna Wraps
Fresh housemade albacore tuna salad with provolone cheese in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents. Add bacon- $1.00
Turkey Wrap
house sliced turkey, bacon, and provolone in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Veggie wrap
Fire roasted tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms,banana peppers, green peppers, and olives. Served with a side of balsalmic or fat free italian dressing. Add cheese- .99 cents.
Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Beyond Burger made with Lettuce,tomato,onion, and choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Grilled Mahi Sandwhich
Grilled Mahi seasonsed with house cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon slice, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Grilled Grouper Sandwhich
Grilled Grouper fillet seasonsed with house cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon slice, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Fish and Chips
Large deep fried cod fillet served with french fries.
Cod Sandwhich
Large deep fried cod fillet served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, slice of lemon, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents
Crab Cake Sandwhich
Our house made crab cake. Pan seared. Served on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and side of house made remoulade. Comes with a side of your choice. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Carol's Burger
Hand Pattied 10 oz. black angus beef and cooked to order. Served on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion,. Add choice of cheese for .99 cents. Add bacon- .99 cents. Add grilled mushrooms and onions- .99 cents. Add a 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog- 3.99 Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Frosty's Cuban Sandhwich
Our pulled pork and sliced turkey on a toasted hoagie. Served with melted swiss, spicey mustard, and pickles. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Cajun Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled marinated chicken with our cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with melted provolone. Comes with Choice of Side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.Try it with BBQ Sauce- .50 cents. Try it with Teriayki and pinapple- $1.00. Try it Buffalo Style with Crumbled blue Cheese- $1.50
Turkey Club Sandwhich
Our sliced turkey served on toasted bread with melted provolone. Served with crsipy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Tuna Melt Sandwhich
Our Albacore Tuna salad served warm on toasted bread with melted provolone. Add Lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with your chocie of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Frosty's BLT Sandwich
Crispy bacon piled on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Beef Bologna Sandwhich
Hand sliced, cut "THICK", Blackened and pan fried, served on toasted bread with melted american cheese. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Prime Rib Sandwhich
Hand sliced prime rib sauteed in our cajun blend and marinade. Served in a toasted hoagie with melted provolone. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents. Add grilled mushrooms and onions- .99 cents.
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
Our pulled pork with a smokey BBQ sauce piled on a toasted bun with melted cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Extra Sides
Kids Menu
Kid's 1/2 lb. Crab Legs
One Cluster of steamed snow crab legs. Served with warm butter and your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.
Fried Shrimp
(6) Breaded Shrimp fried and served with your choice of side.
1/4 Hot Dog
1/4 lb. all beef hot dog. Comes with your choice of side. Add an extra Dog- $3.99
Mac and Cheese Bites
(6) macaroni and cheese filled bites. Served with your choice of side.
PB & J Sandwich
Served on white bread with your choice of side.
Kids Chicken Basket
(2) Chicken tenders served with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American and Cheddar cheeses melted served on toasted bread. Comes with your choice of side.
French Fry Basket
Basket of French Fries.
Dog Menu
Pizza Menu
Pizza Slice
Large slice with house pizza sauce and cheese. extra toppings-.50 cents
Calzone
Made with ricotta cheese and mozzarella. Additional toppings .99 cents. This thing is HUGE.
Stromboli
Made with ricotta cheese and mozzarella, with our red sauce. Additonal toppings- .99 cents. Also HUGE.
12" Medium Pizzas
Medium (12 inch) Pizza
Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, bacon,sausage, capicola ham.
Medium Pulled Chicken Pizza
Pulled smoked chicken, BBQ sauce base, 5 cheese blend,cheddar, and jalapenos.
Medium Supreme Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, oinons, and olives.
Medium Tree Hugger Pizza
White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, capicola ham, pineapple.
Medium Margherita Pizza
Simple red sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella slices with fresh basil.
Medium Veggie Pizza
12 inch cheese pizza on a cauliflower crust. Additional toppings extra-$1.75. **Note this pizza is NOT cooked in a gluten free enviroment.
16" Large Pizzas
Large (16 inch) Pizza
Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese
Large Meat Lover Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, bacon,sausage, capicola ham.
Large Pulled Chicken Pizza
Pulled smoked chicken, BBQ sauce base, 5 cheese blend,cheddar, and jalapenos.
Large Supreme Pizza
Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, oinons, and olives.
Large Tree Hugger Pizza
White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,
Large Hawaiian Pizza
White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, capicola ham, pineapple.
Large Margherita Pizza
Simple red sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella slices with fresh basil.
Football Beers
Football Wines
Football Food
Sliders
Cheese Quesadilla
Bratwurst
Boneless Chicken Wings
Cheesy Fries
Cheesy Nachos
FF Medium Pizza
Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese
FF Large Pizza
Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy Frosty Frog Cafe - Hilton Head's One & Only Daiquiri Bar & Frosty's Closet
1 N Forest Beach Dr, Ste I8, Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928