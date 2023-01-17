Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frosty Frog Cafe - Hilton Head Isla

1 N Forest Beach Dr, Ste I8

Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928

Appetizer from the Sea

1 Lb. Crab Legs*

$29.99

1 Lb. of steamed snow crab legs served with warm butter and your choice of a side. Sub French Fries - .99 cents.

2 Lb. Crab Legs*

$44.99

2 Lbs. of steamed snow crab legs served with warm butter and your choice of a side. Sub French Fries - .99 cents.

Fried Shrimp & Fries*

$13.99

(10) Breaded shrimp fried and served with our French Fries Try it Buffalo Style with a side of ranch or Blue Cheese for $1 more.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops*

$15.99

(5) Scallops wrapped in bacon, blackened and grilled on a skewer. Served with a side of house made remoulade.

1/2 lb. Peel and Eat Shrimp*

$10.99

Steamed to perfection in a seafood seasoning. Deveined and sliced for easy peeling and served with a side of cocktail sauce.

1 lb. Peel and Eat Shrimp*

$19.99

Steamed to perfection in a seafood seasoning. Deveined and sliced for easy peeling and served with a side of cocktail sauce.

Calamari

$12.49

Lightly seasoned and breaded fried calamari, served with our homemade marinara.

Fried grouper Tacos*

$13.99

2 Fried grouper tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Grilled Grouper Tacos*

$15.99

2 grilled grouper tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Grilled Mahi Tacos*

$16.99

2 grilled mahi tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

BBq Shrimp Tacos*

$13.49

2 grilled BBQ shrimp tacos in a flour tortillia. (8) skwered shrimp in 2 tacos topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Ahi Tuna Tacos*

$14.99

2 Ahi Tuna tacos in a flour tortillia topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, sesame seeds, and a side of housemade spicey soy sauce. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Grouper Fingers*

$15.99

Lightly battered grouper served with french fries and homemade tartar sauce.

Frog Legs*

$13.99

(3) pair of frog legs. Fried and served plain or tossed with Butter garlic or buffalo sauces.

Appetizer from the Land

8 wings

$13.99

8 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.

12 wings

$16.99

12 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.49

(4) large breaded chicken tenders served with french fries. Comes with your chocie of sauce. Try it buffalo style- add .75 Cents.

Cheese Sticks

$8.49

(6) lightly breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with warm marinara.

Fried Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$9.99

Breaded cauliflower with aleppo pepper to make them spicey. Served with a side of ranch.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.29

(8) Fried mac & cheese bites served with a side of ranch.

Loaded Baked Potato Skins

$9.99

(5) Loaded skins with mozzarella, cheddar, and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Homemade fire roasted salsa served with warm tortillia chips.

Chips and Queso

$7.99

Warm tortillia chips served with white jalapeno infused queso dip.

Giant Soft Pretzel

$9.99

Giant pretzel (salted or unsalted) baked and served with spicey coarse ground mustard. Sub queso or pimento cheese dip- $2.99

Garlic Knots

$6.99

(4) 4 baked knots topped with garlic and parmesan cheese served with warm marinara.

Garlic Bread

$3.99

French bread toasted with butter and garlic served with a side of warm marinara.

Cheesy Bread

$5.29

French Bread toasted and topped with cheddar and mozzarella, served with warm marinara.

Pizza Sub

$6.99

French Bread toasted and topped with marinara, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. Add Additional toppings- .50 cents each.

Pot Stickers

$10.49

(6) steamed dumplings filled with pork and veggies. served with our housemade spicey soy sauce.

BBQ pork tacos

$11.99

2 BBQ pork tacos in a flour tortillia. Topped with a lime & cilantro cabbage, cheddar cheese, tomatos, and chipotle creme. Served with a side of tortillia chips and house made fire roasted salsa. Make Gluten Free with Corn Tortillas. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Salads

House Salad

$7.99

Fresh chopped romaine and iceberg. Topped with mozzarella, cheddar, onions, tomato, croutons, and 1/2 hard boiled egg. Add your choice of protein for additional cost.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Fresh Chopper romaine and iceberg. Topped with shredded parmesan and croutons. Add you choice of protien for addtional cost.

Veggie Salad

$10.99

Fresh chooped romaine and iceberg. Topped with tomato, onion, mushrooms,banana peppers, green peppers, olives, 1/2 hard boiled egg, and mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of salad dressing.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Tuna Wraps

$12.99

Fresh housemade albacore tuna salad with provolone cheese in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents. Add bacon- $1.00

Turkey Wrap

$12.99

house sliced turkey, bacon, and provolone in a fire roasted tortillia. Lettuce, Tomato, and onion available upon request. Served with a side of Chips, potato salad, or cole slaw. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Veggie wrap

$9.99

Fire roasted tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, onion, mushrooms,banana peppers, green peppers, and olives. Served with a side of balsalmic or fat free italian dressing. Add cheese- .99 cents.

Sandwich

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger made with Lettuce,tomato,onion, and choice of cheese. Served with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Grilled Mahi Sandwhich

$16.99

Grilled Mahi seasonsed with house cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon slice, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Grilled Grouper Sandwhich

$17.99

Grilled Grouper fillet seasonsed with house cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with Lettuce, tomato, onion, lemon slice, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Large deep fried cod fillet served with french fries.

Cod Sandwhich

$15.99

Large deep fried cod fillet served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, slice of lemon, and a side of tartar sauce. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$15.99

Our house made crab cake. Pan seared. Served on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and side of house made remoulade. Comes with a side of your choice. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Carol's Burger

$12.99

Hand Pattied 10 oz. black angus beef and cooked to order. Served on a toasted bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion,. Add choice of cheese for .99 cents. Add bacon- .99 cents. Add grilled mushrooms and onions- .99 cents. Add a 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog- 3.99 Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Frosty's Cuban Sandhwich

$13.99

Our pulled pork and sliced turkey on a toasted hoagie. Served with melted swiss, spicey mustard, and pickles. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Cajun Chicken Sandwhich

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken with our cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with melted provolone. Comes with Choice of Side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.Try it with BBQ Sauce- .50 cents. Try it with Teriayki and pinapple- $1.00. Try it Buffalo Style with Crumbled blue Cheese- $1.50

Turkey Club Sandwhich

$12.99

Our sliced turkey served on toasted bread with melted provolone. Served with crsipy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Tuna Melt Sandwhich

$12.99

Our Albacore Tuna salad served warm on toasted bread with melted provolone. Add Lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with your chocie of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Frosty's BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy bacon piled on toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Beef Bologna Sandwhich

$10.29

Hand sliced, cut "THICK", Blackened and pan fried, served on toasted bread with melted american cheese. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$15.99

Hand sliced prime rib sauteed in our cajun blend and marinade. Served in a toasted hoagie with melted provolone. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents. Add grilled mushrooms and onions- .99 cents.

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.49

Our pulled pork with a smokey BBQ sauce piled on a toasted bun with melted cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Extra Sides

Potato Salad

$1.99

Salsa

$2.99

Queso

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Chips

$0.99

Crumbled Blue Cheese

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid's 1/2 lb. Crab Legs

$16.99

One Cluster of steamed snow crab legs. Served with warm butter and your choice of side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.

Fried Shrimp

$7.99

(6) Breaded Shrimp fried and served with your choice of side.

1/4 Hot Dog

$7.99

1/4 lb. all beef hot dog. Comes with your choice of side. Add an extra Dog- $3.99

Mac and Cheese Bites

$7.99

(6) macaroni and cheese filled bites. Served with your choice of side.

PB & J Sandwich

$7.99

Served on white bread with your choice of side.

Kids Chicken Basket

$7.99

(2) Chicken tenders served with your choice of side.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

American and Cheddar cheeses melted served on toasted bread. Comes with your choice of side.

French Fry Basket

$3.99

Basket of French Fries.

Dog Menu

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Our Grilled chicken breast with no seasoning. no bread. no side.

Burger Patty

$7.00

Our Burger patty grilled with no seasoning. no bread. no side.

Hot dog

$3.00

our 1/4 hot dog. served with no bread. no side.

Pizza Menu

Pizza Slice

$2.99

Large slice with house pizza sauce and cheese. extra toppings-.50 cents

Calzone

$13.99

Made with ricotta cheese and mozzarella. Additional toppings .99 cents. This thing is HUGE.

Stromboli

$13.99

Made with ricotta cheese and mozzarella, with our red sauce. Additonal toppings- .99 cents. Also HUGE.

12" Medium Pizzas

Medium (12 inch) Pizza

$13.99

Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese

Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$20.99

Cheese, pepperoni, bacon,sausage, capicola ham.

Medium Pulled Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Pulled smoked chicken, BBQ sauce base, 5 cheese blend,cheddar, and jalapenos.

Medium Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, oinons, and olives.

Medium Tree Hugger Pizza

$20.99

White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, capicola ham, pineapple.

Medium Margherita Pizza

$20.99

Simple red sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella slices with fresh basil.

Medium Veggie Pizza

$15.99

12 inch cheese pizza on a cauliflower crust. Additional toppings extra-$1.75. **Note this pizza is NOT cooked in a gluten free enviroment.

16" Large Pizzas

Large (16 inch) Pizza

$16.99

Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese

Large Meat Lover Pizza

$23.99

Cheese, pepperoni, bacon,sausage, capicola ham.

Large Pulled Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Pulled smoked chicken, BBQ sauce base, 5 cheese blend,cheddar, and jalapenos.

Large Supreme Pizza

$23.99

Cheese, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, oinons, and olives.

Large Tree Hugger Pizza

$23.99

White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, artichoke hearts,

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

White Pizza with oil and garlic base. Cheese, capicola ham, pineapple.

Large Margherita Pizza

$23.99

Simple red sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella slices with fresh basil.

Football Beers

FS Domestic Buckets

$18.00

FS Premium Buckets

$24.00

FS Craft Buckets

$28.00

FS Deep Eddy Hard Seltzers

$6.00

Football Liquors

Deep Eddy Bloody Mary

$6.00

$5 Deep Eddy Vodkas

$5.00

$4 Shooters

$4.00

Football Wines

House Wine

$4.00

Specialty Wine

$7.00

Prosecco Mimosa

$7.00

Football Food

Sliders

$9.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Bratwurst

$6.99

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Cheesy Fries

$8.49

Cheesy Nachos

$7.99

FF Medium Pizza

$13.99

Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese

8 wings

$13.99

8 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.

FF Large Pizza

$16.99

Your Choice of sauce, served with cheese

12 wings

$16.99

12 large wings fried and tossed in a sauce of your chocie. Teriyaki, Butter Garlic Parmesan, Hot, Scorned Woman, Carolina Gold, Sweet Red Chili, Red Dragon.

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Jucie

$1.99

Grapefruit Juice

$1.99

water

All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy Frosty Frog Cafe - Hilton Head's One & Only Daiquiri Bar & Frosty's Closet

1 N Forest Beach Dr, Ste I8, Hilton Head Isla, SC 29928

