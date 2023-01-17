Frosty Frog Cafe - Hilton Head Isla

Cajun Chicken Sandwhich

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken with our cajun blend. Served on a toasted bun with melted provolone. Comes with Choice of Side. Sub Fries- .99 cents.Try it with BBQ Sauce- .50 cents. Try it with Teriayki and pinapple- $1.00. Try it Buffalo Style with Crumbled blue Cheese- $1.50