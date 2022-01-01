Froth & Cork 110 4th Street E

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Breakfast Toastie
Bacon Jack Breakfast Toastie
Downtowner

Hometown Specialties

Downtowner

$5.30+

Espresso, white chocolate, and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Spiral Mocha

$5.30+

Espresso, chocolate and Toffee crunch. Topped with whipped cream.

Leduc Latte

$5.30+

Espresso, hazelnut and Irish cream.

Mississippi Fog

$5.30+

Earl gray tea, vanilla and steamed milk.

Elm Cider

$4.55+

Apple cider & caramel - topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Iced Downtowner

$5.80

Espresso, white chocolate and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Iced Spiral Mocha

$5.80

Espresso, chocolate and toffee crunch. Topped with whipped cream

Iced Leduc Latte

$5.80

Espresso, Irish cream and hazelnut.

Iced Mississippi Fog

$5.80

Earl gray tea and vanilla with milk.

Iced Elm Cider

$5.05

Apple cider & caramel - topped with whip cream and cinnamon

Hot Drinks

Americano

$3.10+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Drip Refill

$1.00+

Cappuccino

$4.30+

Latte

$4.30+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.30+

Mocha

$4.80+

Turtle Mocha

$5.30+

White Mocha

$4.80+

Miel

$5.30+

Espresso, honey and cinnamon.

Big Train Chai

$4.50+

Tantalizing blend of exotic spices, honey, milk, and tea

Masala Chai Tea

$4.80+

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper.

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.80+

Steamer

$3.55+

Warm milk and vanilla topped with froth.

Espresso

$3.00

Two shots of fresh espresso.

Misto (1/2 milk / 1/2 drip coffee)

$3.75+

Vermillion

$4.25+

A steamed Cold Press topped with half & half

Cold Drinks

Iced Americano

$3.60

Iced Miel

$5.80

Iced Latte

$5.05

Iced Masala Chai

$5.30

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper poured over ice.

Iced Big Train Chai

$5.00

Tantalizing blend of exotic spices, honey, milk, and tea over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.80

Iced Turtle Mocha

$5.80

Iced Mocha

$5.30

Iced White Mocha

$5.80

Coffee Chiller

$5.30

The chiller is a blended drink. Add any flavors to make it your unique drink of choice.

Mocha Chiller

$5.80

A blended chocolate coffee drink.

Cookies & Cream Coffee Chiller

$6.00

Smoothies

$5.80

Cold Press

$4.75

Kids Drink

$2.50

Kid Chiller

$3.80

Kids Smoothie

$3.80

Kid Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Milk

$4.50

Glass of Water

$0.25

Pup Cup

$1.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.50

Half lemonade and half black tea mix

River Refresher

$3.80

Seasonal

Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Pumpkin Cider

$5.00+

Apple cider and pumpkins sauce

Pumpkin Chai

$5.50+

Masala chai and pumpkin sauce

Cold Press Pumpkin

$6.39

SEASONAL - Iced

$5.05

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Iced Pumpkin Cider

$5.50

Apple cider and pumpkin sauce

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$6.00

Masala chai and pumpkin sauce

SEASONAL - Cold Press

$5.64

SEASONAL - Latte

$4.30+

Touch of Fall

$6.30+

Spiced Maple & Brown Sugar Latte featuring Oat Milk

Iced Touch of Fall

$6.80

Spiced Maple & Brown Sugar Iced Latte featuring Oat Milk

Touch of Fall Cold Press

$6.25

Spiced Maple & Brown Sugar Cold Press with a splash of Oat Milk

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Northern Soda SALE

$1.50

LaCroix- Key Lime

$2.25

LaCroix- Pamplemousse

$2.25

Secret Menu

Honey Chai

$6.39+

Iced Sweet Matcha

$5.80

Sweet matcha tea base with honey, pistachio and milk - poured over ice.

Iced Strawberry Matcha

$6.50

Sweet Matcha made tasty with strawberry purée and milk choice.

Strawberry Coconut Lemonade

$5.50

Shaken Coconut Milk Lemonade with strawberry purée - topped with Sweet Cream Lite Whip

Iced White Turtle Cold Press

$6.64

Iced Cold Press with White Chocolate & Toffee Crunch - topped with Sweet Cream Lite Whip and lots of Caramel drizzle

Iced Honey Chai

$7.75

An Iced Masala Chai - sweetened with a squeeze of Honey and lots of Caramel drizzle - topped with Sweet Cream Lite Whip

Sweet Matcha

$5.30+

Sweet matcha tea base with honey and pistachio - steamed in milk.

Morning Grub

Breakfast Toastie

$5.25

Sourdough bun panini pressed with ham, cheddar cheese and egg. Substitute ham for a sausage patty!

Bacon Jack Breakfast Toastie

$6.50

Sourdough bun panini pressed with roasted red peppers, cream cheese, bacon, egg and pepper jack cheese.

Italian Breakfast Toastie

$6.50

Sourdough bun panini pressed with cream cheese, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, salami, egg and cheddar cheese.

Bagel

$3.25

New York style plain bagel toasted with a choice of cream cheese, raspberry jam, peanut butter or a combination of two!

Toasted GF Bun

$3.25

Toasties & Soup

Tangy Turkey

$8.25

Sourdough bun panini pressed with cream cheese, turkey, raspberry jam and provolone cheese - served with kettle chips.

Twisted Italian

$9.00

Sourdough bun panini pressed with cream cheese, roasted red peppers, pepperoncini, salami, turkey and mozzarella cheese - served with kettle chips.

Hammie Sammie

$7.50

Sourdough bun panini pressed with honey mustard, ham, provolone & cheddar cheese - served with kettle chips.

Peppy Pesto

$8.75

Sourdough bun panini pressed with bacon, turkey, provolone cheese, red onion and a creamy garlic parmesan pesto sauce - served with kettle chips.

Supreme Cheese

$7.25

Sourdough bun panini pressed with 4 cheeses: mozzarella, provolone, cheddar & cream cheese - served with kettle chips.

The Ultimate

$8.75

Sourdough bun panini pressed with salami, bacon, pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers and cream cheese - served with kettle chips.

PB & J

$5.50

Sourdough bun panini pressed with raspberry jam and peanut butter - served with kettle chips. Add bacon for additional cost!

The Reese’s

$5.00

Sourdough bun panini pressed with Nutella & peanut butter - with a side of whip cream!

Razz-ma-tazz

$5.00

Sourdough bun panini pressed with cream cheese and raspberry jam - served with a side of whip cream!

Apple Pudgy Pie

$5.50

Apple Pie Filling, Caramel, Cinnamon - Served Whip Cream w/ Caramel Drizzle

Side of Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A place to connect with family, meet your friends, network with coworkers, and build relationships! But more than that, we want Froth & Cork to “Be the Good” however that may be. Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 4th Street E, Hastings, MN 55033

Directions

