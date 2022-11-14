BIRMINGHAM - Frothy Monkey

FMRC Roaster Series Costa Rica Chacón Black Diamond - 10 oz

$24.00

Oscar and Francisca Chacón are third-generation coffee producers, but coffee is more than just in their family heritage: It's in their hearts and souls as well. The couple is committed to quality and innovation, and are among the very first farmers in Costa Rica to produce Honey and Natural process specialty coffee.The Black Diamond process is one of their experimental techniques created at their Las Lajas Micromill. This unique variation of the Honey process aims to create a sweeter, clearer, and brighter cup of coffee. We love this coffee for its delicate balance of decadent brownies, rooibos tea aromatics, and raspberry-like sweetness. We’re delighted to share this coffee with you!