East Nash - Frothy Monkey

12South {Medium} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

Our house blend coffee is named for Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. This coffee is roasted to be a versatile crowd pleaser, to be an exceptional coffee, no matter what brew method is used. 12South is our most popular coffee, and we’re so proud to say it tastes great as a regular cup of coffee or espresso in your cappuccino or even as cold brew. The blend is medium roasted, with a plush body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness. We taste chocolate, hazelnuts and red apples.