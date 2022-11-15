Restaurant header imageView gallery

FRANKLIN - Frothy Monkey

review star

No reviews yet

125 5th Ave S

Franklin, TN 37064

Popular Items

Latte
Havana Latte
Royale Sandwich

Coffee

12South

12South

$2.60+

Our signature blend is named after Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. Medium roasted, with a great body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness.

Cold Brew - DRAFT

Cold Brew - DRAFT

$5.00

Signature & Seasonal Bevs - Online orders are made upon arrival

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$3.32+

golden turmeric milk, honey, topped w cinnamon + turmeric root {add espresso $1.50}

Havana Latte

Havana Latte

$4.65+

Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.

Monkey Mocha

Monkey Mocha

$5.06+

espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup

Rosemary Honey Latte

Rosemary Honey Latte

$4.65+

espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey

Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$5.06+

espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup

S'more Than A Feeling

S'more Than A Feeling

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed chocolate milk, honey graham inspired syrup, marshmallow.

Milk's Favorite Coffee

Milk's Favorite Coffee

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, house-made sauce with condensed milk, dark cocoa, activated charcoal and vanilla.

Kunefe Latte

Kunefe Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, pistachio rose lemon sauce.

Pom Espresso Tonic

Pom Espresso Tonic

$5.75

Espresso, tonic water, pomegranate-orange blossom syrup {iced only}.

Espresso Bevs

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

espresso with hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.91+

espresso with foamy texturized milk

Latte

Latte

$3.91+

espresso with steamed milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.36+

espresso with steamed milk and house-made chocolate

Red Eye

$3.30+

drip coffee with espresso

Non Espresso Bevs

Chai

Chai

$3.91+

Firepot masala chai with steamed milk

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$3.32+

golden turmeric milk, honey, topped w cinnamon + turmeric root {add espresso $1.50}

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.66+

steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Firepot Italian Grey tea with FM vanilla syrup and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$2.50+

steamed Hatcher Dairy milk

Iced Monkey Mate

$2.50
Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.75+

16oz High Garden Herbal Infusions & Teas

Ginger Revive

Ginger Revive

$3.75

A ginger heavy infusion with a side of pick me up! Ingredients: Yerba Mate, Ginger root, Gotu Kola, Stinging nettle, Eleuthero root

Lavender With Love

Lavender With Love

$3.75

A blend of herbs associated with love and wellness, all coming together in a beautiful way. Ingredients: Chamomile, Elderflower, Lavender, Rosemary, Honeysuckle

Sing

Sing

$3.75

A specialty blend for singers packed with herbs offering anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, tonifying and restorative effects for vocal health. Ingredients include: Peppermint, Marshmallow root, Licorice root, Plantain, Stone root, Wild cherry bark, Hyssop, Sage, Calendula

Socialite

Socialite

$3.75

Whole body tonic focused on nourishing and repairing the body systems that take the most beating with a full social calendar. Whether it be booze, rich foods or exhausting schedules, many fun things in life can leave us depleted and with an excess of unwanted toxins. Liver, gut, anti-inflammatory and nutritive tonics fill this earthy brew with offerings back to your ever giving body. Ingredients: Sarsaparilla root, Dandelion root, Ginger, Pau de Arco bark, Cinnamon, Gotu Kola, Oatstraw, Red clover, Clove

Imperial Gunpowder Green Tea

Imperial Gunpowder Green Tea

$3.50
Organic Earl Grey

Organic Earl Grey

$3.50
Organic English Breakfast

Organic English Breakfast

$3.50

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.

Bagels

Bagels

$3.00

BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted and served with cream cheese. {+ Georgia Grinders natural peanut butter $.50}

Broadbent Omelette

Broadbent Omelette

$13.00

Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.

California

California

$11.00

2 fried eggs over medium, atop 2 slices of sourdough toast, with an avocado wedge, sprouts, and house-made salsa on the side. {+ Broadbent Bacon $4}

Capri

Capri

$9.00

Sandwich with KY Farm Fresh eggs, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto on a grilled bun. {+ slice of Broadbent bacon $2}

Country Ham and Pimento Cheese Biscuit

Country Ham and Pimento Cheese Biscuit

$9.00

Biscuit with house-made pimento cheese and Broadbent hickory smoked country ham. {+ one over-medium KY Farm Fresh egg - $1.50}

Farm Breakfast

Farm Breakfast

$12.00

2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, herb-roasted red potatoes, orange wedges, and toast.

French Toast

French Toast

$14.00

Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.

Garden Omelette

Garden Omelette

$13.00

Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.

Grit Bowl

Grit Bowl

$12.00

Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}

Huevos Rolandos

Huevos Rolandos

$12.00

Two KY Farm Fresh eggs over medium on seasoned black beans, tomatoes, and red potatoes. Served with an avocado wedge, sour cream. and corn tortillas. {+ kale $2 /+ pork barbacoa $5}

Loaded Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy

Loaded Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy

$13.00

A BAKERY by frothy monkey biscuit served open-faced and topped with house-made gravy featuring chorizo from Porter Road Butcher (Nashville, TN), loaded with peppers, caramelized onions, 2 over medium farm eggs, cheddar cheese.

PRB Andouille & Hash

PRB Andouille & Hash

$14.00

Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over roasted purple potatoes and wilted collard greens, sautéed red onions, topped with Sage Derby cheese and fresh blackberries. {+over medium KY Farm Fresh eggs $3}

Little Monkeys - 10 & Under

KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon

KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon

$6.00

Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.

KID COLD Turkey + Mozz

KID COLD Turkey + Mozz

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

KID Grilled Cheese

KID Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

KID PB+J

KID PB+J

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

KID French Toast

KID French Toast

$6.00

One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.

Sides

Biscuit - Warmed

$3.00

Side Avocado Wedge

$2.00

Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits

$3.00

Side Cup of Fruit

$3.00

Side Cup of Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Side of 2 Broadbent Bacon Slices

$4.00

Side of Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Side of One Farm Egg

$2.00

Side of Two Farm Eggs

$3.00

Side of Pork Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Toast

$2.50

Sandwiches

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$13.00

Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.

PMP Sandwich

PMP Sandwich

$12.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}

Quinoa & Black Bean Burger

Quinoa & Black Bean Burger

$13.00

House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.

Royale Sandwich

Royale Sandwich

$10.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Beef pastrami, Swiss, whole grain mustard served warm on a grilled bun, garnished with sweet cherry peppers. Served with chips and salsa.

Salads

Small Gail Salad

Small Gail Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.

Large Gail Salad

Large Gail Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.

Small Bungalow Salad

Small Bungalow Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens & arugula, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.

Large Bungalow Salad

Large Bungalow Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens & arugula, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.

Small Kale Caesar

$8.00

Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.

Large Kale Caesar

Large Kale Caesar

$12.00

Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.

Little Monkeys - 10 & Under

KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon

KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon

$6.00

Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.

KID French Toast

KID French Toast

$6.00

One slice of vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast with powdered sugar & maple syrup.

KID COLD Turkey + Mozz

KID COLD Turkey + Mozz

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

KID Grilled Cheese

KID Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

KID PB+J

KID PB+J

$6.00

Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.

Snacks and Boards

Artisan Cheese Board

Artisan Cheese Board

$13.00

Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar, Sage Derby, and house-made pimento cheese with dried fruit, toast points, and marinated olives.

Charcuterie Board

$13.00

Prosciutto, Broadbent country ham, salami, marinated olives, dried fruit, whole grain mustard, house-pickled okra and toast points.

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

House-made salsa with corn chips.

Antipasti

Antipasti

$24.00

A combination of our artisan cheese and charcuterie boards.

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Caramel Sauce

$7.00Out of stock

Blondie

$6.00Out of stock

Classic blondie filled with pecan pieces, chocolate chips and toffee pieces.

Tiramisu

$6.00

Vegan Cherry Crumble Bar

$6.00

NA Bevs

Iced Tea - Firepot

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Frothy Monkey Cold Brew Cans - 4 pack

Frothy Monkey Cold Brew Cans - 4 pack

$15.00

Pick up a can of Frothy Monkey Cold brew or enjoy it on draft from any Frothy location!

Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine

Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine

$6.00
Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

Mexican Coke Glass Bottle

$3.50
Mexican Sprite Glass Bottle

Mexican Sprite Glass Bottle

$3.50
Hatcher Chocolate Milk

Hatcher Chocolate Milk

$4.00
FM Water

FM Water

$1.75
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger

Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger

$6.00

Virgil's Rootbeer

$4.00

White & Rose Wine Selections

BTL La Patience

$46.00Out of stock

Wine Down Wednesday with Cheese Plate TO GO!

$30.00

Coffee from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company

12South {Medium} - 12 oz Bag

12South {Medium} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

Our house blend coffee is named for Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. This coffee is roasted to be a versatile crowd pleaser, to be an exceptional coffee, no matter what brew method is used. 12South is our most popular coffee, and we’re so proud to say it tastes great as a regular cup of coffee or espresso in your cappuccino or even as cold brew. The blend is medium roasted, with a plush body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness. We taste chocolate, hazelnuts and red apples.

Brunch {Light} - 12 oz Bag

Brunch {Light} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

Brunch is our take on a traditional “breakfast blend”. It’s a vibrant, juicy blend of a washed Ethiopia coffee, accompanied with other coffee components from Central America. We roast Brunch a bit lighter, to showcase its lively crispness, medium citrus acidity, and delicate body. This is a coffee that you will want to drink all day, every day. We taste bright citrus, almonds, and a pleasantly sweet black tea-like aftertaste.

Brute {Dark} - 12 oz Bag

Brute {Dark} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

For our lovers of darker, more full-bodied roasts, Brute features notes of dark chocolate, burnt sugar, and macadamia nuts. Creamy and robust, with a minimal amount of acidity, this coffee is a bold, smooth beast, best to jump-start your day. We love how it tastes on regular ole auto drip brewers, which is perfect for bleary-eyed mornings.

Eventide {Decaf} - 12 oz Bag

Eventide {Decaf} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

A wonderful decaf for relaxing in the evening and unwinding with great tasting coffee. Our decaf offering is sourced and decaffeinated by our friends at Swiss Water, who use a 100% chemical-free-process to remove caffeine from the raw, green coffee. We then roast it to order, typically roasting decaf a bit darker than our other coffees, in order to accentuate the deep, sweet notes inherent in the coffee. We taste baking chocolate, black cherry, and molasses. It’s great in your drip brewer or a pour-over, but also extremely pleasant as an espresso option.

Midshift {Half Caff} - 12 oz Bag

Midshift {Half Caff} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

The best of both worlds, our half-caffeinated / half-decaf Midshift coffee offers a more low-key experience without sacrificing flavor and quality, for those who want just a little afternoon kick. We use a Swiss Water process South American decaf, blended with a bright and citrusy washed Ethiopia, making Midshift a balanced, clean coffee. We taste a lot of marshmallow and cocoa powder, with top notes of sweet tangerine and a graham cracker finish, which gives it a “s’mores and orange” flavor profile. We like it in a Chemex or a Kalita, but Midshift is great no matter how you brew it.

Howler {Espresso} - 12 oz Bag

Howler {Espresso} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

Brand new to our coffee line-up comes Howler, a meticulously crafted espresso blend that's balanced and incredibly complementary to steamed milk. We sourced a buttery and fruity natural Brazil and paired it with a chocolatey and carmelly Central America coffee. Our roast profile for Howler is medium-dark and perfect for pulling smooth shots. Howler is well-rounded, creamy body, sweet, with low malic acidity reminiscent of plum tartness. We taste notes of almond butter, dark chocolate, red grape, and honey. Although it’s tailored for espresso, Howler still tastes even-keeled and delightful for all brew methods (it's particularly delicious in your French Press).

FMRC Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz Bag

FMRC Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz Bag

$16.00Out of stock
FMRC Roaster Series Costa Rica Chacón Black Diamond - 10 oz

FMRC Roaster Series Costa Rica Chacón Black Diamond - 10 oz

$24.00Out of stock

Oscar and Francisca Chacón are third-generation coffee producers, but coffee is more than just in their family heritage: It's in their hearts and souls as well. The couple is committed to quality and innovation, and are among the very first farmers in Costa Rica to produce Honey and Natural process specialty coffee.The Black Diamond process is one of their experimental techniques created at their Las Lajas Micromill. This unique variation of the Honey process aims to create a sweeter, clearer, and brighter cup of coffee. We love this coffee for its delicate balance of decadent brownies, rooibos tea aromatics, and raspberry-like sweetness. We’re delighted to share this coffee with you!

FMRC Papua New Guinea Baroida Estate- 12 oz Bag

$18.00Out of stock
FMRC Rwanda Sholi Washed - 12oz Bag

FMRC Rwanda Sholi Washed - 12oz Bag

$19.00Out of stock
FMRC Rwanda Sholi Natural - 12oz Bag

FMRC Rwanda Sholi Natural - 12oz Bag

$19.00Out of stock
FMRC Kenya Gatina Nyeri AA - 12 oz Bag

FMRC Kenya Gatina Nyeri AA - 12 oz Bag

$20.00Out of stock

Kenyan coffee has been recognized the world over for its high-quality, meticulous preparation, and exquisite flavors and this lot from Nyeri County is a prime example of Kenya’s acclaim. Delicate and lively, we taste sweet rhubarb jam with the tartness and body of pinot grigio. The mild, bright flavors of white tea make this coffee a sensational late summer treat, at once surprising and wholly satisfying.

FMRC Ethiopia Nano Genji - 12 oz Bag

$19.00Out of stock

FMRC Mexico Sicobi - 12oz Bag

$20.00

FMRC Guatamala Pedregal - 12oz Bag

$19.00

FMRC Roaster Series El Salvador Bernardina Honey Anaerobic - 10 oz

$30.00Out of stock

Syrups from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company

FM Banana Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Banana Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00
FM Hazelnut Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Hazelnut Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00

FM Mint Syrup - 8 fl oz bottle

$8.00
FM Pecan Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Pecan Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00
FM Peppermint Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Peppermint Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00Out of stock
FM Simple Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Simple Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00
FM Vanilla Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

FM Vanilla Syrup - 8 fl oz Bottle

$8.00

Brewing Equipment

Chemex Filter Box

Chemex Filter Box

$10.00Out of stock
Kalita Filters

Kalita Filters

$13.00

Drinkware

Campfire Mug WHITE

Campfire Mug WHITE

$15.00

Campfire Mug TEAL

$15.00
Black FMRC Mug

Black FMRC Mug

$15.00

Miir 12oz Tumbler

$33.00Out of stock
32oz Plastic Water Bottle - Frothy Love

32oz Plastic Water Bottle - Frothy Love

$20.00

32oz BPA-Free plastic water bottle with Frothy Love design

Cupping bowl

Cupping bowl

$12.00

Firepot Nomadic Tea Options

Firepot Masala Chai - 32 fl oz Bottle

Firepot Masala Chai - 32 fl oz Bottle

$10.99
Illuminated Mind

Illuminated Mind

$9.99Out of stock
Soul Revival

Soul Revival

$9.99Out of stock
Temple of the Sun

Temple of the Sun

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga & Knoxville, Tennessee as well as in Birmingham, Alabama.

Website

Location

125 5th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064

Directions

