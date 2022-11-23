CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

Midshift {Half Caff} - 12 oz Bag

$16.00

The best of both worlds, our half-caffeinated / half-decaf Midshift coffee offers a more low-key experience without sacrificing flavor and quality, for those who want just a little afternoon kick. We use a Swiss Water process South American decaf, blended with a bright and citrusy washed Ethiopia, making Midshift a balanced, clean coffee. We taste a lot of marshmallow and cocoa powder, with top notes of sweet tangerine and a graham cracker finish, which gives it a “s’mores and orange” flavor profile. We like it in a Chemex or a Kalita, but Midshift is great no matter how you brew it.