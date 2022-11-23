- Home
Frothy Monkey in the Nations
1400 51st Ave N
Nashville, TN 37209
Coffee
Signature & Seasonal Bevs - Online orders are made upon arrival
Golden Monkey
golden turmeric milk, honey, topped w cinnamon + turmeric root {add espresso $1.50}
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Monkey Mocha
espresso, steamed milk, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey banana syrup
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Turtle Latte
espresso, steamed milk, caramel, house-made chocolate, frothy monkey pecan syrup
S'more Than A Feeling
Espresso, steamed chocolate milk, honey graham inspired syrup, marshmallow.
Milk's Favorite Coffee
Espresso, steamed milk, house-made sauce with condensed milk, dark cocoa, activated charcoal and vanilla.
Kunefe Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, pistachio rose lemon sauce.
Pom Espresso Tonic
Espresso, tonic water, pomegranate-orange blossom syrup {iced only}.
Espresso Bevs
Non Espresso Bevs
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
steamed Hatcher Dairy chocolate milk
London Fog
Firepot Italian Grey tea with FM vanilla syrup and steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Steamer
steamed Hatcher Dairy milk
Iced Monkey Mate
Hot Cider
16oz High Garden Herbal Infusions & Teas
Ginger Revive
A ginger heavy infusion with a side of pick me up! Ingredients: Yerba Mate, Ginger root, Gotu Kola, Stinging nettle, Eleuthero root
Lavender With Love
A blend of herbs associated with love and wellness, all coming together in a beautiful way. Ingredients: Chamomile, Elderflower, Lavender, Rosemary, Honeysuckle
Sing
A specialty blend for singers packed with herbs offering anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, tonifying and restorative effects for vocal health. Ingredients include: Peppermint, Marshmallow root, Licorice root, Plantain, Stone root, Wild cherry bark, Hyssop, Sage, Calendula
Socialite
Whole body tonic focused on nourishing and repairing the body systems that take the most beating with a full social calendar. Whether it be booze, rich foods or exhausting schedules, many fun things in life can leave us depleted and with an excess of unwanted toxins. Liver, gut, anti-inflammatory and nutritive tonics fill this earthy brew with offerings back to your ever giving body. Ingredients: Sarsaparilla root, Dandelion root, Ginger, Pau de Arco bark, Cinnamon, Gotu Kola, Oatstraw, Red clover, Clove
Imperial Gunpowder Green Tea
Organic Earl Grey
Organic English Breakfast
Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel Sandwich
Bagel sandwich with Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs*, Broadbent bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Bagels
BAKERY by frothy monkey bagel selections: plain, wheat, poppy, sesame, everything. Toasted and served with cream cheese. {+ Georgia Grinders natural peanut butter $.50}
Broadbent Omelette
Two Kentucky Farm Fresh eggs* with Broadbent bacon, cheddar, onions, and red peppers. Served with toast of choice.
California
2 fried eggs over medium, atop 2 slices of sourdough toast, with an avocado wedge, sprouts, and house-made salsa on the side. {+ Broadbent Bacon $4}
Capri
Sandwich with KY Farm Fresh eggs, mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto on a grilled bun. {+ slice of Broadbent bacon $2}
Country Ham and Pimento Cheese Biscuit
Biscuit with house-made pimento cheese and Broadbent hickory smoked country ham. {+ one over-medium KY Farm Fresh egg - $1.50}
Farm Breakfast
2 KY Farm Fresh eggs cooked to order, Broadbent bacon or pork sausage, herb-roasted red potatoes, orange wedges, and toast.
French Toast
Vanilla-cinnamon brioche French toast topped with macerated beries and powdered sugar. Served with Brundage Farms maple syrup.
Garden Omelette
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs with feta, mushrooms, kale, and diced tomatoes. Served with toast.
Grit Bowl
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
Huevos Rolandos
Two KY Farm Fresh eggs over medium on seasoned black beans, tomatoes, and red potatoes. Served with an avocado wedge, sour cream. and corn tortillas. {+ kale $2 /+ pork barbacoa $5}
Loaded Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy
A BAKERY by frothy monkey biscuit served open-faced and topped with house-made gravy featuring chorizo from Porter Road Butcher (Nashville, TN), loaded with peppers, caramelized onions, 2 over medium farm eggs, cheddar cheese.
PRB Andouille & Hash
Porter Road Butcher andouille sausage over roasted purple potatoes and wilted collard greens, sautéed red onions, topped with Sage Derby cheese and fresh blackberries. {+over medium KY Farm Fresh eggs $3}
Little Monkeys - 10 & Under
KID Cheesy Eggs + Bacon
Farm egg scrambled with cheese, 1 slice of Broadbent bacon + fruit.
KID COLD Turkey + Mozz
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
KID Grilled Cheese
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
KID PB+J
Served with tortilla chips and orange wedges.
KID French Toast
One slice of brioche vanilla cinnamon French toast with maple syrup.
Sides
Biscuit - Warmed
Side Avocado Wedge
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
Side Cup of Fruit
Side Cup of Roasted Red Potatoes
Side of 2 Broadbent Bacon Slices
Side of Chips & Salsa
Side of One Farm Egg
Side of Two Farm Eggs
Side of Pork Sausage Patties
Side of Salsa
Side of Toast
Sandwiches
Farm Burger
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
PMP Sandwich
Prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on sourdough. {+ avocado mash $1}
Quinoa & Black Bean Burger
House-made black bean and quinoa patty with tomato, lettuce, BE-Hive vegan garlic mozz and avocado mash on a grilled bun. Served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Royale Sandwich
Smoked turkey, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, served warm on multigrain. {+bacon $3}
Salmon Sandwich
Pan-seared salmon on a grilled BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Pastrami Sandwich
Beef pastrami, Swiss, whole grain mustard served warm on a grilled bun, garnished with sweet cherry peppers. Served with chips and salsa.
Salads
Small Gail Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Large Gail Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, feta, avocado wedge, cucumbers, walnuts, lemon garlic vinaigrette with a strawberry.
Small Bungalow Salad
Mixed greens & arugula, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
Large Bungalow Salad
Mixed greens & arugula, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, parmesan and bacon ranch dressing. Served with the guest's choice of bread.
Small Kale Caesar
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
Large Kale Caesar
Kale tossed with house-made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons. Topped with Mediterranean quinoa.
Snacks and Boards
Artisan Cheese Board
Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar, Sage Derby, and house-made pimento cheese with dried fruit, toast points, and marinated olives.
Charcuterie Board
Prosciutto, Broadbent country ham, salami, marinated olives, dried fruit, whole grain mustard, house-pickled okra and toast points.
Chips + Salsa
House-made salsa with corn chips.
Antipasti
A combination of our artisan cheese and charcuterie boards.
Desserts
NA Bevs
Iced Tea - Firepot
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Frothy Monkey Cold Brew Cans - 4 pack
Pick up a can of Frothy Monkey Cold brew or enjoy it on draft from any Frothy location!
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Blueberry Jasmine
Mexican Coke Glass Bottle
Mexican Sprite Glass Bottle
Hatcher Chocolate Milk
FM Water
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger
Virgil's Rootbeer
Coffee from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company
12South {Medium} - 12 oz Bag
Our house blend coffee is named for Frothy Monkey’s first coffee house, located on 12th Avenue South here in Nashville, TN. This coffee is roasted to be a versatile crowd pleaser, to be an exceptional coffee, no matter what brew method is used. 12South is our most popular coffee, and we’re so proud to say it tastes great as a regular cup of coffee or espresso in your cappuccino or even as cold brew. The blend is medium roasted, with a plush body, low acidity and plenty of sweetness. We taste chocolate, hazelnuts and red apples.
Brunch {Light} - 12 oz Bag
Brunch is our take on a traditional “breakfast blend”. It’s a vibrant, juicy blend of a washed Ethiopia coffee, accompanied with other coffee components from Central America. We roast Brunch a bit lighter, to showcase its lively crispness, medium citrus acidity, and delicate body. This is a coffee that you will want to drink all day, every day. We taste bright citrus, almonds, and a pleasantly sweet black tea-like aftertaste.
Brute {Dark} - 12 oz Bag
For our lovers of darker, more full-bodied roasts, Brute features notes of dark chocolate, burnt sugar, and macadamia nuts. Creamy and robust, with a minimal amount of acidity, this coffee is a bold, smooth beast, best to jump-start your day. We love how it tastes on regular ole auto drip brewers, which is perfect for bleary-eyed mornings.
Eventide {Decaf} - 12 oz Bag
A wonderful decaf for relaxing in the evening and unwinding with great tasting coffee. Our decaf offering is sourced and decaffeinated by our friends at Swiss Water, who use a 100% chemical-free-process to remove caffeine from the raw, green coffee. We then roast it to order, typically roasting decaf a bit darker than our other coffees, in order to accentuate the deep, sweet notes inherent in the coffee. We taste baking chocolate, black cherry, and molasses. It’s great in your drip brewer or a pour-over, but also extremely pleasant as an espresso option.
Midshift {Half Caff} - 12 oz Bag
The best of both worlds, our half-caffeinated / half-decaf Midshift coffee offers a more low-key experience without sacrificing flavor and quality, for those who want just a little afternoon kick. We use a Swiss Water process South American decaf, blended with a bright and citrusy washed Ethiopia, making Midshift a balanced, clean coffee. We taste a lot of marshmallow and cocoa powder, with top notes of sweet tangerine and a graham cracker finish, which gives it a “s’mores and orange” flavor profile. We like it in a Chemex or a Kalita, but Midshift is great no matter how you brew it.
Howler {Espresso} - 12 oz Bag
Brand new to our coffee line-up comes Howler, a meticulously crafted espresso blend that's balanced and incredibly complementary to steamed milk. We sourced a buttery and fruity natural Brazil and paired it with a chocolatey and carmelly Central America coffee. Our roast profile for Howler is medium-dark and perfect for pulling smooth shots. Howler is well-rounded, creamy body, sweet, with low malic acidity reminiscent of plum tartness. We taste notes of almond butter, dark chocolate, red grape, and honey. Although it’s tailored for espresso, Howler still tastes even-keeled and delightful for all brew methods (it's particularly delicious in your French Press).
FMRC Cold Brew Blend - 12 oz Bag
FMRC Festivus Blend - 12 oz Bag
FMRC Roaster Series El Salvador Bernardina Honey Anaerobic - 10 oz
FMRC Guatamala Pedregal - 12oz Bag
FMRC Ethiopia Nano Genji - 12 oz Bag
FMRC Mexico Sicobi - 12oz Bag
Syrups from Frothy Monkey Roasting Company
Brewing Equipment
Drinkware
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 3:00 am
Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, Chattanooga & Knoxville, Tennessee as well as in Birmingham, Alabama.
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209