Frothy Girl Blend & Scoops 955 S Ortonville Road

955 S Ortonville Road

Ortonville, MI 48462

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwiches
Iced Latte
Frothy Frappalatte

Baked Goods

Bagels

$2.00
Donuts

$0.99
Muffins

$2.00
Cinnamon Roll

$0.99
Cookies

$1.50
Brownies

$2.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar

$0.99
Rice Krispie Treat

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwiches

$2.00

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.25

Hot Coffee

HOT Regular Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans.

HOT Decaf blend Coffee

$2.75+

Our house specialty Arabica Beans, naturally decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process.

HOT Americano

$2.95+

Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.

HOT Frothy Wake Up

$3.50+

Our Fresh Brewed coffee, but better. Espresso topped with your choice of our Arabica bean coffee brews.

HOT Latte

$4.35+

Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. Flavoring optional.

HOT Macchiato

$4.35+

Espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam. Flavoring optional.

HOT Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+

Freshly steamed milk with vanilla flavoring layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.

HOT Cappuccino

$4.35+

Espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. Flavoring optional.

HOT Coffee Mocha

$4.95+

Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans combined with our classic hot chocolate.

HOT Shot of Espresso

$1.95+

Espresso with rich flavor and creamy crema.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Our signature blend of melted Ghirardelli milk chocolate combined with steamed milk of you choice.

Cider

Cold Cider

$2.00
Hot Cider

$3.35+

Iced Coffee

Regular Iced Coffee

$2.55+

Our freshly brewed regular coffee over ice.

Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Like our regular iced coffee, our decaf iced coffee is freshly brewed and served over ice… just without the caffeine.

Iced Americano

$2.95+

Espresso topped with cold water, served over ice. The best way to start your day!

Iced Frothy Wake Up

$3.50+

Our regular iced coffee, but better. Espresso topped with iced coffee, served sweetened and over ice.

Iced Latte

$4.35+

Espresso combined with milk and served over ice. Flavoring optional.

Iced Macchiato

$4.35+

Espresso with your choice of flavoring, layered with milk and ice. Flavoring optional.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.10+

Vanilla flavoring layered under milk, espresso, topped with caramel drizzle and served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso combined with your choice of Ghirardelli milk or white chocolate, milk and ice.

Iced Coffee Mocha

$4.95+

Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans combined with our classic hot chocolate and serve over ice.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.35+

Espresso served over ice with a splash of milk. Flavoring optional.

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

$5.15+
Iced Espresso

$1.95+

Espresso brew over ice.

Frothy Frappalatte

Frothy Frappalatte

$5.40+

Espresso blended with ice, milk, your choice of flavoring, and topped with whip cream.

Frothy Frappalatte (No Coffee Added)

$5.40+

Your flavoring choice blended with ice, milk, and topped with whip cream.

Refreshers

Pink Lady Dragon Fruit Refresher

$5.25+

A mix of Dragon fruit, Coconut Milk & Lemonade

Teavana Hot Teas

Harmonic Mint

$3.00+

Mix of spearmint, peppermint and lemon verbena create a cool, sweet blend. Caffeine free.

Chamomile Blush

$3.00+

Chamomile Blush offers light flavor with soft floral undertones. Caffeine Free.

Hibiscus Spice

$3.00+

Hibiscus & apple with cinnamon. Caffeine free.

Radiant Green

$3.00+

Smooth green tea.

Jasmine Citrus

$3.00+

An inviting, sunny, lemon-citrus tea with a delectably smooth finish.

Classic Chai

$3.00+

Black tea with cinnamon & cardamon spice.

Modern Earl Gray

$3.00+

Black tea, bergamot citrus & soft lavender notes.

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Classic black tea with subtle sweat notes.

Immune Support Orange & Ginger Tea

$3.00+

Original Soft Serve

Original Vanilla Soft Serve in a Cone

$1.99+
Original Chocolate Soft Serve in a Cone

$1.99+
Original Twist Soft Serve in a Cone

$1.99+