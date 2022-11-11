- Home
Frothy Girl Blend & Scoops 955 S Ortonville Road
955 S Ortonville Road
Ortonville, MI 48462
Popular Items
Hot Coffee
HOT Regular Fresh Brewed Coffee
Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans.
HOT Decaf blend Coffee
Our house specialty Arabica Beans, naturally decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process.
HOT Americano
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema.
HOT Frothy Wake Up
Our Fresh Brewed coffee, but better. Espresso topped with your choice of our Arabica bean coffee brews.
HOT Latte
Espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. Flavoring optional.
HOT Macchiato
Espresso marked with dollop of steamed milk and foam. Flavoring optional.
HOT Caramel Macchiato
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla flavoring layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle.
HOT Cappuccino
Espresso under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam. Flavoring optional.
HOT Coffee Mocha
Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans combined with our classic hot chocolate.
HOT Shot of Espresso
Espresso with rich flavor and creamy crema.
Hot Chocolate
Iced Coffee
Regular Iced Coffee
Our freshly brewed regular coffee over ice.
Decaf Iced Coffee
Like our regular iced coffee, our decaf iced coffee is freshly brewed and served over ice… just without the caffeine.
Iced Americano
Espresso topped with cold water, served over ice. The best way to start your day!
Iced Frothy Wake Up
Our regular iced coffee, but better. Espresso topped with iced coffee, served sweetened and over ice.
Iced Latte
Espresso combined with milk and served over ice. Flavoring optional.
Iced Macchiato
Espresso with your choice of flavoring, layered with milk and ice. Flavoring optional.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla flavoring layered under milk, espresso, topped with caramel drizzle and served over ice.
Iced Mocha
Espresso combined with your choice of Ghirardelli milk or white chocolate, milk and ice.
Iced Coffee Mocha
Our House Blend 100% Arabica Beans or Natural Artificial Flavored Arabica Beans combined with our classic hot chocolate and serve over ice.
Iced Cappuccino
Espresso served over ice with a splash of milk. Flavoring optional.
Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Iced Espresso
Espresso brew over ice.
Frothy Frappalatte
Teavana Hot Teas
Harmonic Mint
Mix of spearmint, peppermint and lemon verbena create a cool, sweet blend. Caffeine free.
Chamomile Blush
Chamomile Blush offers light flavor with soft floral undertones. Caffeine Free.
Hibiscus Spice
Hibiscus & apple with cinnamon. Caffeine free.
Radiant Green
Smooth green tea.
Jasmine Citrus
An inviting, sunny, lemon-citrus tea with a delectably smooth finish.
Classic Chai
Black tea with cinnamon & cardamon spice.
Modern Earl Gray
Black tea, bergamot citrus & soft lavender notes.
English Breakfast
Classic black tea with subtle sweat notes.