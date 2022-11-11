Frozen Elephants imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Frozen Elephants 6460 greenfield rd

13 Reviews

$$

6460 greenfield rd

Dearborn, MI 48126

Popular Items

ORIGINAL Elephant Ear
BLACK AND WHITE
Churros (6 piece)

Elephant Ears

ORIGINAL Elephant Ear

$8.49

FRIED DOUGH WITH ELEPHANT SAUCE AND EITHER POWDERED SUGAR OR CINNAMON SUGAR BLEND.

BLACK AND WHITE

$9.99

ELEPHANT SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CRUSHED OREOS

STRAWBERRY DREAMS

$9.99

ELEPHANT SAUCE, STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE BITES STRAWBERRY SAUCE

PEANUT PARADISE

$9.99

ELEPHANT SAUCE, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CARAMEL SAUCE, PEANUTS

PEBBLES N CREAM

$9.99

ELEPHANT SAUCE, VANILLA SAUCE, FRUITY PEBBLES

Churros

Hot and Fresh Made to order Churros, covered in Cinnamon-Sugar and served with a side of Dipping Sauce
Churros (6 piece)

$8.99

Hot and Fresh Made to order Churros, covered in Cinnamon-Sugar and served with a side of Dipping Sauce

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

$6.49+
Chocolate Shake

$6.49+
Oreo Rumble Shake

$6.99+

Custom Milkshake

$6.99+Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Milkshake (Fall Feature)

$7.99Out of stock
Strawberry Shake

$6.49+

Hand Scooped Ice Cream

Vanilla

$3.69+
Chocolate

$3.69+
Strawberry

$3.69+
Cookies & Cream

$3.69+
Butter Pecan

$3.69+
Birthday Cake

$3.69+
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$3.69+
Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.69+
Caramel Pretzel Crunch

$3.69+
Superman

$3.69+
Mackinac Island Fudge

$3.69+

Mint Chocolate Chip

$3.69+

FROZEN CUSTARD SOFT SERVE

CUP

$4.99+
CONE

$4.49+

Drinks

Bottled water

$1.00
20oz Pepsi

$2.49
20oz Mountain Dew

$2.49
12oz Pepsi Can

$1.49
12oz Diet Pepsi Can

$1.49
12oz Mountain Dew Can

$1.49
1 Liter Brisk Lemon Tea

$1.59
1 Liter Brisk Raspberry Tea

$1.59
1 Liter Brisk Peach Tea

$1.59
1 Liter Brisk Lemonade

$1.59
1 Liter Brisk Pink Lemonade

$1.59

PINT OF FROZEN CUSTARD TO GO

VANILLA

$7.49
CHOCOLATE

$7.49
TWIST

$7.49
VANILLA OREO CHOCOLATE SWIRL

$7.49
VANILLA CARAMEL SWIRL

$7.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

We serve a collection of different dessert options from Elephant Ears to Churros and Frozen Custard!

Location

6460 greenfield rd, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
Frozen Elephants image

