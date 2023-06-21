Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen in Paradise

review star

No reviews yet

1359 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Alcohol Beverage Menu

12oz Frozen Malt Drinks

Ice Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$7.00

Seagrams Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$7.00

Spiked Tiki Punch

$7.00

Seagrams Spkd Jamaican Happy

$7.00

Seagrams CL Colad

$7.00

Smirnoff Ice Smash Peach Mango

$7.00

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$7.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$7.00

Mike's Hard Red Freeze

$7.00

Wild Berries

$7.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Strawberry Kiwi

$7.00

Mike's Hard Blue Freeze

$7.00

Mikes Harder Strawberry Pineapple

$7.00

Seagrams Bahama Mama

$7.00

16oz Frozen Malt Drinks

Ice Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$8.00

Seagrams Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$8.00

Spiked Tiki Punch

$8.00

Seagrams Spkd Jamaican Happy

$8.00

Seagrams CL Colad

$8.00

Smirnoff Ice Peach Mango

$8.00

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$8.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$8.00

Mike's Hard Red Freeze

$8.00

Wild Berries

$8.00

Mikes Harder Strawberry Pineapple

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$8.00

Strawberry Kiwi

$8.00

Mikes Hard Blue Freeze

$8.00

Seagrams Bahama Mama

$8.00

20oz Frozen Malt Drinks

Ice Blue Rasberry Lemonade

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Not Your Father's Root Beer

$9.00

Spiked Tiki Punch

$9.00

Seagrams Spkd Jamaican Happy

$9.00

Seagrams CL Colad

$9.00

Smirnoff Ice Peach Mango

$9.00

Smirnoff Red White & Berry

$9.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Mikes Hard Red Freeze

$9.00

Wild Berries

$9.00

Mikes Harder Strawberry Pineapple

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Strawberry Kiwi

$9.00

Mikes Hard Blue Freeze

$9.00

Seagrams Bahama Mama

$9.00

Seltzers

White C!aw Rasberry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

NA Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Slushies

Virgin Blueberry 16 oz

$5.00

Virgin Lemonade 16 oz

$5.00

Soda & Water

Coke

$3.00

D Smart Water

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Duncan Iced Coffees

French Vanilla

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Original

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Monster Ultra Paradise

$5.00

Monster Ultra Watermelon

$5.00

Merchandise

Shirts

FIP 1st Shirt

FIP Gen 1 Shirt Small

$20.00

FIP Gen 1 Shirt Medium

$20.00

FIP Gen 1 Shirt Large

$20.00

FIP Gen 1 Shirt Extra Large

$20.00

FIP Gen 1 Shirt XXL

$20.00

FIP Gen 2 Shirt Small

$20.00

FIP Gen 2 Shirt Medium

$20.00

FIP Gen 2 Shirt Large

$20.00

FIP Gen 2 Shirt Extra Large

$20.00

FIP Gen 2 Shirt XXL

$20.00

Snacks

Cheetos

Puffs Cheese

$2.49

Flamin' Hot Puffs Cheese

$2.49

Simply Puffs White Cheddar

$2.49

Cracker Jack

Cracker Jack Original

$2.49

Doritos

Cool Ranch

$2.49

Nacho Cheese

$2.49

Spicy Nacho

$2.49

Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch

$2.49

Flamin' Hot Nacho

$2.49

Jack Links

Flamin' Hot Beef Jerky

$1.79

Jackn Links Steak Bites

$3.99

Munchies

Flamin' Hot Peanuts

$1.09

Salted Peanuts

$1.09

Ruffles

Flamin' Hot Chips

$2.49

Cheddar & Sour Cream Chips

$2.49

Smartfood

White Cheddar Popcorn

$2.49

Sun Chips

Harvest Cheddar

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Adult Frozen Malt Beverages, Beer, and Seltzers

Location

1359 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juan's Mexican Grill - Dunedin
orange starNo Reviews
1409 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pinehurst Pub - 1422 Pinehurst Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1422 Pinehurst Rd Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Clear Sky Draught Haus
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Q Southern BBQ and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
664 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe - 506 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
506 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dunedin

Clear Sky Draught Haus
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Irish Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,060
465 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Ohana Cafe
orange star4.6 • 970
1452 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company-Dunedin
orange star4.7 • 344
1012 Broadway Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunedin
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston