Frozen Joe's LLC 86 East Agency Street

Frozen Joe's LLC
No reviews yet
86 East Agency Street
Roberta, GA 31078
Popular Items
Drinks
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Made with chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, and Ranch. Served with tortilla chips
Cheese Sticks
6 cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Dill pickles fried and served with ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
chili cheese fries
chili cheese tots
Buffalo chicken fries
French fries topped with fried chicken, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Chic Bac Ranch Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with fried Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese and Ranch.
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll
3 egg rolls stuffed with Philly Cheesesteak. Served with Ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll
3 Egg Rolls stuffed with Buffalo Chicken. Served with Buffalo Ranch
Ranch Cheese Curds
Cheese Curds flavored with ranch.
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 Fried Green Tomatoes served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch
Salads
House Salad
Salad mix with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheese and tossed with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, croutons and tossed with Caesar dressing
Chicken Raspberry Salad
Romaine lettuce with Chicken, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and pecan tossed with Raspberry dressing.
Chicken Strawberry Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Pecans and tossed with a Poppyseed Dressing.
Entrees
Meatloaf
Homemade meatloaf with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 for Brunswick stew.
Hamburger Steak
Homemade hamburger patty topped with sauteed onions and gravy. Comes with 2 sides and a dinner roll.
Meatball and Sausage Bake
Handmade meatballs and Italian sausage mixed with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked. Served with dinner roll. Comes with 1 side.
Chicken Tenders
3 or 5 pc Chicken tenders seasoned with spices and fried right. Served with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.
Chicken Nuggets
15 Nuggets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side.
Chicken and waffles with fries

Chicken Pot Pie
Shredded Chicken, mixed veggies, cream of chicken soup and spices, topped with flaky breading. Comes with 1 side. $1.00 upcharge for side salad.
Brown Sugar Ham
Sliced ham with a delicious brown sugar marinade. Served with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.
Veggie Plate
Your choice of 3 or 4 veggies. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.
Wings
5 pc or 10pc wing combo with 1 side
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup
10 oz bowl of tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich
Choose 2
Choose soup, salad or 1/2 sandwich.
Seafood
Fried Catfish
2 pc Catfish Filets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side and 3 hush puppies.
Fried Shrimp
10 pcs of Shrimp seasoned and fried. Served with 2 sides and Hushpuppies.
Grilled Shrimp
10pcs grilled shrimp. Comes with Hushpuppies and 2 sides.
Shrimp and Grits
Grits flavored with bacon topped with 10 Shrimp and bacon crumbles. Add Cheese for $1.00
Crab Cake Po Boy
Mini crab cakes fried. Served in a hoagie bun with homemade yum yum sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with 1 side.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hamburger
All beef hand-made with our special seasoning. Served with 1 side.
Double Hamburger
2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Triple Hamburger
3 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties. Add your choice of your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Cheeseburger
Homemade all Beef burger topped with Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.
Double Cheeseburger
Triple Cheeseburger
3 9oz Homemade burgers topped with cheese. Add your favorite toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo or Pickles. Served with 1 side.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Homemade all Beef burger topped with Bacon, Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. Served with 1 side.
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Same as a Bacon Cheeseburger just double the meat
Triple Bacon Cheeseburger
3 9oz Hamburger patties topped with Bacon and Cheese. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Brunch Burger
Cheeseburger topped with a fried egg. Comes with 1 side.
Double Brunch Burger
2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with bacon, cheese and a Fried egg. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. served with 1 side.
Triple Brunch Burger
3 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with Bacon, Cheese, and a Fried Egg. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Homemade hamburger made with special seasonings, topped with Swiss cheese and Mushrooms. Your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo or Mustard as toppings.
Double Mushroom Swiss
2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Triple Mushroom Swiss
3 9oz homemade Hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese and Mushrooms. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, or Mayo. Served with 1 side.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf on toast with mayo. Served with 1 side.
Philly Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak on hoagie roll. Add peppers and onions for no charge. Served with 1 side.
Chic Philly
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried or grilled chicken topped with bacon and ranch. Served with 1 side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch dressing. Served with 1 side.
Zesty Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken sandwich with zesty sauce on a bun. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Chicken breast on a toasted bun. Topped with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Ranch, or Buffalo. Served with 1 side.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad served on Toast. Served with 1 side.
Club Sandwich
Your choice of Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo between 2 slices to toasted bread. Served with 1 side.
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo in between toasted bread. Served with 1 side.
Grilled Hotdog
Grilled hotdog on bun with your choice of condiments. Served with 1 side. Add Cheese $1.00 Add Chili $1.00 Add Sauerkraut $.50 Add Slaw $1.00
Slaw Dog
Grilled hotdog topped with slaw. Comes with homestyle Baked Beans.
Pick-Chick Sandwich
Breaded Chicken sandwich with a hint of pickle flavoring. Served with Waffle Fries
Kids
Chicken Tenders
2 Tenders served with 1 side.
Kid Nuggets
Fried Chicken Nuggets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side
Kid Shrimp
5 pcs shrimp seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side.
Slider
Meatloaf slider with 1 side.
Mac and Cheese
Bowl of homemade Mac and Cheese served with 1 side.
PB and J
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with 1 side.
Hotdog
Hotdog in bun with 1 side.
Hotdog no side
Sides
Onion rings
French fries
Delicious french fries
waffle fries
tator tots
Sweet Potato Fries
Dusted with Cinnamon Sugar.
Mashed potatoes
Homemade mashed potatoes.
Potato Salad
fried okra
corn nuggets
Mac and Cheese
Homemade Mac and cheese
baked beans
Vegetable Medley
Broccoli, Califlower and Carrots.
Brunswick Stew
Cole Slaw
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumber and onions in Italian dressing.
Side Salad
Salad mix with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese tossed in your favorite dressing.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing
Peach Cobbler
Banana Pudding
Green Beans
Desserts
S'mores Frozen Joe
Ice cream mixed with chocolate chunks, marshmallow cream, and graham cracker crumbs.
Brownie Extreme Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with Brownie pieces, caramel sauce, and pecan pieces.
Mint Oreo Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with mint sauce and oreo crumbles.
Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with fudge, caramel sauce, and salted toffee.
Heath Caramel Brownie Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with Brownie pieces, Heath pieces, and caramel sauce.
The Destiny Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with Heath pieces, Reese's pieces, Pretzel pieces, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.
The Sarge Frozen Joe
Soft serve with Oreo pieces, Reese cups and Graham cracker crumbles
Create a Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with your favorite toppings.
Ice Cream Cone
Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso or Salted Caramel
Cup of Ice Cream
Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso or Salted Caramel Ice Cream
Brownie A La Mode
Warm Brownie with soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
Cookie A La Mode
Chocolate chip cookie with soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
Banana Split
Made with a banana, soft serve, chocolate and strawberry toppings, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Smoothies
Handmade smoothie mixed with your favorite fruit.
Shakes
Handmade chocolate or vanilla shake with your favorite flavor.
Float
Soft serve ice cream with either coke or rootbeer
Sundae
Soft serve layered with your favorite toppings.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family friendly, family run restaurant with fresh, home-made meals and delicious soft serve ice cream treats. Come in and enjoy.
