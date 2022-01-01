Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen Joe's LLC
86 East Agency Street

No reviews yet

Roberta, GA 31078

Roberta, GA 31078

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Wings
Chicken Tenders

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Water

DR pepper cup

$2.00

plastic DR pepper cup no refills

Lemonade

$2.00

half/half

$2.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.25

Made with chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, and Ranch. Served with tortilla chips

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

6 cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.25+

Dill pickles fried and served with ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.25+

chili cheese fries

$7.50

chili cheese tots

$7.50

Buffalo chicken fries

$8.25

French fries topped with fried chicken, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.

Chic Bac Ranch Cheese Fries

$8.25

French Fries topped with fried Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese and Ranch.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$7.25

3 egg rolls stuffed with Philly Cheesesteak. Served with Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll

$7.25

3 Egg Rolls stuffed with Buffalo Chicken. Served with Buffalo Ranch

Ranch Cheese Curds

$6.50+

Cheese Curds flavored with ranch.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.25

6 Fried Green Tomatoes served with Southwest Chipotle Ranch

Salads

House Salad

$6.00+

Salad mix with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheese and tossed with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$5.75+

Romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, croutons and tossed with Caesar dressing

Chicken Raspberry Salad

$7.75+

Romaine lettuce with Chicken, strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, and pecan tossed with Raspberry dressing.

Chicken Strawberry Salad

$7.75+

Romaine Lettuce, Topped with Grilled Chicken, Strawberries, Pecans and tossed with a Poppyseed Dressing.

Entrees

Meatloaf

$10.25

Homemade meatloaf with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 for Brunswick stew.

Hamburger Steak

$11.50

Homemade hamburger patty topped with sauteed onions and gravy. Comes with 2 sides and a dinner roll.

Meatball and Sausage Bake

$11.50

Handmade meatballs and Italian sausage mixed with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked. Served with dinner roll. Comes with 1 side.

Chicken Tenders

$9.75+

3 or 5 pc Chicken tenders seasoned with spices and fried right. Served with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.

Chicken Nuggets

$10.25

15 Nuggets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side.

Chicken and waffles with fries

$9.50

Chicken and waffles with fries

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.25

Shredded Chicken, mixed veggies, cream of chicken soup and spices, topped with flaky breading. Comes with 1 side. $1.00 upcharge for side salad.

Brown Sugar Ham

$10.50

Sliced ham with a delicious brown sugar marinade. Served with 2 sides. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.

Veggie Plate

$8.50+

Your choice of 3 or 4 veggies. $1.00 upcharge for side salad. $1.00 upcharge for Brunswick stew.

Wings

$6.75+

5 pc or 10pc wing combo with 1 side

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

$6.75Out of stock

10 oz bowl of tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich

Choose 2

$8.50

Choose soup, salad or 1/2 sandwich.

Seafood

Fried Catfish

$13.50

2 pc Catfish Filets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side and 3 hush puppies.

Fried Shrimp

$14.50

10 pcs of Shrimp seasoned and fried. Served with 2 sides and Hushpuppies.

Grilled Shrimp

$14.50

10pcs grilled shrimp. Comes with Hushpuppies and 2 sides.

Shrimp and Grits

$14.50

Grits flavored with bacon topped with 10 Shrimp and bacon crumbles. Add Cheese for $1.00

Crab Cake Po Boy

$13.50

Mini crab cakes fried. Served in a hoagie bun with homemade yum yum sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with 1 side.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.50

All beef hand-made with our special seasoning. Served with 1 side.

Double Hamburger

$14.50

2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Triple Hamburger

$18.50

3 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties. Add your choice of your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Homemade all Beef burger topped with Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.

Double Cheeseburger

$15.50

Triple Cheeseburger

$19.50

3 9oz Homemade burgers topped with cheese. Add your favorite toppings: Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo or Pickles. Served with 1 side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Homemade all Beef burger topped with Bacon, Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. Served with 1 side.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.50

Same as a Bacon Cheeseburger just double the meat

Triple Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.50

3 9oz Hamburger patties topped with Bacon and Cheese. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Brunch Burger

$13.50

Cheeseburger topped with a fried egg. Comes with 1 side.

Double Brunch Burger

$17.50

2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with bacon, cheese and a Fried egg. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. served with 1 side.

Triple Brunch Burger

$21.50

3 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with Bacon, Cheese, and a Fried Egg. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.50

Homemade hamburger made with special seasonings, topped with Swiss cheese and Mushrooms. Your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo or Mustard as toppings.

Double Mushroom Swiss

$16.50

2 9oz Homemade Hamburger patties topped with Swiss Cheese and Mushrooms. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Triple Mushroom Swiss

$20.50

3 9oz homemade Hamburger patties topped with Swiss cheese and Mushrooms. Add your favorite toppings of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, or Mayo. Served with 1 side.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.50

Homemade meatloaf on toast with mayo. Served with 1 side.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Cheesesteak on hoagie roll. Add peppers and onions for no charge. Served with 1 side.

Chic Philly

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.25

Fried or grilled chicken topped with bacon and ranch. Served with 1 side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Grilled or Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with Buffalo Sauce and Ranch dressing. Served with 1 side.

Zesty Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Fried chicken sandwich with zesty sauce on a bun. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Fried or Grilled Chicken breast on a toasted bun. Topped with your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, Ranch, or Buffalo. Served with 1 side.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Homemade Chicken Salad served on Toast. Served with 1 side.

Club Sandwich

$9.25

Your choice of Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo between 2 slices to toasted bread. Served with 1 side.

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo in between toasted bread. Served with 1 side.

Grilled Hotdog

$6.25+

Grilled hotdog on bun with your choice of condiments. Served with 1 side. Add Cheese $1.00 Add Chili $1.00 Add Sauerkraut $.50 Add Slaw $1.00

Slaw Dog

$6.75+

Grilled hotdog topped with slaw. Comes with homestyle Baked Beans.

Pick-Chick Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded Chicken sandwich with a hint of pickle flavoring. Served with Waffle Fries

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Tenders served with 1 side.

Kid Nuggets

$6.00

Fried Chicken Nuggets seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side

Kid Shrimp

$7.25

5 pcs shrimp seasoned and fried. Served with 1 side.

Slider

$6.50

Meatloaf slider with 1 side.

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of homemade Mac and Cheese served with 1 side.

PB and J

$5.50

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with 1 side.

Hotdog

$6.00

Hotdog in bun with 1 side.

Hotdog no side

$3.25

Sides

Onion rings

$3.00

French fries

$3.00

Delicious french fries

waffle fries

$3.00

tator tots

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Dusted with Cinnamon Sugar.

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Homemade mashed potatoes.

Potato Salad

$3.00

fried okra

$3.00

corn nuggets

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Homemade Mac and cheese

baked beans

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Broccoli, Califlower and Carrots.

Brunswick Stew

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Sliced cucumber and onions in Italian dressing.

Side Salad

$4.25

Salad mix with red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and cheese tossed in your favorite dressing.

Side Caesar

$4.25

Romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing

Peach Cobbler

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Desserts

S'mores Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Ice cream mixed with chocolate chunks, marshmallow cream, and graham cracker crumbs.

Brownie Extreme Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve mixed with Brownie pieces, caramel sauce, and pecan pieces.

Mint Oreo Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve mixed with mint sauce and oreo crumbles.

Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve mixed with fudge, caramel sauce, and salted toffee.

Heath Caramel Brownie Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve mixed with Brownie pieces, Heath pieces, and caramel sauce.

The Destiny Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve mixed with Heath pieces, Reese's pieces, Pretzel pieces, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce.

The Sarge Frozen Joe

$3.50+

Soft serve with Oreo pieces, Reese cups and Graham cracker crumbles

Create a Frozen Joe

$3.25+

Soft serve mixed with your favorite toppings.

Ice Cream Cone

$3.50

Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso or Salted Caramel

Cup of Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate, Vanilla, Espresso or Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Brownie A La Mode

$7.50

Warm Brownie with soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.

Cookie A La Mode

$7.50

Chocolate chip cookie with soft serve ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.

Banana Split

$5.25+

Made with a banana, soft serve, chocolate and strawberry toppings, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Smoothies

$4.50+

Handmade smoothie mixed with your favorite fruit.

Shakes

$4.50+

Handmade chocolate or vanilla shake with your favorite flavor.

Float

$4.75

Soft serve ice cream with either coke or rootbeer

Sundae

$4.50

Soft serve layered with your favorite toppings.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family friendly, family run restaurant with fresh, home-made meals and delicious soft serve ice cream treats. Come in and enjoy.

86 East Agency Street, Roberta, GA 31078

