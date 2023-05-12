Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen Lush ATL

1626 Virginia Avenue

Suite 1

Atlanta, GA 30337

Fruit Ice

Rainbow (Small)

Rainbow (Small)

$10.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Rainbow (Large)

Rainbow (Large)

$13.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Cherry/Mango (Small)

Cherry/Mango (Small)

$10.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Cherry/Mango (Large)

Cherry/Mango (Large)

$13.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Pineapple/Lemon (Small)

Pineapple/Lemon (Small)

$10.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Pineapple/Lemon (Large)

Pineapple/Lemon (Large)

$13.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Strawberry/Lemonade (Small)

Strawberry/Lemonade (Small)

$10.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Strawberry/Lemonade (Large)

Strawberry/Lemonade (Large)

$13.00

Delicious Fruit Ice! All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Coconut* Contains Dairy (Small)

Coconut* Contains Dairy (Small)

$10.00

This Flavor (Contains Dairy)

Coconut* Contains Dairy (Large)

Coconut* Contains Dairy (Large)

$13.00

This Flavor (Contains Dairy)

Custom Lush! (Small)

Custom Lush! (Small)

$11.00

Build Your Own Custom Lush! Choose Your Favorite 2 Flavors. All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Custom Lush! (Large)

Custom Lush! (Large)

$14.00

Build Your Own Custom Lush! Choose Your Favorite 2 Flavors. All Natural Flavors, Gluten + Dairy Free and Vegan.

Beverages

Fiji Natural Artisan Water 16.9oz

Fiji Natural Artisan Water 16.9oz

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Fruit Ice, New York Style! 🍧 All Natural Fruit Flavors, Dairy + Gluten Free. Vegan. Come by and Enjoy!

Website

Location

1626 Virginia Avenue, Suite 1, Atlanta, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

