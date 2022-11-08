Frozen Rolls Creamery
358 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh, made to order rolled ice cream! Come in and enjoy!
Location
704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703
Gallery
