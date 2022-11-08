Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen Rolls Creamery

358 Reviews

$

704 N Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78703

Over the Rainbow
Strawberry Smash
Cookies and Cream

Frozen Delights

The Vanilla Bean

$9.25

Our unforgettable classic, rare, & rich vanilla taste with real bean from the vanilla pod! Delicate & Fragrant. Simply Delicious. ALLERGY: DAIRY

Coconut Volcanic Ash

$9.25

Toasted & shredded coconut with activated charcoal powder to bring volcanic passion to your taste buds. Topped with extra white and toasted coconut. ALLERGY:DAIRY,NUT

Key Lime

$9.25

Make your taste buds sing with this zesty combination of lime, graham crackers, and condensed milk. Topped with whipped cream, lime zest and lime wedge. ALLERGY: DAIRY,GLUTEN,SOY

Thai-cy Rolls

$9.25

Feeling a bit chill? Try our mellow, orange-colored combination of Thai-tea, condensed milk spread, and whipped cream top. Made from real Thai Tea leaves. ALLERGY: DAIRY

Matcha Heaven

$9.25

Get your antioxidants for the day with this green tea based ice cream layered with condensed milk. ALLERGY: DAIRY

Cafe' Mocha

$9.25

Coffee infused ice cream with a chocolate touch and fluffy whipped cream!

Cafe' Caramel

$9.25

Coffee infused ice cream with a touch of caramel and fluffy whipped cream!

Frozen Favorites

Cookies and Cream

$9.00

Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items. ALLERGY: DAIRY, GLUTEN, SOY

Monkey Business

$9.00

Quit monkeying around and get to business with this hazelnut Nutella & banana favorite. ALLERGY: DAIRY, NUT, SOY

S'mores

$9.00

Our idea of campfire dreams. Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallows and Chocolate Fudge. ALLERGY: DAIRY, SOY, GLUTEN

Chocoholic

$9.00

Don't let the 100% cocoa powder fool you. The sweet, comforting flavor of real cocoa and chocolate chips can make your best days better. Topped with chocolate chips and chocolate syrup. Dairy, Soy Allergy

Strawberry Smash

$9.00

Fresh strawberries and graham crackers smashed up inside this decadent fruit treat. Dairy, Soy, Gluten Allergy ALLERGY: DAIRY,SOY,GLUTEN

Over the Rainbow

$9.00

Our signature purple ice cream made with Ube and Fruity Pebbles blended in. ALLERGY: DAIRY,NUT

Plain Base

$9.00

Home-made dairy base is simple and delicious! ALLERGY:DAIRY

Rocky Road

$9.00

A chocolate marshmallow blend with a touch of almond!

Dairy Free

DF Chocoholic

$9.75

If you're a chocolate lover, you'll love this. Made with 100% pure Cocoa, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

DF Cookies and Cream

$9.75

Oreos and Cream, one of our best selling items. ALLERGY: WHEAT,SOY

DF Plain Base

$9.75
DF S'mores

$9.75

Our idea of campfire dreams. Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallows and Chocolate sauce. ALLERGY: SOY,FLOUR

DF Strawberry Smash

$9.75

Fresh Strawberries and Graham Crackers crushed and smashed into the ice cream. One of our favorites. ALLERGY: SOY, GLUTEN

DF The Vanilla Bean

$9.75

Our classic Vanilla ice cream made with premium PURE Vanilla Bean paste. Delicate and fragrant.

DF Matcha Heaven

$9.75

We now have Matcha Heaven available Dairy Free! This version does not have condensed milk or whipped cream, but the beautiful relationship of the coconut milk and Matcha is AMAZING!

DF Rocky Road

$9.75

A Dairy Free blend of our Delicious Rocky Road Flavor!

DF Butter Pecan

$9.75

A Dairy Free version of our Butter Pecan!

DF Mud Pie

$9.75

Our Delicious muddy bowl of happiness, now served Dairy Free!

Keto Kravings

KETO - Chocolate

$9.75

KETO - Plain Base

$9.75

KETO- Peanut Butter Chocolate

$9.75

KETO- Strawberry

$9.75
KETO - Vanilla

$9.75

Special Menu

Our Halloween Rolls are made with Strawberry Licorice and given a spooky twist of black, topped orange whipped cream, green slime condensed milk and Halloween sprinkles!

Peanut Butter Madness

$9.75

Peanut butter infused ice cream with a peanut butter drizzle topped with Reese's Pieces!

Mud Pie

$9.75

Chocolate, Oreo ice cream topped with crumbled brownie pieces, gummy worms, and chocolate syrup!

Butter Pecan

$9.75

Rich, Delicious ice cream infused with Pecans with a smooth, buttery finish!

Pumpkin Spice

$9.75

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Brownie

$1.25

Water

Bottled Water 16.9oz

$1.50

Soda

Big Red

$2.00
Squirt

$2.00Out of stock
Sunkist Orange Soda

$2.00
A&W Root Beer

$2.00Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

Coca-Cola (From Mexico)

$2.50
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Fresh, made to order rolled ice cream! Come in and enjoy!

704 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

