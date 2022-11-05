Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frozen Notes Pizza & Karaoke Bar

review star

No reviews yet

862 N Main St. NW

Conyers, GA 30012

Popular Items

GOOD AZZ WET WINGS
BUILD YOUR OWN
"DA SIDE PIECE"

SPECIALTY PIES

DA "DSGB"

$15.99+

Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

DA "ROCK"

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Mozzarella

DA "OLDE TOWN"

$15.99+

Pepperoni, Meatball, Spicy Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onions, Green Pepper, Mozarella

"MISS ME WIT DA MEAT"

$15.99+

Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onions Green Peppers, Mozarella

DA "CALI LOVE"

$15.99+

Roasted Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Black Olive, Garlic, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella,

THE "C' CILIAN"

$15.99+

Double Pepperoni, Double Bacon, Extra Cheese

BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.99+

WANGZ

GOOD AZZ WET WINGS

$7.99

6 WINGS

GOOD AZZ DRY WINGS

$7.99

6 WINGS

SALADS

"DA WHAT THA CLUCK"

$5.99

Roasted Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, Crispy Onion, Mixed Greens

"DA SIDE PIECE"

$4.99

Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Onion, Mixed Greens

DRESSINGS

RANCH

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

FRENCH

$0.50

SKINS

SKINZ PLAIN

$4.99

PORK RINDZ

SKINZ LEMON PEPPER

$4.99

SKINZ DRY RANCH

$4.99

SKINZ DRY BUFFALO

$4.99

DESSERTS

BANGING BROWNIE

$4.99

KARAT CAKE

$6.99

SOFT DRINK

COKE

$2.49

COKE ZERO

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

DR PIBB

$2.49

STRAWBERRY FANTA

$2.49

ORANGE FANTA

$2.49

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$2.49

LIPTON SWEET TEA

$2.49

DASANI WATER

$1.99

$250 PER TABLE (INCLUDES 4 CHAIRS)

$250 PER TABLE($250 WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS FOOD AND BEVERAGE PURCHASE)* NO REFUND ON UNUSED FUNDS

$250.00

$150 DEPOSIT FOR PARTY

$150.00 DEPOSIT FOR PARTY

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

PIZZA BEER KARAOKE REPEAT!!!

Website

Location

862 N Main St. NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Directions

