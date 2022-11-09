Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Frugals Kalispell (North)

review star

No reviews yet

635 Treeline Rd. Ste. 1

Kalispell, MT 59901

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Burger
Frugal Burger
Large Fries

Frugal Combos

Frugal Burger Combo

$8.48

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.

Double Burger Combo

$10.48

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.

Crispy Chicken Combo

$8.98Out of stock

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Halibut Sandwich Combo

$9.98Out of stock

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Halibut Sandwich comes dressed with a house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.

Gardenburger Combo

$9.98

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Gardenburger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & cheddar cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Combo

$10.78

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Mushroom Swiss Burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & swiss cheese.

Bacon Bleu Combo

$10.78

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Bacon Bleu burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

The Classic Fix Combo

$10.78

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Hawaiian Burger Combo

$11.48

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Hawaiian comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pineapple, grilled onions, & swiss cheese.

Breakfast Burger Combo

$11.78

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our Breakfast Burger comes dressed with mayo, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Santa Fe Combo

$11.75

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce & a 22oz fountain soda. The Santa Fe comes dressed with a smoky chipotle sauce, lettuce, diced onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & Daily's premium bacon.

Western Burger Combo

$12.48

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Western comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, pepper-jack cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Beast Mode Combo

$14.28

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. The Beast Mode is a double-burger and comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, double cheddar cheese, & double Daily's premium bacon.

Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.25

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our grilled cheese is served on Texas Toast and includes both american & cheddar cheese.

BLT Combo

$9.48

Combos include a french fry, fry sauce, & a 22oz fountain soda. Our BLT comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and 6 strips of Daily's premium bacon.

Frugal Basics

Frugal Burger

$3.98

The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.

Double Burger

$5.98

Our Double Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$4.48

Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Halibut Sandwich

$5.48Out of stock

Our Halibut Sandwich comes dressed with a house-made tartar sauce, lettuce, & tomato.

Gardenburger

$5.48

Our Gardenburger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms.

Frugal Favorites

The Classic Fix

$6.28

The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$6.28

Our Bacon Bleu burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, pickles, bleu cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.28

Our Mushroom Swiss Burger comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, diced onions, sauteed mushrooms, & swiss cheese.

Breakfast Burger

$7.28

Our Breakfast Burger comes dressed with mayo, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Hawaiian Burger

$6.98

The Hawaiian comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pineapple, grilled onions, & swiss cheese.

Western Burger

$7.98

The Western comes dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, BBQ sauce, pickles, grilled onions, pepper-jack cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.

Santa Fe Burger

$7.28

The Santa Fe comes dressed with a smoky chipotle sauce, lettuce, diced onions, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos & Daily's premium bacon

Beast Mode Burger

$9.78

The Beast Mode is a double-burger and comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, double cheddar cheese, & double Daily's premium bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Our grilled cheese is served on Texas Toast and comes with 2 slices of American cheese.

BLT

$4.98

Our BLT comes dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and 6 strips of Daily's premium bacon.

California Burger

$6.98

Sides

Medium Fries

$2.25

Medium Fries (Seasoned)

$2.25

Large Fries

$3.25

Large Fries (Seasoned)

$3.25

Cheddar Cheese Curds

$3.95

Fry Sauce

$0.35

Ranch

$0.35

Chipotle Sauce

$0.35

Tartar Sauce

$0.35Out of stock

BBQ Sauce

$0.35

Drinks

Soda (Small)

$1.65

Soda (Medium)

$2.25

Soda (Large)

$2.85

Water

$0.15+

Milkshake (16oz)

$3.75

Milkshake (24oz)

$4.75

Milkshake Crunch (16oz)

$4.75

Milkshake Crunch (24oz)

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

635 Treeline Rd. Ste. 1, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

Gallery
Frugals Kalispell (North) image
Frugals Kalispell (North) image

