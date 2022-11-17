Fruit and Salad Co 680 Pittsford Victor Road
No reviews yet
680 Pittsford Victor Road
Pittsford, NY 14534
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Traditional Salads
The Sampler
mixed greens, broccoli, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, croutons
The Basin
field greens, cumbled blue cheese, craisins, caramelized walnuts, granny smith apples
Veggie Chop
bite sized veggies, mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, croutons, & asiago. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek
romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, greek dressing
Caesar
romaine, parmesan, asiago, croutons, homemade caesar dressing
Spinach Salad
Premium Salads
Chicken Caesar
Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast
The Original
greens, bite sized veggies, tomatoes, grilled chicken, asiago, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
The Classic Chef
mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, olives, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, homemade croutons
Monterey
mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue, croutons, dijon vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
greens, grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue, egg, tomatoes, provolone, and homemade croutons
Santa Fe Salad
greens, black beans, corn, red peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, and salsa ranch topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Asian Salad
mixed greens, mandarin oranges, bean sprouts, carrots, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles, sesame ginger dressing. Choice of grilled chicken or tofu.
Greens & Grains
romaine and field greens, quinoa, broccoli, corn, avocado, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette
Harvest Salad
field greens, craisins, granny smith apples, goat cheese, and toasted almonds with poppyseed vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Salad
field greens, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, almonds, carrots, craisins, sesame ginger dressing
Ahi Tuna Salad
field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, and feta with lemon dill vinaigrette.
Tow Path
Childrens All Day
Childrens Dinners
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Bottle
Beers
Specialty Sandwiches
Cranberry Turkey
turkey breast, cranberry sauce, leaf lettuce, and gouda cheese on multigrain
Harvest Turkey
turkey breast, jack cheese, granny smith apples, lettuce, tomato, lemon dill aioli on multigrain.
Avocado Fresca
sliced avocado, field greens, tomato, and monterey jack with lemon dill aioli on focaccia
Chicken Waldorf
chicken salad mixed with apples, walnuts, honey, craisins with lettuce & tomato on multigrain
Traditional Sandwiches
Paninis
Californian
sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese,
Chicken Mediterranean
grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, provolone, garlic aioli
Club Panini
turkey, bacon, tomato, mayo, cheddar
Chipotle Beef
roast beef, pepper jack cheese, tomato, chipotle mayo
Chicken Fajita
grilled chicken, pepper jack, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper, and salsa ranch
Meatball Panini
homemade meatballs and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
chicken tenders & romaine tossed in buffalo sauce. Get it Grilled!
Chicken BLT Wrap
grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, whole wheat tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine, and caesar dressing in an herb tortilla
Cobb Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine, bacon, crumbled blue, & balsamic in an herb tortilla
Frisco Wrap
turkey, bacon, avocado, greens, jack cheese, lemon dill aioli in an herb tortilla.
Greek Wrap
grilled chicken breast, romaine, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, & greek dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.
Santa Fe Wrap
turkey, greens, tomato, pepper jack, salsa ranch in a whole wheat tortilla
Burger/Grill
F&S Burger
topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Bacon Burger
topped with your favorite cheese and fresh grilled bacon
Patty Melt
topped with caramelized onions & swiss cheese, served on rye bread.
Blue Burger
topped with sauteed mushrooms & crumbled blue cheese
Southwestern Burger
topped with pepperjack cheese, banana peppers, and chipotle aioli
Philadelphia Burger
topped with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, monterey jack cheese.
Lentil Burger
grilled homemade lentil burger with spinach, tomato, provolone, & chipotle aioli on a brioche roll
French Dip
thinly sliced roast beef served on french bread with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and au jus.
The Reubens
lean corned beef OR turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing, Served on marble rye.
Grilled Chicken Breast
lettuce & tomato, sauteed mushrooms, and choice of cheese on a brioche roll.
Side of Fries
Adult Grilled Cheese
Adult Tenders
Protein Sides
Salad Sides
Pasta
Marinara
a rich freshly made tomato sauce
Marinara w/Meatballs
a rich freshly made tomato sauce w/homemade meatballs
Bolognese
a homemade classic meat sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
fresh eggplant breaded & topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
Chicken Parmesan
freshly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, served with a side of spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce
Pasta Lemone W/ Chicken
artichokes, fresh spinach & parmesan in a white wine lemon sauce. Served on a bed of linguine topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Vegetarian Pasta Lemone
artichokes, fresh spinach & parmesan in a white wine lemon sauce. Served on a bed of linguine
Pasta Vodka W Chicken
Vegetarian Pasta Vodka
a spicy tomato vodka cream sauce
Pasta Sides
Traditional Favorites
Chicken French
fresh chicken breast classically prepared and served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
Chicken Marsala
fresh chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables
Chicken Dijon
panko crusted chicken cutlet topped with a light tarragon dijon cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.
Chicken & Biscuits
our chicken and vegetable stew over baking powder biscuits
Pot Roast
a F&S favorite slow roasted to perfection. Includes fresh vegetables and homemade mashed.
Glazed Salmon
pan seared salmon filet with a caramelized glaze with seasoned basmati rice & fresh vegetables
Grilled Salmon
filet served with seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables
Grilled Ahi Tuna
served with a sesame ginger sauce, seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables.
Family Dinner
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
680 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford, NY 14534
Photos coming soon!