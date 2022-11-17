A map showing the location of Fruit and Salad Co 680 Pittsford Victor RoadView gallery

Fruit and Salad Co 680 Pittsford Victor Road

review star

No reviews yet

680 Pittsford Victor Road

Pittsford, NY 14534

Popular Items

Chicken And Rice
Lemon Artichoke
The Sampler

Traditional Salads

The Sampler

$11.95

mixed greens, broccoli, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, olives, croutons

The Basin

$13.95

field greens, cumbled blue cheese, craisins, caramelized walnuts, granny smith apples

Veggie Chop

$12.95

bite sized veggies, mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, croutons, & asiago. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Greek

$12.95

romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, greek dressing

Caesar

$11.95

romaine, parmesan, asiago, croutons, homemade caesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$12.95

Premium Salads

Chicken Caesar

$15.50

Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast

The Original

$14.95

greens, bite sized veggies, tomatoes, grilled chicken, asiago, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

The Classic Chef

$14.95

mixed greens, tomatoes, eggs, olives, ham, turkey, cheddar, provolone, homemade croutons

Monterey

$15.50

mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, crumbled blue, croutons, dijon vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.95

greens, grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue, egg, tomatoes, provolone, and homemade croutons

Santa Fe Salad

$15.50

greens, black beans, corn, red peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, cheddar, tortilla strips, and salsa ranch topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Asian Salad

$15.50

mixed greens, mandarin oranges, bean sprouts, carrots, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles, sesame ginger dressing. Choice of grilled chicken or tofu.

Greens & Grains

$14.95

romaine and field greens, quinoa, broccoli, corn, avocado, goat cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$14.95

field greens, craisins, granny smith apples, goat cheese, and toasted almonds with poppyseed vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.95

field greens, mandarin oranges, tomatoes, almonds, carrots, craisins, sesame ginger dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.95

field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, and feta with lemon dill vinaigrette.

Tow Path

$15.50

Childrens All Day

Kids Burger

$7.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Traditional Sandwich

$6.55

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Salad

$6.65

Kids Hot Dog

$7.75

Childrens Dinners

Kids Pasta Marinara

$10.25

Kids Pasta Bolognese

$10.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.95

Kids Chicken & Biscuits

$10.25

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.25

Kids Pasta with Butter

$9.25

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Lipton Tea

$2.95

Rishi Tea

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.50

Snapple

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Perrier

$2.95

Root Beer

$3.25

Ice Tea

$2.75

Smoothies

$5.95Out of stock

Kids Drink

$2.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL Banfi Col Di Sasso

$28.00

BTL Mirassou Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Vicolo Montepulciano

$25.00

BTL Alamos Malbec

$28.00

BTL Stone Cellars Merlot

$22.00

BTL Cellar No. 8 Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Copper Ridge Cabernet

$22.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Barefoot White Zinfandel

$22.00

BTL Bae Riesling

$24.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Copper Ridge Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL WIlliam Hill Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Beers

Young Lion IPA

$6.95

K2 Bros NE Style IPA

$6.95

Corona Extra

$5.95

Samuel Adams

$5.95

Sierra Nevada

$5.95

Heineken

$5.95

Yuengling

$5.95

Labatt Blue Light

$5.95

Soup

Chicken And Rice

$5.75+

Cream of Broccoli

$5.75+

Lemon Artichoke

$5.75+

Soup of the Day

$5.75+

Clam Chowder (Fridays ONLY)

$6.55+

Cream of Chicken ( Wednesday ONLY)

$5.75+

Specialty Sandwiches

Cranberry Turkey

$12.95

turkey breast, cranberry sauce, leaf lettuce, and gouda cheese on multigrain

Harvest Turkey

$12.95

turkey breast, jack cheese, granny smith apples, lettuce, tomato, lemon dill aioli on multigrain.

Avocado Fresca

$12.95

sliced avocado, field greens, tomato, and monterey jack with lemon dill aioli on focaccia

Chicken Waldorf

$12.95

chicken salad mixed with apples, walnuts, honey, craisins with lettuce & tomato on multigrain

Traditional Sandwiches

Roasted Turkey

$10.50

Roast Beef

$10.50

White Meat Chicken Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Baked Ham

$10.50Out of stock

White Meat Tuna Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Quiche/Fruit Salad

Broccoli Quiche

$11.75

Spinach Bacon Feta Quiche

$11.75

Fruit Salad

$6.55+

Fruit & Yogurt

$10.25+

Combo Meals

Soup & Mini Salad

$15.95

Soup & Traditional Half Sandwich

$12.50

Soup & 1/2 Panini/ Specialty Sandwich

$13.75

Mini Salad & Half Trad. Sandwich

$15.95

Mini Salad & 1/2Panini/ Specialty Sandwich

$17.20

Soup & Small Fruit Salad

$11.95

Quiche & Salad

$15.95

Quiche & Soup

$15.95

Paninis

Californian

$14.50

sauteed spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, sauteed mushrooms, jack cheese,

Chicken Mediterranean

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, roasted red pepper, provolone, garlic aioli

Club Panini

$14.50

turkey, bacon, tomato, mayo, cheddar

Chipotle Beef

$14.50

roast beef, pepper jack cheese, tomato, chipotle mayo

Chicken Fajita

$14.50

grilled chicken, pepper jack, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper, and salsa ranch

Meatball Panini

$14.50

homemade meatballs and tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

chicken tenders & romaine tossed in buffalo sauce. Get it Grilled!

Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, whole wheat tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, romaine, and caesar dressing in an herb tortilla

Cobb Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, romaine, bacon, crumbled blue, & balsamic in an herb tortilla

Frisco Wrap

$14.50

turkey, bacon, avocado, greens, jack cheese, lemon dill aioli in an herb tortilla.

Greek Wrap

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, romaine, cucumbers, tomato, feta cheese, & greek dressing in a whole wheat tortilla.

Santa Fe Wrap

$14.50

turkey, greens, tomato, pepper jack, salsa ranch in a whole wheat tortilla

Burger/Grill

F&S Burger

$13.25

topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Bacon Burger

$15.95

topped with your favorite cheese and fresh grilled bacon

Patty Melt

$15.50

topped with caramelized onions & swiss cheese, served on rye bread.

Blue Burger

$15.50

topped with sauteed mushrooms & crumbled blue cheese

Southwestern Burger

$15.50

topped with pepperjack cheese, banana peppers, and chipotle aioli

Philadelphia Burger

$15.50

topped with sauteed onions, roasted red peppers, monterey jack cheese.

Lentil Burger

$13.50

grilled homemade lentil burger with spinach, tomato, provolone, & chipotle aioli on a brioche roll

French Dip

$14.95

thinly sliced roast beef served on french bread with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and au jus.

The Reubens

$14.95

lean corned beef OR turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and russian dressing, Served on marble rye.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.25

lettuce & tomato, sauteed mushrooms, and choice of cheese on a brioche roll.

Side of Fries

$5.50

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Adult Tenders

$14.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Layered Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Lemon Torte

$6.25

Regular Brownie

$3.00

Walnut Brownie

$3.25

Banana Bread

$3.25

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$3.25

Zucchini Bread

$3.25Out of stock

Choco Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.50

Protein Sides

Cup of Tuna

$4.50

Cup of Chicken Salad

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$4.95

Tofu

$3.75

Salmon

$6.75

Ahi Tuna

$6.75

Extra Bacon

$2.00

Salad Sides

Small House Salad

$3.95

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Paint of Dressing

$5.95

Crumble Blue Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$0.50

Quinoa

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$1.25

Sides

Avocado

$1.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Vegetables

$3.95

Seasoned Rice

$3.95

Pasta

Marinara

$15.95

a rich freshly made tomato sauce

Marinara w/Meatballs

$19.75

a rich freshly made tomato sauce w/homemade meatballs

Bolognese

$19.50

a homemade classic meat sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.95

fresh eggplant breaded & topped with mozzarella and tomato sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Chicken Parmesan

$21.95

freshly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, served with a side of spaghetti topped with our homemade tomato sauce

Pasta Lemone W/ Chicken

$21.95

artichokes, fresh spinach & parmesan in a white wine lemon sauce. Served on a bed of linguine topped with a grilled chicken breast.

Vegetarian Pasta Lemone

$17.95

artichokes, fresh spinach & parmesan in a white wine lemon sauce. Served on a bed of linguine

Pasta Vodka W Chicken

$21.95

Vegetarian Pasta Vodka

$17.95

a spicy tomato vodka cream sauce

Pasta Sides

Traditional Favorites

Chicken French

$21.95

fresh chicken breast classically prepared and served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

fresh chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Chicken Dijon

$21.95

panko crusted chicken cutlet topped with a light tarragon dijon cream sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Chicken & Biscuits

$20.95

our chicken and vegetable stew over baking powder biscuits

Pot Roast

$21.95

a F&S favorite slow roasted to perfection. Includes fresh vegetables and homemade mashed.

Glazed Salmon

$22.95

pan seared salmon filet with a caramelized glaze with seasoned basmati rice & fresh vegetables

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

filet served with seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables

Grilled Ahi Tuna

$22.95

served with a sesame ginger sauce, seasoned basmati rice and fresh vegetables.

Family Dinner

Choice of dish that feeds four to Five people. Includes a choice of salad and a bottle of our house wine.

Family Pasta Marinara

$62.00

Family Pasta Marinara w/ Meatballs

$72.00

Family Pasta Bolognese

$72.00

Family Chicken Parmesan

$75.00

Family Chicken & Biscuits

$72.00

Family Eggplant Parmesan

$72.00

Fish Friday

Panko Crusted & Baked

$18.95

Battered & Fried

$18.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

680 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford, NY 14534

Directions

