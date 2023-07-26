Smoothies

Açaí Bomb

Açaí Bomb

$10.95
Cali Breeze

Cali Breeze

$10.95

Cali Breeze A Refreshing sweet and Tangy Smoothie made Just right

Green Goodness

Green Goodness

$10.95
Blue Dream

Blue Dream

$10.95
PB&J

PB&J

$10.95
Dragon Ride

Dragon Ride

$10.95
Peanut Butter Dream

Peanut Butter Dream

$10.95
Chocolate Butter

Chocolate Butter

$10.95
Piña Colada

Piña Colada

$10.95

Caramel Apples

Granny Smith (Green) Apple Covered in Homemade Caramel Topped with Decadent chocolate
Snickers

Snickers

$14.00

Red Velvet

$14.00
Oreo

Oreo

$14.00
Heath

Heath

$14.00
Caramel

Caramel

$14.00
Caramel w/ Nuts

Caramel w/ Nuts

$14.00
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$14.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$14.00
Chamoy Chili

Chamoy Chili

$14.00

Candy Apple

$14.00

ICE CREAM

Dreams of Cream all in One buttery bite

Cones

$7.95

Cup

$7.95

Chocolate Strawberries

3 Strawberries

3 Strawberries

$7.00

Half Dozen (6 Strawberries)

$14.00
Whole Dozen (12 Strawberries)

Whole Dozen (12 Strawberries)

$25.00

The ultimate treat awaits.. Indulge in Decadent Chocolate and Fresh Berries

Frozen Bananas

Oreo Banana

Oreo Banana

$12.00

FRESH Banana wrapped in white chocolate Oreo

ACAI BOWLS

12 oz

$11.95

Just enough but may need more!

16 oz

16 oz

$13.95

Love every bite and Share if u dare

24 oz

$15.95