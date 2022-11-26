Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fruit Lovely

review star

No reviews yet

-1800 McFarland Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

You Do You Bowl
Love BIG
Tropic Thunder

Acai Bowls

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

$8.99+

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango, Agave

Love BIG

Love BIG

$8.99+

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, PB, Nutella

Almost Smore's

Almost Smore's

$8.99+

Acai, Choc Whey, Granola, Banana, Nutella, Graham Cracker

Pitaya Bowls

Kiwi Bee Friends

Kiwi Bee Friends

$8.99+

Pitaya, granola, pineapple, kiwi, bee pollen, honey

Magic Dragon

Magic Dragon

$8.99+

Pitaya, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Super Green Bowls

Kale Yeah

Kale Yeah

$8.99+

Super Greens, Granola, Banana, strawberry, almond butter

Close to Keto

Close to Keto

$8.99+

Super Greens, Vanilla Whey, blueberry, almond slices

You Do You Bowl

You Do You Bowl

You Do You Bowl

$8.99+

Choose 1 Base, 1 Granola, Unlimited Fruits, 2 Swirls, 2 Toppings

Basic Bowl

Basic Bowl

$8.99

A NO BASE BOWL! Select a Granola, Unlimited Fruits and 2 Swirls! Select NO GRANOLA for $1 OFF and NO SWIRLS for another $1 OFF

Smoothies

Berry Legit

Berry Legit

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla whey Protein, agave

Straw-NANA

Straw-NANA

$6.99

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Agave

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Mango, Banana, Lemon Juice

Highly Caffeinated

Highly Caffeinated

$6.99

Cold Brew, Vanilla Whey, Agave, banana, Nutella, cinnamon

Kale Me Crazy

Kale Me Crazy

$6.99

Almond milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, pineapple, agave

Go Nutty

Go Nutty

$6.99

Almond milk, PB, Banana, Dry Oats

Toast

Avocado Envy

Avocado Envy

$5.99

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Honey, Basil

Let it Brie

Let it Brie

$5.99

Brie, green apple, dried cranberry, honey

AvoLove

AvoLove

$5.99

Avocado, Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Egg, Salt

PB & Jam

PB & Jam

$5.99

PB, Strawberry, Blueberry

GF Avocado Envy

$6.99

Avocado, Goat Cheese, Honey, Basil on Gluten Free Bread

GF Let it Brie

$6.99

Brie, green apple, dried cranberry, honey on Gluten Free Bread

GF AvoLove

$6.99

Avocado, Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Egg, Salt on Gluten Free Bread

GF PB & Jam

$6.99

PB, Strawberry, Blueberry on Gluten Free Bread

Make It A Sandwich

$1.00

Coffee

Hot Colombian Dark Roast

$1.99

Organic Cold Brew

$3.49

Soup

Seasonal Bowl of Soup

Seasonal Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Grab n' Go

RAIN WATER

$2.49

TRU

$2.99

JUST MADE COLD PRESS

$4.99

TNP Snack Sticks

$2.49

JUST MADE LEMONADE

$3.99

TNP DRESSING

$6.99

TNP MARINADE/SAUCE

$7.99

TNP KETCHUP/MUSTARD

$5.99

TNP SEASONING

$6.99

WHEY PEANUT BUTTER BITES

$4.99

FRUIT SHOOT

$1.99

KOMBUCHA

$3.99

Key Chain

$3.49

Coffee Bag

$9.99

Bubly

$1.99

Add Granola

$0.79

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Cup Of Water

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

At Fruit Lovely, we have handcrafted our menu to showcase how delicious real food can be - no fillers, no nonsense. Our personally tested menu items incorporate flavors and textures paired together to please your whole family! And if you want to explore your creative side, we encourage it! With our “You-Do-You” option, you choose everything from base to toppings; and our team will build your culinary masterpiece exactly how you like it. We want your experience at Fruit Lovely to be as lovely as you are!

Website

Location

-1800 McFarland Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
orange star4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurantnext
Twelve25
orange starNo Reviews
1225 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
orange starNo Reviews
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1 TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Wing Company
orange star4.4 • 210
1306 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Gallettes - 1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
orange starNo Reviews
1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Baumhower’s Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa South
orange star4.2 • 1,194
4251 Courtney Dr Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tuscaloosa

Baumhower’s Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa South
orange star4.2 • 1,194
4251 Courtney Dr Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
orange star4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurantnext
Dillard's Chophouse LLC - 2330 4th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
orange star4.1 • 1,009
2330 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Glory Bound Gyro Co- Tuscaloosa - 1301 University Blvd
orange star4.5 • 880
1301 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 342
2318 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tuscaloosa
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston