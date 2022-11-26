Fruit Lovely
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
At Fruit Lovely, we have handcrafted our menu to showcase how delicious real food can be - no fillers, no nonsense. Our personally tested menu items incorporate flavors and textures paired together to please your whole family! And if you want to explore your creative side, we encourage it! With our “You-Do-You” option, you choose everything from base to toppings; and our team will build your culinary masterpiece exactly how you like it. We want your experience at Fruit Lovely to be as lovely as you are!
Location
-1800 McFarland Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurant
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa
No Reviews
1130 UNIVERSITY BLVD , STE A1 TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View restaurant
Gallettes - 1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
No Reviews
1021 University Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Tuscaloosa
Baumhower’s Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa South
4.2 • 1,194
4251 Courtney Dr Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurant
Dillard's Chophouse LLC - 2330 4th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
4.1 • 1,009
2330 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant
Glory Bound Gyro Co- Tuscaloosa - 1301 University Blvd
4.5 • 880
1301 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurant
More near Tuscaloosa