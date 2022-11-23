Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Fruition Acai and Juice Bar

3 Reviews

1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruition
Mood
Suns up

Acai Bowls

Fruition

$10.50

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey

Lightweight

$9.00

Acai, Granola, Kiwi & Banana with Hemp Seeds

Suns up

$9.50

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey

Sweet Tooth

$10.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana, with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (Please choose which one in the toppings section)

Sub-yo

$11.25

Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen

Mood

$10.00

Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)

Health(no)Nut

$10.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple with Coconut & Honey

Almond Lover

$12.00

Acai, Almond Butter, Granola, Strawberry and Banana with Chocolate Covered Almonds and Goji Berries

Essentials

$11.25

Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey & Hemp Seeds

Create Your Own

$8.00

Acai Base w/ Your Choice of Toppings

Smoothies

Get Up and Go

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein & Almond Milk

Smooth Move

$8.25

Banana, Dates, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon & Almond Milk

All Jokes Acai'd

$8.25

Acai, Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Kiwi & Coconut Water

CocoNana

$7.50

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Oil & Coconut Water

Simple Straw

$6.50

Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk

Brew Me

$8.00

Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew

Greenganza

$8.75

Pineapple, Kale, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Chia Seeds, Banana & Coconut Water

Berry-Green

$8.75

Spinach, Blueberry, Chia Seeds, Banana, Dates & Almond Milk

Ginger-Kale

$8.75

Spinach, Kale, Celery, Apple, Ginger, Lemon & Coconut Water

The Goods

$8.00

Toasts/Bagels

PB + Banana

$6.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds & Honey on your Choice of Bread

Avo Everything

$7.25

Avocado, Feta, Tomato Slices on your Choice of Bread

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Avocado on your Choice of Bread

The berry best

$6.00

Cream Cheese, Blueberries, Raspberries & Honey on your Choice of Bread

Sweet Treat

$6.00

Nutella, Strawberries, Bananas & Coconut Shavings on your Choice of Bread

Cool-Cumber

$6.00

Hummus, Cucumbers, Olive Oil & Salt n Pepper on your Choice of Bread

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$4.50

Cream Cheese on your Choice of Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Directions

Gallery
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar image
Fruition Acai & Juice Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Clean Juice - Gaslight Village
orange star4.6 • 1,081
2213 Wealthy St SE #110 East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103627 - Chestnutland
orange starNo Reviews
3195 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston