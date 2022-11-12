A map showing the location of Fruition Acai and Juice BarView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Fruition Acai and Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

856 N. Old Woodward

Birmingham, MI 48009

Order Again

Popular Items

Fruition
Sweet Tooth
Sun's Up

Acai Bowls

Fruition

$11.00

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Honey & Coconut

Health No Nut

$11.00

Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Kiwi & Honey

Sun's Up

$10.75

Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry & Honey

The Essentials

$11.25

Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Blueberry, Pineapple, Hemp Seed, Honey & Coconut

Mood

$10.75

Acai, Almond Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cacao Nibs

Sweet Tooth

$10.75

Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana & Chocolate Chips

Picky Me

$10.00

Açaí, Granola, Strawberry, Banana & Honey

Birmingham Bowl

$12.00

Acai, Granola Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Raspberries, Banana Chips & Chocolate Chips

Toasts & Bagels

Only Avo

$7.25

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Avocado Spread

Everything Avo

$7.75

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Cream Cheese. Avocado Spread & ETBT seasoning

I Peel Good

$7.50

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with PB, Sliced Banana, Hemp Seed, Sliced Almonds, Cinnamon & Honey

Full of Flav

$7.50

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel, Mascarpone Cheese, Strawberries, Mint Leaf, Lemon Zest, Honey & Chia Seed

CoolCumber

$6.50

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Hummus, Spralized Cucumber, Oilve Oil & Salt N' Pepper

Bravocado

$8.75

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Avocado, Feta, Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds & Balsamic Glaze.....

The Basics

$5.00

Figgin' Good

$7.50

Dave´s Killer Bread or Bagel topped with Granola Butter topped with Figs, Hemp Seed & a Drizzle of Maple Syrup

Hot Lattes

Maca Moca 12 oz

$5.00

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Maca Powder

Maca Moca 16 oz

$6.00

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Maple Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Maca Powder

Clean Bean 12 oz

$4.75

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup

Clean Bean 16 oz

$5.75

Espresso, Choice of milk, Pure Vanilla Bean Syrup

Short N Sweet 12 oz

$4.75

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar

Short N Sweet 16 oz

$5.75

Espresso, Choice of Milk, Cinnamon, Light Brown Sugar, topped with Cinnamon Sugar

Matcha Made In Heaven 12 oz

$5.50

Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk

Matcha Made In Heaven 16 oz

$6.50

Matcha, Maple Syrup & your Choice of Milk

Plain Jane 12 oz

$4.00

Espresso & your Choice of Milk

Plain Jane 16 oz

$4.50

Espresso & your Choice of Milk

Double Shot Espresso

$2.50

Caramel Dream 12 oz

$4.75

Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice of Milk

Caramel Dream 16 oz

$5.75

Espresso, Caramel & Your Choice Of Milk

Lucky Lavender 12 oz

$5.00

Lucky Lavender 16 oz

$6.00

Chai Tea Latte 12 oz

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte 16 oz

$6.00

Cup Of Joe 12 oz

$2.00

Cup Of Joe 16 oz

$2.50

Iced Lattes

Iced Plain Jane

$4.50

Iced Maca Moca

$6.00

Iced Clean Bean

$5.75

Iced Short N Sweet

$5.75

Iced Matcha Made in Heaven

$6.50

Iced Caramel Dream

$5.75

Iced Lucky Lavender

$6.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Teas (16 OZ ONLY, CANNOT BE ICED)

Peppermint Tea

$2.75

Early Grey Black Tea

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

Lemon Ginger Tea

$2.75

Miscellaneous

Side

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham, MI 48009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
