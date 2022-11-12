Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Fruition Acai and Juice Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham, MI 48009
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset
No Reviews
Beyond Juice Somerset Collection Troy, MI 48084
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Birmingham
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
4.8 • 512
33703 Woodward Ave Birmingham, MI 48009
View restaurant