Fruition Restaurant

3,793 Reviews

$$$

1313 E 6th St

Denver, CO 80218

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lemon Meringue Pie
Half Chicken
Acorn Squash Suppli

Small Plates

Mixed greens, pea shoots, shaved vegetables, buttermilk ricotta, sunflower seeds.

Acorn Squash Suppli

$16.16

Acorn Squash Suppli, Fontina, Parmesan

Heirloom Chicory Salad

$15.15

Red Onion, pistachio, bacon lardons, sherry-balsamic vinagrette.

CO Honeycrisp Salad

$17.17

Riesling Poached Honeycrisp, Shaved Fennel, Walnut, Celery Root Puree

Japanese Yellowtail Crudo

$23.23

Japanese Hamachi Crudo*, Avocado, Lime, Cucamelon

Grilled Sprouting Cauliflower

$16.16

Grilled Sprouting Cauliflower, Bagna Cauda, Herbed Breadcrumb

Mains

Half Chicken

$33.33

Pan Roasted Half Chicken, Anson Mills Polenta, Italian Salsa Verde.

Porcini Rubbed NY Strip

$38.38

Porcinni crusted NY Strip with confit potato, preserved mushroom and bearnaise aioli

Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew

$24.24

Roasted Fall Vegetable Stew, Curried Chickpea, Braised Lacinato Kale.

Steelhead Trout

Steelhead Trout

$32.32

Steelhead trout with braised black lentils, shaved fennel and yogurt

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.10

crunchy chocolate cookie, dulce de leche, topped with coco nibs and whipped cream.

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$10.10

Fruition's signature dessert! Lemon custard with graham cracker crust, toasted meringue and blueberries.

Ice Cream/Sorbet

$3.36

Panna Cotta

$10.10Out of stock

Hats

Fruition Restaurant - Grey/Cardinal

Fruition Restaurant - Grey/Cardinal

$25.00

Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Grey Hat, Cardinal Embroidery

Fruition Restaurant - Navy/White

Fruition Restaurant - Navy/White

$25.00

Fruition Restaurant - Est. 2007 Denver CO | Wool/Acrylic Blend, Adjustable Snapback | Navy Hat, White Embroidery

Men's T-Shirts

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Men's Harbor 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Men's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Men's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Men's Forest 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's T-Shirts

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Women's Blush 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00Out of stock

Size: Small Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

Women's White 'Essential' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Essential Tools" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Essential Workers" Fruition Restaurant

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

Women's Velvet 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - SMALL

$20.00

Size: Small Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - MEDIUM

$20.00

Size: Medium Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - LARGE

$20.00

Size: Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

Women's Charcoal 'Meat & Cheese/Fru Cru' T-Shirt - EXTRA-LARGE

$20.00

Size: Extra-Large Front: "Meats & Cheeses" print by Geoff Ridge Back: "Fru Cru"

Wines by the Glass

GL nv Graham Beck, Brut Rose

$11.11

nv Graham Beck 'Cap Classique' Brut Rose Western Cape, South Africa

GL nv May Georges, Cremant de Loire

$13.13

Schramsberg 'Mirabelle' Brut North Coast - California nv

BTL '21 Elio Perrone' Sourgal' Moscato

$25.25

GL '21 Una Lou, Rose

$13.13

2021 Una Lou - Rose of Pinot Pinot Noir Carneros, California

GL '20 Ricard, 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc

$12.12

2020 Domaine Ricard Sauvignon Blanc Touraine / Loire Valley - France

GL '21 Clemens Busch, Riesling

$15.15

GL '20 Vignobles du Reveur, Pinot Gris

$14.14

2020 Vignobles du Reveur - Pinot Gris Blend Alsace, France

GL '20 Schaller, Chablis

$17.17

2020 Schaller - Chardonnay Chablis, France

GL '20 Walter Hansel, 'North Slope' Chardonnay

$21.21

2020 Walter Hansel, Chardonnay 'North Slope Vineyard' Russian River Valley, California

GL Haykin, MA Roxbury Russet

$27.27

GL '21 Whitcraft, Gamay

$28.28

GL '19 Santa Duc, Grenache

$32.32

GL '18 Et Fille, Pinot Noir

$17.17

GL '18 Et Fille, Pinot Noir Willamette Valley - Oregon

GL '21 Famille Dutraive, Gamay

$22.22

GL '18 Gabriele Scaglione, Nebbiolo

$15.15

Gabriele Scaglione - Nebbiolo 2017 Langhe, Italy

GL '20 Grands Bois, Grenach/Syrah

$12.12

Domaine Les Grands Bois, Cotes-du-Rhone - France. Grenache/Syrah Blend

GL '19 Bench, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.15

BTL Graham Beck, Brut Rose

$52.00

BTL '18 Gabrielle Scaglione, Nebbiolo

$60.00

BTL '21 Skinner, Grenache Blanc

$56.00

Skinner - Grenache Blanc El Dorado, California

BTL '20 Schaller, Chablis

$68.00

BTL May Georges, Cremant de Loire

$65.00

BTL '20 Walter Hansel, 'North Slope' Chardonnay

$84.00

BTL '20 Ricard, 'Le Bouc' Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL '21 Clemens Busch, Riesling

$60.00

BTL '21 Una Lou, Rose

$52.00

BTL '18 Et Fille, Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL '20 Grands Bois, Grenache/Syrah

$48.00

BTL '19 Bench, Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL '21 Famille Dutraive, Chiroubles

$88.00

BTL '19 ArPePe, Rosso di Valtellina

$96.00

BTL '19 Jaeger-Defaix, 1er Cru Rully

$96.00

BTL Haykin, 'MA Roxbury Russet'

$108.00

Cocktails

By Way of Normandy

$17.17

Garden Grove

$14.14

Gin Mare, Green Chartreuse, Salted Cucumber, Lemon

Man in Black

$15.15

Rye Whiskey, Cocchi 'Dopo Teatro,' amaro, spiced cherry bitters, black walnut.

Mulled Margarita

$12.12

blanco tequila, mulling spices, house sour, orange flower.

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$15.15

mezcal, reposado tequila, grapefruit oleo-saccharum, orange bitters

Pineapple Daiquiri

$13.13

White Rum, Jamaican Rum, Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Lime

Vesper

$14.14

Gin, Vodka, Lillet Blanc

Watermelon Sugar High

$14.14

minted vodka, watermelon, saline, lime

Beer

Dry Dock, Amber Ale

$6.06
Haykin, 'Roxbury Russet' 375ml

Haykin, 'Roxbury Russet' 375ml

$32.32

Cider, Aurora - Colorado, 375ml Bottle, 7.2% ABV

Haykin, 'Wickson Crabapple' 750ml

$68.68

Partake, 'Blonde'

$7.07

Upslope, 'Italian Style' Pilsner

$7.07

Ska, 'Modus Hoperandi' IPA

$7.07

Straffe Hendrik, Tripel 750ml

$40.40

Bottled Water

1L Still

$8.08

1L Sparkling

$8.08

Temperance

Cucumber Soda

$6.06

Persephone's Potion

$7.07

Pineapple Sweet Tea

$6.06

Citrus Black Tea with Pineapple and Lemon.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally sourced, comfort driven, neighborhood classic!

Website

Location

1313 E 6th St, Denver, CO 80218

Directions

Gallery
Fruition Restaurant image
Fruition Restaurant image
Fruition Restaurant image
Fruition Restaurant image

