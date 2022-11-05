Fruition Restaurant
3,793 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Locally sourced, comfort driven, neighborhood classic!
Location
1313 E 6th St, Denver, CO 80218
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver - 400 E 7th Ave
4.5 • 49
400 E 7th Ave Denver, CO 80203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant