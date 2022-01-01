  • Home
Fruitlands Museum Cafe Fruitlands Museum

102 Prospect Hill Rd

Harvard, MA 01451

Popular Items

Picnic Cheese "Board"
PICNIC Turkey & Cheddar
Picnic Farm Vegetable Quinoa

STARTERS

All starters are individual and priced per person.

Picnic Crudites

$6.00

Only available as to-go picnic between 6pm - 8pm. PER PERSON PRICE. Farm Vegetables, red pepper hummus, buttermilk dressing.

Picnic Cheese "Board"

$8.00

Only available as to-go picnic between 6pm - 8pm. PER PERSON PRICE. Artisanal cheeses, fruit, apricot jam, spiced nuts, baguette.

SANDWICHES

PICNIC Curry Chicken Salad

$11.00

Curry Mayo, Greens, heirloom tomato, golden raisins, pepitas, brioche

PICNIC Turkey & Cheddar

$12.00

Turkey, cheddar, Avocado, heirloom tomato, chipotle aioli, sourdough

PICNIC Southwest Vegetable Wrap

$12.00

Only available as to-go picnic between 6pm and 8pm. Roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, mixed greens, grilled vegetables, cheddar

PICNIC Grilled Garlic & Herb Chicken

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Pepper Aioli, on Ciabatta

SALADS

PICNIC Grilled Chicken Little Leaf Salad

$12.00

Only available as to-go picnic between 6pm - 8pm. Farm vegetables, greens, buttermilk dressing

Picnic Farm Vegetable Quinoa

$12.00

Only available as to-go picnic from 6pm - 8pm. Kale, herb roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, goat cheese, herb vinaigrette

PICNIC Southwest Salad

$14.00

Only available as to-go picnic from 6pm - 8pm. corn & black bean salsa, avocado, tomatoes, bacon, Vermont cheddar, crispy tortillas, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

NON- ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Soda

$2.00

Water

$3.00

Flavored Seltzer

$3.00

BEER

Bud Light

$5.00

Harpoon IPA

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Wachusett Country Ale

$6.00

Carlsons Hard Cider

$8.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Shed IPA

$6.00

WINE

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

1/2 bottle Cavit Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc (can)

$10.00

1/2 bottle Josh Chardonnay

$14.00

A to Z Sparkling Rosé (can)

$10.00

Roscato Rosso Sweet Red Blend (can)

$10.00Out of stock

1/2 bottle Angeline Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pear Ginger White Sangria

$10.00

Orange Apricot Red Sangria

$10.00

SWEETS

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

GF White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Casual lunch spot with incredible views from Prospect Hill.

Location

102 Prospect Hill Rd, Harvard, MA 01451

Directions

