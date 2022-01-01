Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Fru-ta Petaluma N. Mcdowell Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

279A N. McDowell Blvd.

Petaluma, CA 94954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bionico
Small Cup
Medium Cup

Ice Cream

Small Cup

Small Cup

$4.00
Medium Cup

Medium Cup

$6.00
Large Cup

Large Cup

$8.00
Single Waffle Bowl

Single Waffle Bowl

$5.00
Double Waffle Bowl

Double Waffle Bowl

$7.00
Triple Waffle Bowl

Triple Waffle Bowl

$9.00
Single Waffle Cone

Single Waffle Cone

$5.00
Double Waffle Cone

Double Waffle Cone

$7.00
Single Plain Cone

Single Plain Cone

$5.00
Single Sugar Cone

Single Sugar Cone

$5.00
Quart

Quart

$20.00
Pint

Pint

$11.00
Cone Only

Cone Only

$1.00

Specialties

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$8.50

Organic Açaí blend, strawberries, blueberries, banana, organic granola topped with coconut flakes & honey

Banana Split

Banana Split

$10.00

Full split banana, 3 ice cream/sorbet scoops topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, nuts, whipped cream and finished with rainbow sprinkles

Bionico

Bionico

$8.50

Fresh diced apple, cantaloupe, mango, and sliced banana topped with our special sweet milk, granola, sliced strawberries, shredded coconut, Lechera (condensed milk) and raisins

Diablito

Diablito

$8.00

Frozen blended tamarind topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Doraditas Locas

Doraditas Locas

$9.50

Homemade chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Doraditasesquite

Doraditasesquite

$8.00

Homemade chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Esquite

Esquite

$5.00

corn off the cob with mayo, cotija cheese, valentina and tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Esquite

$8.00

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Locos

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos Locos

$9.50

Flamin' Hot Lime Cheetos chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Fruit Cocktail

Fruit Cocktail

$7.50

Sliced jicama, mango and cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mango Cocktail

Mango Cocktail

$8.00

Sliced mango topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime and salt

Mangonada

Mangonada

$8.00

Frozen blended mango topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Piña Loca

Piña Loca

$14.00

Sliced pineapple, jicama, mango, cucumber topped with chamoy, valentina, tajin, lime, salt and Japanese peanuts served on a carved pineapple

Piñada

Piñada

$8.00

Frozen blended pineapple topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Sorbet Mangonada

Sorbet Mangonada

$9.00

3 scoops of sorbet/sherbet (strawberry, mango, or lime), topped with fresh diced mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt and a tamarind stick

Strawberries N' Cream BOX

Strawberries N' Cream BOX

$8.00

Boxed frozen strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and wafer cookie.

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

Strawberries N' Cream/Fresas con Crema

$9.00

Fresh sliced strawberries topped with our special sweet milk, granola, shredded coconut, lechera (condensed milk), raisins and four halved strawberries.

Sundae

Sundae

$8.25

A scoop and a half of ice cream/sorbet topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and nuts, served on a waffle bowl

Takiesquite

Takiesquite

$8.00

Takis chips topped with corn off the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Takislocos

Takislocos

$9.50

Takis chips with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tostiesquites

Tostiesquites

$8.00

Tostitos chips topped with corn off the cob, mayonnaise, cotija cheese, valentina, tajin

Tostilocos

Tostilocos

$9.50

Tostitos chips topped with jicama, cucumber, cueritos (pork rinds), chamoy, valentina, tajin, Japanese peanuts and lime juice

Tres Marias

Tres Marias

$10.00

3 scoops of ice cream/sorbet topped with caramel syrup, chocolate syrup, nuts, whipped cream, finished with rainbow sprinkles and 3 cookies served on a waffle bowl

Aguas Frescas

Agua Preparada

Agua Preparada

$5.50+

Lime Agua Fresca topped with fresh diced mango, cucumber and Tajin.

Coffee Agua

$5.00+

Agua fresca made with coffee, chocolate abuelita, cinnamon, milk, water and cane sugar.

Fruta Agua

Fruta Agua

$5.00+

Fresh strawberries and bananas blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar. With fresh diced apple and cantaloupe.

Guanabana Agua

Guanabana Agua

$5.00+

Fresh guanabana, water and cane sugar.

Horchata Agua

Horchata Agua

$5.00+

Rice blended with sweet cream, cinnamon, vanilla, water and cane sugar.

Lime Agua

Lime Agua

$5.00+

Freshly squeezed lime, water and cane sugar.

Pineapple Agua

$5.00+Out of stock
Strawberry Agua

Strawberry Agua

$5.00+

Fresh strawberries blended with sweet cream, water and cane sugar.

Tamarindo Agua

$5.00+Out of stock

Orange Juice

$6.50+

Freshly squeezed orange juice.

Paletas

Choco-Fresa

Choco-Fresa

$4.00

3 frozen strawberries dipped in chocolate with a choice of sprinkles, coconut or nuts

Choco-Banana

Choco-Banana

$4.00

Chocolate covered frozen banana with choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Esquimal

Esquimal

$4.75

Vanilla paleta (bar) dipped in chocolate with a choice of coconut, nuts or sprinkles.

Arroz Con Leche Paleta

Arroz Con Leche Paleta

$3.75
Berry Yogurt Paleta

Berry Yogurt Paleta

$3.75Out of stock
Bubble Gum Paleta

Bubble Gum Paleta

$3.75
Chocolate Paleta

Chocolate Paleta

$3.75
Chongo Zamorano Paleta

Chongo Zamorano Paleta

$3.75
Coconut Paleta

Coconut Paleta

$3.75
Coffee Paleta

Coffee Paleta

$3.75
Cookies N' Cream Paleta

Cookies N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Cucumber Chile Paleta

Cucumber Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Guanabana Paleta

Guanabana Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Guava Paleta

Guava Paleta

$3.75
Jamaica Paleta

Jamaica Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Lime Sherbet Paleta

Lime Sherbet Paleta

$3.75
Mamey Paleta

Mamey Paleta

$3.75
Mango Chamoy Paleta

Mango Chamoy Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Mango Chile Paleta

Mango Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Mango Paleta

Mango Paleta

$3.75

Melon/Cantaloupe Paleta

$3.75
Membrillo Paleta

Membrillo Paleta

$3.75

Nanche (Changunga) Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Orange N' Cream Paleta

Orange N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Orange Sorbet Paleta

Orange Sorbet Paleta

$3.75Out of stock

*Dairy Free

Pico De Gallo Paleta

Pico De Gallo Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Chile Paleta

Pineapple Chile Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pineapple Paleta

Pineapple Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Pistachio Paleta

Pistachio Paleta

$3.75

Pitaya Paleta

$3.75Out of stock
Plum Paleta

Plum Paleta

$3.75
Rum Raisin Paleta

Rum Raisin Paleta

$3.75

Strawberry I/C Paleta

$3.75
Strawberry N' Cream Paleta

Strawberry N' Cream Paleta

$3.75
Strawberry Sorbet Paleta

Strawberry Sorbet Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Tamarindo Paleta

Tamarindo Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Tequila Paleta

$3.75

Vanilla Caramel Paleta

$3.75

Vanilla Paleta

$3.75

Walnut Paleta

$3.75

Watermelon Paleta

$3.75

*Dairy Free

Smoothies

Smoothie #1

$8.50+

Mango Juice, strawberries, banana and mango sorbet

Smoothie #2

$8.50+

Pineapple juice, banana, mango sorbet and strawberry sorbet

Smoothie #3

$8.50+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, strawberries, banana and blueberry yogurt

Smoothie #4

$8.50+

Fresh squeeze orange juice, banana, peach yogurt and mango sorbet

Milkshakes

Every milkshake is blended with a choice of any ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt topped with whipped cream

Small Milkshake

$8.50

Medium Milkshake

$9.50

Large Milkshake

$10.50

Extras

Bag of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Lime

$2.00

Bag of Doraditas Chips

$2.00

Bag of Takis

$2.00

Bag of Tostitos

$2.00

Bottle of Cueritos (176oz/11lbs)

$30.00

Cup of Cueritos

$5.00+

Tamarind Stick

$0.25

Thermal Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

279A N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma, CA 94954

Directions

Gallery
Fruta image
Fruta image
Fruta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Le Col Rouge
orange star4.0 • 316
1531 S Novato Blvd Novato, CA 94947
View restaurantnext
Fruta - Santa Rosa Rincon Valley
orange starNo Reviews
52 Mission Circle Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Fruta - Santa Rosa Piner/Marlow
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1 Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery - Yountville
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Bouchon Bakery Yountville Catering
orange starNo Reviews
6528 Washington Street Yountville, CA 94599
View restaurantnext
Milestone Provisions
orange star4.5 • 9
610 1st St, Suite #2 Napa, CA 94559
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Petaluma

Lemongrass Thai Noodle
orange star4.8 • 4,261
208 Petaluma blvd north Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001486 - Deer Creek Village
orange star4.8 • 2,029
447 N. McDowell Blvd Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
TEA ROOM CAFE
orange star4.5 • 314
316 Western Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Ambrosia
orange star4.6 • 267
840 Petaluma Blvd N Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Butcher Crown Roadhouse
orange star4.2 • 248
1905 Bodega Ave Petaluma, CA 94952
View restaurantnext
Scowley's Burgers
orange star4.5 • 53
1696 Madeira Circle Petaluma, CA 94954
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Petaluma
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
San Rafael
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston