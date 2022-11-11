Restaurant header imageView gallery

Frutango Juice Bar 2230B Church Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

2230B Church Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

TURMERIC PEPPER
SMOOTHIE SEA MOSS
TROPICAL SUNKISS ACAI BOWL

JUICES

CHURCH AVE

CHURCH AVE

$8.50

Watermelon, Lemon, Ginger, Mint

WAKE UP CALL

WAKE UP CALL

$8.50

Pineapple, Grapefruit, Celery, Ginger

GARDEN MENAGE

GARDEN MENAGE

$8.50

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Parsley

GENTLE DETOX

GENTLE DETOX

$8.50

Cucumber, Celery, Kale, Parsley, Mint

RED EYE

RED EYE

$8.50

Apple, Beetroot, Carrot, Lemon

VITAMIN SEA

VITAMIN SEA

$8.50Out of stock

Carrot, Orange, Apple, Ginger, Lemon

NANA'S HOUSE

NANA'S HOUSE

$8.50

Pineapple, Grapefruit, Turmeric Powder, Lemon

SOOTHE ME

SOOTHE ME

$8.50

Pineapple, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Mint

HYDRATION STATION

HYDRATION STATION

$8.50

Pineapple, Celery, Cucumber, Parsley, Mint

BLUE COLLAR

BLUE COLLAR

$8.50

Coconut Water, Pineapple, Blue Spirulina, Chia Seeds

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.50

COLD BREW ICED-TEA

$5.50

COLD BREW HIBISCUS/SORREL

$5.50

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

CARROT JUICE

$7.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$7.00

CELERY JUICE

$8.00

BEET JUICE

$8.00

SMOOTHIES

BERRY ME

BERRY ME

$8.50+

Orange, Vivo Protein, Hemp Seeds, Strawberries, Banana

MET IN THE TROPICS

MET IN THE TROPICS

$8.50+

Orange, Coconut Water, Agave, Mango, Papaya

VANILLA FRUIT TREE

VANILLA FRUIT TREE

$8.50+

Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Papaya, Banana

COOLER

COOLER

$8.50+

Pineapple, Ginger, Agave, Mint

BANANA MANGO

BANANA MANGO

$8.50+

Almond Milk, Spirulina, Vivo Protein, Banana, Mango

SEA SIDE

SEA SIDE

$8.50+

Pineapple, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Blue Spirulina, Mango

PERSONAL TRAINER

PERSONAL TRAINER

$8.50+

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Oats, Vivo Protein, Kale, Banana

BLUEBERRY CREAMSICLE

BLUEBERRY CREAMSICLE

$8.50+

Orange, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Cashews, Cinnamon, Blueberries, Banana

CARIBBEAN PEANUT PUNCH

CARIBBEAN PEANUT PUNCH

$8.50+

Coconut Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Banana

BANANA ESPRESSO

BANANA ESPRESSO

$8.50+

Almond Milk, Espresso, Vivo Protein, Banana

SMOOTHIE SEA MOSS

SMOOTHIE SEA MOSS

$8.50+

Almond Milk, Almond Extract, Almond Butter, Sea Moss Gel, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Banana

WELLNESS SHOTS

LEMON GINGER

LEMON GINGER

$4.50

Lemon, Ginger

TURMERIC PEPPER

TURMERIC PEPPER

$4.50

Orange, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper Oil

ORANGE WHEATGRASS

ORANGE WHEATGRASS

$4.50

Orange, Wheatgrass

COCO CHLOROPHYLL

COCO CHLOROPHYLL

$4.50

Coconut Water, Chlorophyll

BLUE LEMON ZINGER

BLUE LEMON ZINGER

$4.50

Coconut Water, Lemon, Blue Spirulina

CINNAMON ELDERBERRY

CINNAMON ELDERBERRY

$4.50

Coconut Water, Elderberry, Probiotics, Cinnamon Powder

GINGER SHOT

$4.50

WHEATGRASS SHOT

$4.50

SMOOTHIE BOWL

STRAWBERRY BANANA BOWL

STRAWBERRY BANANA BOWL

$11.00

Coconut Milk, Agave, Pink Pitaya Powder, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Hemp Seeds, Cacao Nibs, and Almond Butter Drizzle

GREEN MANGO BOWL

GREEN MANGO BOWL

$11.00

Coconut Milk, Agave, Spirulina, Mango, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Pineapple, Coconut Flakes, Goji Berries, and Almond Butter Drizzle

PINA BANANA BERRY BOWL

PINA BANANA BERRY BOWL

$11.00

Almond Milk, Agave, Sea Moss Gel, Cinnamon, Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Mango, Strawberries, Hemp Seeds, Goji Berries, and Almond Butter Drizzle

NUT BUTTER BANANA BOWL

NUT BUTTER BANANA BOWL

$11.00

Almond Milk, Agave, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder, Himalayan Salt, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Peanuts, Cacao Nibs, and Cacao Drizzle

SUPERFOOD LATTES

PINK PITAYA LATTE

PINK PITAYA LATTE

$5.00

Creamy Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Ginger, Pink Pitaya Powder, Cinnamon

SPICED LATTE

SPICED LATTE

$5.00

Creamy Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Turmeric, Ashwagandha Root Powder, Cardamom, Black Pepper

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Creamy Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Matcha

MASALA BLACK TEA LATTE

MASALA BLACK TEA LATTE

$5.00

Creamy Almond Milk, Black Tea, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Masala Spice Blend

CACAO LATTE

CACAO LATTE

$5.00

Creamy Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Cacao Powder, Reishi Powder

SALADS

CHICKPEA CURRY SALAD

CHICKPEA CURRY SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Chickpeas, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Carrot, Red Onion, Goji Berries, Sunflower Seeds, and Jerk Spiced Dressing

KALE RAISIN WALNUT SALAD

KALE RAISIN WALNUT SALAD

$11.00

Spinach, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Celery, Raisins, Walnuts, Sesame Seeds, and Sesame Ginger Dressing

KETO BLACK BEAN MANGO SALAD

KETO BLACK BEAN MANGO SALAD

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Black Beans, Tomato, Cucumber, Mango, Cilantro, Avocado Diced Red Onion, Avocado Keto Dressing

SPINACH JALAPENO SALAD

SPINACH JALAPENO SALAD

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Red Cabbage, Chickpeas, Beetroot, Carrot, Jalapeño, Sesame Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, and Pineapple Ginger Dressing

MEDITERRANEAN PESTO SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN PESTO SALAD

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Black Beans, Black Olives, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, and Cashew Pesto Dressing

CREATE YOUR OWN

$10.00

ACAI BOWLS

STRAWBERRY CHOCO BANANA ACAI BOWL

STRAWBERRY CHOCO BANANA ACAI BOWL

$11.00

Almond Milk, Agave, Vanilla Extract, Strawberries, Acai, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs, and Almond Butter Drizzle

TROPICAL SUNKISS ACAI BOWL

TROPICAL SUNKISS ACAI BOWL

$11.00

Orange, Agave, Mango, Acai, Banana, Granola, Strawberries, Coconut, Flakes, and Almond Butter Drizzle

COFFEE ELIXIR

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO

$2.00+
COFFEE

COFFEE

$5.00+
ICED COLD BREW

ICED COLD BREW

$5.00+
VANILLA ICED COLD BREW

VANILLA ICED COLD BREW

$5.00+
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$4.00+
LATTE

LATTE

$4.00+

RETAIL

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.50

Grapefruit

$1.50

Synergy Pure Kombucha

$4.75

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Maine Ginger Root Beer

$3.00

Synergy Guava Goddess

$4.75

Synergy Mystic Mango

$4.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Go Ahead,Treat Yourself !

Location

2230B Church Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flatbush Central Market - BunNan
orange starNo Reviews
2123 Caton Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Flatbush
orange starNo Reviews
2163 Tilden Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Street Boi
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Church Ave Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Downtown Johnnie
orange starNo Reviews
629 East 17th Street Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - NY009 - Brooklyn (Flatbush)
orange starNo Reviews
1060 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
Appetency Corp
orange starNo Reviews
2036 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (1876 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston