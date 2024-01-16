- Home
Frutopia KCK
631 Central Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
ICE CREAM
- ICE CREAM CUP
Add an extra scoop and toppings$4.99
ICE CREAM CONE
3 corn tortilla, cabbage, white cheese, special sauce$4.99
- ESQUIMALES
Chocolate covered Paleta with toppings$4.99
- PALETAS$3.59
- BANANA SPLIT
Banana, ice cream, (vanilla, strawberry & chocolate) topped with strawberry and chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry$8.99
- TRES MARIAS
Waffle bowl, ice cream. (strawberry, vanilla & chocolate) topped with strawberry and chocolate syrup, cookies, whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry$8.99
- SUNDAE
Ice cream (vanilla, strawberry & chocolate) topped with strawberry and chocolate syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles & a cherry.$8.99
- MALTEADA/MILK SHAKE
Made to order with your favorite ice cream flavor, milk and condensed milk.$6.99
FRUIT SNACKS
- MANGONEADA REGULAR
Mango sorbet with tamarind, chamoy, tajin.$7.49
- MANGONEADA ESPECIAL
Mango sorbet with mango chunks, tamarind, chamoy, Tajin, tamarind stick.$8.99
- FRESA CON CREMA$8.49
- FRESA EN CAJA$6.99
- COCKTAIL DE MANGO
Mango, chamoy, tajin, lime, salt$7.99
- ENSALDA HAWAINA
Sweet pineapple, strawberry, mango, apple, banana, special homemade cream, granola, and whipped cream.$7.99
- COCKTAIL DE FRUTA
Watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, cucumber, jicama, mango, lime, salt, and chile.$7.99
- ENSALADA DE FRUTA
Mix fruits, honey, granola, whipped cream, and cherry.$8.49
- BIONICO
Mix fruits with honey, yogurt, granola, and whipped cream.$7.99
- ESCAMOCHA
Mix fruits with condensed milk, pecans, coconut flakes, raisins, and whipped cream.$7.99
- CHOCO BANANA
Frozen banana dipped in chocolate syrup with candy sprinkles$3.99
- DULCE DE LECHE
Pineapple, cantaloupe, strawberry, mango, apples, banana, dulce de leche, granola, whipped cream, and a cherry.$7.99
- PINA EN LA PLAYA
Pineapple, mango, melon, watermelon, apple, strawberry, cucumber and jicama topped withchamoy, Tajin, Mexican candies & a tamarind stick$9.29
- FRUTA LOCA
Mix of cucumber, jicama, mango, watermelon, strawberry, cantaloupe, pineapple topped with skwinkles, Mexican candies, chamoy, salt, hot sauce, lemon, Tajin & a tamarind stick$10.99
- PALETA LOCA
Mix of cucumber, jicama, mango, watermelon, strawberry, cantaloupe, pineapple topped with chamoy, salt, hot sauce, lemon, Tajin & a paleta of your choice$10.99
- JICATACOS
Tamarind flavored tortillas with pineapple, strawberry, mango, cucumber, jicama with chamoy, lime, tajin.$9.99
SMOOTHIES
JUICES
- ORANGE JUICE$6.99
- TROPICAL
Pineapple, orange, mango, strawberry, & papaya$6.99
- DETOX
kale, apple, lemon, pineapple & ginger$6.99
- VAMPIRO
Beet, carrot, orange, & celery$6.99
- ORANGETOPIA
Celery, parsley, aloe, & orange$6.99
- MANGOTOPIA
Spinach, mango, oats, honey & orange$6.99
- ENERGETICO
Orange, beet, spinach, celery, tomato,parsley, & green leaf lettuce$6.99
- EL MANANERO
Carrot, spinach, celery, apple, cucumber. cantaloupe$6.99
- JUGO VERDE
Celery, cactus, orange, parsley. pineapple$6.99
- GINGER JUICE
Carrot, apple, ginger, lemon. orange & beet$6.99
- APPLE JUICE$6.99
- CARROT JUICE$6.99
- TORNADO / RUSA
Pineapple, apple, orange chucks, squirt, chamoy, tamarind stick.$7.99
- SPECIAL NARANJADA/LIMONADE
Orange or Lime juice, sparkling wåter, granadine syrup$7.99
- CUSTOM JUICE$7.99
DRINKS
- AGUAS FRESCAS
Seasonal flavors$3.69
- LICUADOS
Made to order with milk and condensed milk.$7.49
- CAFE LATTE
Coffee with coffee ice cream, milk Kahlua condensed milk, and evaporate milk topped with whipped cream & a cherry$7.49
- CARAMEL FRAPPETOPIA
Coffee, caramel with caramel ice cream, condensed milk.$7.49
- WATER$1.99
- SODA CAN$1.99
- JARRITO$2.99
- COKE GLASS BOTTLE$3.49
- RED BULL$3.99
SNACKS
- ELOTE
Steamed corn with lime, butter, salt, mayonnaise, cheese, and spices.$4.99
- ELOTE EN PALO
Corn on the cob with mayo/cream, cheese, butter and spices$4.99
- ELOTE CHORREADO
Prepared corn in a cup surrounded by Doritos Nacho, queso blanco, jalapenos rings, cojita cheese, and Valentina..$11.99
- FRIED BANANAS
Sweet bananas with sour cream, condensed milla, sweet strawberry and color sprinkles$6.99
- PAPA FRITAS / FRIES
French Fries$4.99
- PAPA CASERAS
Homemade potato chips with a splash of lime and hot sauce$5.99
- PAPAS LOCAS
Homemad potato chips, tomato, peanuts , sherdded jicama, cucumber and carrot topped with chamoy & hot sauce$9.29
- TOSTILOCOS
Tostitos topped, tomato, cucumber, jicama, lime juice, hot sauce, chamoy, tajin.$7.69
- DORILOCOS
Doritos topped, tomato, cucumber, jicama, lime juice, hot sauce, chamoy, tajin.$7.69
- TAKILOCOS
Topped, tomato, cucumber, jicama, lime juice, hot sauce, chamoy, tajin.$7.69
- TOSTILOTE
Tostitos topped with corn, mayo, cheese & spicy$7.99
- DORIELOTE
Doritos topped with corn, mayo, cheese, and spicy.$7.99
- TAKIELOTE
Takis topped with corn, mayo, cheese & spicy$7.99
- NACHOS REGULAR
Nachos with cheese and jalapenos.$6.49
- CHICHARRONES$3.49
- CHIPS WITH CHEESE$3.99
- CHIPS SOLOS$2.99
- CHURROS$2.49
- FUNNEL CAKE$9.99
- CAKE SLICE$5.99
TACOS
BURRITO
- ORIGINAL BURRITO
Choice of meat, Flour Tortilla, Mexicon Rice, Refried Beans, Pico De Gallo, Salsa, Sour Cream. Cheese, Lettuce$9.99
- BIRRIA BURRITO
Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce,$11.99
- STEAK AND SHRIMP BURRITO$11.99
- FLAMING HOT CHEETOS BURRITO
Choice of meat, flaming hot Cheetos, Nacho cheese, rice, beans, salsa, sour cream$11.99
TORTAS
- TORTA CUBANA
Breaded steak, chorizo, hot dog, ham, egg, queso fresco, lettuce, beans, avocado, onions, tomato. mustard, homemade chipotle dressing.$12.99
- TORTA HAWAIANA
Ham, bacon, pineapple, cotija cheese, American cheese, beans, lettuce, avocado, caramelizedonion, tomato, home made chipotle dressing.$11.99
- TORTA TINGA DE POLLO
Shredded chicken, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$10.99
- TORTA DE RES
Shredded beef, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$12.99
- TORTA DE ASADA
Steak, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$11.99
- TORTA DE SALSICHA
Hot dog, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$10.99
- TORTA DE MILANESA
Breaded steak, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$11.99
- TORTA DE JAMON CON QUESO
Ham, bacon, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$11.99
BURGERS/HOT DOGS
- ORIGINAL CHEESE BURGER
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, special sauce$8.99
- BACON BURGER$10.99
- HAMBURGUESA
Patty with pastrami , avocado, pineapple, caramelized onions, tomato, American cheese, cotija cheese, chipotle, ketchup, and mustard. Served with French fries.$10.99
- JALAPENO SPICY BURGER
Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, grilled jalapeöos, lettuce tomato, chipotle sauce$9.99
- FLAMING HOT CHEETO BURGER
Patty, nacho cheese, American cheese, flaming hot Cheetos, lettuce tomato$10.99
- GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER$8.99
- MEXICAN HOT DOG
Hot dog wrapped in bacon with ham, pineapple, American cheese, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions, cotija cheese, ketchup. mustard, homemade chipotle dressing.$9.99
- SALCHIPAPAS
Hot dog, beans, queso fresco, lettuce, avocado, onion, tomato, homemade chipotle dressing.$9.99
QUESADILLA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Frutopia is your ultimate destination for delightful Mexican ice cream, mouthwatering Mexican snacks, and irresistible Mexican food!
631 Central Avenue, Kansas City, KS 66101