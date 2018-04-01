  • Home
  • /
  • Gaithersburg
  • /
  • Chicken
  • /
  • Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine - 7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 240-912-5136
Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine 7601 Airpark rd. Unit B Gaithersburg, MD 240-912-5136

review star

No reviews yet

7601 Airpark rd. Unit B

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle ( 3 Wings, Waffle)
4 Cheese Mac & Cheese
Chicken Box, Fries & Ice Tea Or Lemonade

Takeout BAG

TAKEOUT BAG

$0.05

Combos

Wing Combo (4 Wings, Fries, Can Soda)

Wing Combo (4 Wings, Fries, Can Soda)

$11.50

The wing combo comes with a 4 juicy wings, fries and can soda

Fish Combo (2pc fish whiting/trout with fries and a drink)

$11.99

Fish combo comes with 2 pieces of whiting or trout with fries and a drink

Chicken & Fish Combo ( 2 Wings, 1 PC Fish whiting or trout with fries, can soda)

$11.75

2 crispy juicy wings, 1 piece of fish whiting or trout

Chicken & Shrimp Combo ( 2 Wings, 4pc Juicy Shrimp, Fries, Can Soda)

$12.75

2 Wings, 4 Juicy Shrimp, with fries & a drink

Party Wings (6) with Fries and Can Soda

$12.25

6 juicy crispy party wings with fries and can drink

Shrimp Po Boy ( Fries, Can Soda)

$10.99

Shrimp Po Boy with lettuce, tomato, seafood sauce and mayo served with fries and a can soda

Chicken Cheesesteak ( Fries, Can Soda)

Chicken Cheesesteak ( Fries, Can Soda)

$10.99

Chicken Cheesesteak served with fries and a can soda lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mayo and onions

Croaker Combo( 1pc bone-in croaker with fries and a drink)

$12.90

1 pc Croaker combo comes with fries, and a drink

Spicy buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Can Soda

Spicy buttermilk Chicken Sandwich, Fries and Can Soda

$11.99

Our Signature juicy spicy buttermilk chicken breast sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, fries and a can soda

Catfish Combo (2pc with fries & a drink)

$15.99

2pc catfish cooked to perfection with fries & a drink

Chicken & Catfish Combo ( 2 wings & 1pc catfish with fries & a drink)

$13.25Out of stock

2 whole wings 1 pc catfish with fries and a drink

Lincoln Park Hot Chicken Sandwich, Fries And Drink

$11.99

Dinner

Chicken & Fish Dinner ( 3 Wings, 2pc Fish, 2 Sides, Bread)

$19.50

Dinner comes with 3 whole wings, 2 pc fish whiting, or trout with 2 sides

Chicken Dinner ( 4 Wings, 2 Sides, Bread)

$15.75

Chicken Dinner 4 whole wings, 2 sides with bread.

Fish Dinner (3pc fish whiting with 2 Sides, Bread)

Fish Dinner (3pc fish whiting with 2 Sides, Bread)

$15.99

Fish Whiting Dinner comes with 2 fish, with 2 sides and bread

Croaker Bone In ( 1pc, Bread, 2 Sides)

Croaker Bone In ( 1pc, Bread, 2 Sides)

$16.50

1 piece of croaker and 2 sides with bread

Fisherman Seafood ( 1 pc, 1 crab cake, 4 shrimp, 4 hush puppies, fries)

$24.99

Platter comes with 1 piece of fish whiting, catfish or trout, 1 crab cake, 4 hushpuppies, 4 large shrimp and fries

2 (5oz) Super Lump Crab Cakes With (5oz Coleslaw,Bread, 2 Sides)

$29.99Out of stock

Super Lump Crab Cake dinner comes with (2) 5 oz. crab cakes, with 2 sides, 5 oz coleslaw and bread. Crab cakes are Market Price

Party Wings Dinner( 8 Wings 2 Sides)

$17.75

8 Fried party wings with 2 sides. Flavor lemon pepper, bbq, gold sauce, old bay, Hot buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,

Shrimp Dinner (8) with choice of 2 sides

$18.99

10 juicy deveined buttermilk shrimp with 2 homemade sides

Chicken Tender Dinner (8)

$17.99

8 juicy tenders not breaded with choice of 2 sides

Lemon pepper baked party wings (8), and 2 Sides

$17.75Out of stock

Catfish Dinner (2pc fish with 2 sides)

$19.99

2pc catfish with 2 sides

Chicken & Catfish Dinner ( 3 wings & 2 catfish with 2 sides)

$24.50

2 Baked Thighs Dinner With 2 Sides

$11.99Out of stock

Sides

4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.99+

Homemade Creamy 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese

Potato Salad

$3.99

Homemade Potato Salad

Candied Yams

$3.49+

Homemade Sweet Candy Yams

Greens & Kale mixed

$3.49+

Fresh Greens & Kale mixed

String Beans

$3.49+
Cabbage

Cabbage

$3.49+Out of stock

Homemade Cabbage

Fries

$3.00+

Fresh handout fries

Coleslaw

$1.50+Out of stock

Coleslaw

Fried Broccoli

$3.50Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.79Out of stock

Homemade Banana Pudding

Sweet Potato Cheesecake Cinnamon Toast Pie

$4.75Out of stock

Homemade Sweet Potato Cheesecake Cinnamon Toast Pie is a must have dessert for any occasion

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Red Velvet Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Salted Caramel Apple Cupcake

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Fruity Pebble Pound Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake Slice

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry\ Lemon Icing Cake

$3.99

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.99Out of stock

Bean Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade navy bean pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peach Cobler Pound Cake

$4.75Out of stock

Chicken By The Piece

Whole Wings

$2.00

1 crispy juicy whole chicken wing

Chicken Tenders

$1.25

1 Juicy chicken tender

Party Wings

$1.50

1 crispy juicy party wing

Chicken Thighs

$2.00

1 Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh

Chicken Legs

$1.75

1 Crispy Chicken Leg

Chicken Breast Only(BONELESS)

$5.50Out of stock

Fish By The Piece

Whiting

$3.99

Trout

$3.99Out of stock

Catfish

$7.65

Croaker Large

$9.90

Shrimp

$1.50

All Day Breakfast/Waffles

Chicken & Waffle ( 3 Wings, Waffle)

Chicken & Waffle ( 3 Wings, Waffle)

$12.00

3 Chicken Wings & Waffle Buttermilk, Red Velvet Waffle, Cinnabon Waffle Red Velvet Waffle, Cinnabon Waffle is topped with Cream Cheese Icing

Tenders & Waffle ( 4 Tenders & Waffle)

$10.99

4 Piece Tenders & Waffle

Shrimp & Waffle ( 5pc, Waffle)

$11.95

5 Large Wild Caught Shrimp and Waffle

Fish & Waffle ( 1pc, Waffle)

$9.99

1 Piece 6-8 oz Fish (whiting/trout and up-charge for catfish)& Waffles

Waffle

$5.99

Buttermilk Waffle

Egg Sandwich (3 three eggs with cheese)

$2.99

2 Turkey Sausage

$2.99Out of stock

Shrimp & Cheese Grits

$9.25

Homefries

$2.49Out of stock

home fries made with bell peppers and onions

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Mini Waffles

$1.50

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Turkey Bacon 4pc

$3.99

Chef Special

Stuffed Salmon With Crab

$25.50Out of stock

Stuffed Salmon With Rice and a choice of 2 sides

Southern Style Smothered Chicken & Gravy (Rice, 2 Sides)

$16.00Out of stock

Southern Style Smothered Chicken & Gravy (Rice, 2 Sides)

Maryland Crab Soup

$6.25Out of stock

12oz Maryland Crab Soup

Brunch Special (1 French toast or waffle, potatoes, eggs, turkey sausage, and 2 Tenders

$9.50Out of stock

1 French Toast, Potatoes, 2 Eggs, 2 Turkey Sausages and 1 chicken wing

Navy Bean Soup

$3.95Out of stock

12oz cup of navy bean soup with smoke turkey

CH BRUNCH SPECIAL

$15.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Cheesesteak Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

2 Pc Dark Meat Special (Leg & Thigh) With Fries

$5.00Out of stock

1Leg 1Thigh Combo(Fries And Drink)

$7.50Out of stock

Drinks

Cherry Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi (Can)

$1.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Cranberry Ginger Ale

$1.50Out of stock

Orange

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Rockstar Energy Drink

$2.80

Coffee

$2.25Out of stock

Mango Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Half & Half (Tea & Lemonade)

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade

$1.50Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Grape

$1.50Out of stock

Mango Cucumber Lemonade Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade Cucumber Refresher

$2.00Out of stock

8oz. Sea Moss

$15.00Out of stock

12oz Sea Moss

$25.00

Root Beer

$1.50

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.30

Fry Guy 24k sauce 12oz bottle

$5.99

In signature house sauce in a 12oz bottle

Lunch Specials Monday-Friday 11:00am to 2:00pm

Chicken Box, Fries & Ice Tea Or Lemonade

$7.75

2 juicy whole wings, fries and can soda

Lincoln Park Hot Chicken Sandwich( Fries And Soda)

Lincoln Park Hot Chicken Sandwich( Fries And Soda)

$9.99

Halal juicy chicken breast marinated in our house signature sauce, fries and can soda

Fish Special (1 whiting or trout with fries and can soda)

$7.50

1 piece of fish whiting, or trout with fries and can soda

Bang Bang Shrimp Box (5), fries and can soda

$9.99

5 juicy deveined shrimp not breaded, fries and can soda

Sandwich's/Chicken Tenders/

Chicken Tenders ( 6pc tenders Fries)

$10.25

6 or 12 pc fresh juicy tenders with fries. All tenders are fresh not breaded.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Our chicken sandwich fried or grilled is served with our in house gold sauce, sweet hot sauce, or crispy buttermilk on a bun seasoned to perfection.

BIG E Shrimp Box ( 10pc shrimp, Fries)

$13.75

10 large juicy deveined shrimp with fries. Not breaded

5 OZ Super Lump Crab Cake or 4 Crab Balls

$14.99Out of stock

1 Super Lump Cake or 4 crab balls with sauce. All crab meat is base on market pricing.

Fish Sandwich 2 pc whiting or trout

$7.98

2 pc fish whiting or trout on bread.

Friday Fish Fry Sandwich (only)

$5.00

Catfish Sandwich (1pc)

$6.50

1 pc catfish with bread. Catfish is 6oz to 10oz per serving

Turkey BLT

$3.99Out of stock

Shareables

Crab Fries

$17.99Out of stock

lump crab meat over fries with our signature house sauce

Shrimp Fries (10)

$16.99

10 shrimp over fries smothered in our signature house sauce

New Fry Guy Healthy Options inspired by Chef Andre Rush

Crab Tastic Hush Puppies

Crab Tastic Hush Puppies

$12.50

Crispy corn bread air fried hushpuppies w/lump crab meat fresh corn and red bell peppers

LaKendra's Fiery Chicken Sweet Potato Fries

LaKendra's Fiery Chicken Sweet Potato Fries

$10.50

Juicy chucks of buffalo chicken over seasoned air fried sweet potato fries

Firebird Fish Taco (2)

Firebird Fish Taco (2)

$15.95

Grilled whiting in whole wheat tortilla w/pickled cabbage slaw & lime crema

BadAsss Broccali Salad

BadAsss Broccali Salad

$19.65Out of stock

Sautéed broccoli salad w/simmered white beans, corn, parmesan curls and toasted pine nuts

G- Burg Hot Chicken- N- Waffle Tower

G- Burg Hot Chicken- N- Waffle Tower

$18.95

Buttermilk battered air fried chicken thigh doused in our signature hot butter sauce sandwiched between crispy corn meal waffles

Football Bundle Package

Washington Commanders Football Package (25 party wings, 10 Whiting/large side)

$55.00

Dallas Cowboys Special (25 whole wings, 10 whiting/large side)

$65.00Out of stock

Baltimore Ravens Football Special (50 Piece Tenders)

$35.00

50 Piece Tenders

Upper County Family Specials

25 Whole Wings

$46.25

50 Whole Wings

$93.50

25 Piece Fish (Whiting or Trout)

$75.00

50 Piece Fish

$135.00

Party Wings (25 pc)

$32.25

25, 50, 100 crispy juicy party wings served with your choice of sauce on or on the side. Mumbo, BBQ, Jerk, Gold, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan or Plain

Half Pan Mac & Cheese

$59.99

4 cheese creamy Mac & Cheese

Half Pan Potato Salad

$49.99

Half Pan Greens & Kale

$38.99

Half Pan Candied Yams

$39.99

Full Pan Banana Pudding

$140.00Out of stock

This full pan serves 30 8oz servings.

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$70.00Out of stock

Full Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$72.00

our signature in house sweet potato cheesecake Cinnamon Toast Crunch pie is a top favorite. It serves between 10-12 people

Red Velvet Cupcakes (12)

$39.75Out of stock

Half Pan String Beans

$45.99

serves 15 people

Whole Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

$60.00

this serves at least 10-12 people

Whiting 10pc

$35.00

10 pc whiting fish fried to perfection

50 Party Wings

$59.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Fresh homemade southern food with a twist from the Fry Guy!

Website

Location

7601 Airpark rd. Unit B, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Directions

Gallery
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine image
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine image
Fry Guy Southern Homestyle Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Outta The Way Cafe
orange star4.0 • 64
17503 Redland Rd Derwood, MD 20855
View restaurantnext
bon fresco - - Rockville
orange star4.8 • 193
534 Gaither Rd Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
The Grilled Oyster Co. - Kentlands
orange starNo Reviews
200 Main Street Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
Rio Grande Grill
orange star4.1 • 18
13541 Clopper rd Germantown, MD 20874
View restaurantnext
Attman's Potomac Deli
orange starNo Reviews
12505 Park Potomac Ave. Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
JULII
orange star4.6 • 561
11915 Grand Park Ave Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gaithersburg

BGR - Washingtonian
orange star4.2 • 2,780
229 Boardwalk Place Gaithersburg, MD 20878
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Gaithersburg MD
orange star4.3 • 2,337
9021 Gaither Rd Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Barking Mad - 239 Spectrum Avenue Gaithersburg, MD 20879
orange star4.3 • 2,221
239 Spectrum Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Cocina C.A.
orange star4.4 • 1,384
2 E Diamond Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Classic Bakery - Gaithersburg
orange star4.4 • 1,081
9204 Gaither Road Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
La Vina Mexican Grill
orange star4.7 • 987
16533 S Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gaithersburg
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Damascus
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston