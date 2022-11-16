Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
2,538 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:40 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:40 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:40 pm
Restaurant info
"come get your happiness"
Location
1529 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carbon Live Fire - West Town - 810 N Marshfield Av
No Reviews
810 N Marshfield Av Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant