American

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst

3,491 Reviews

$$

623 W. North Ave

#7

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
3 Tenders
Seasoned Fries

Sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, "Hot Giardiniera", Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Glazed Donut

Tenders

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$7.99

(2) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$11.99

(3) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

(2) Tenders served with a Homemade Waffle, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce. Optional: Add Chicken Breast

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$3.99

Hand-Cut Beef Fat Fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Seasoned House Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

House Fries, Warm Cheese Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

Creamy Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Homemade Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Warm Cheese Sauce

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$9.99

(2) Country Tenders served with House Fries, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Drinks

Regular

Regular

$2.79

16 oz. Fountain Drink

Large

Large

$3.29

24 oz. Fountain Drink

Extras

Coop Sauce

Coop Sauce

$1.49

2 oz.

Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.99

2 oz.

Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise

$0.99

2 oz.

Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.99

(1) Piece of Fried Chicken Breast

Spicy Honey Butter

Spicy Honey Butter

$1.99

2 oz. Whipped (Mild) Honey Butter

Waffles

Waffles

$11.99

(1) Waffle, Smoked Bacon, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup

Warm Maple Syrup

Warm Maple Syrup

$1.99

3.5 oz. Warm Maple Syrup

American Cheese

American Cheese

$0.99

(1) Slice of American Cheese

Glazed Donut

Glazed Donut

$2.49

(1) Piece of Glazed Donut

Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.99

(1) Toasted Brioche Bun

White Bread

White Bread

$1.49

(1) Piece of White Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"come get your happiness"

Website

Location

623 W. North Ave, #7, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image
Fry the Coop image

