Fry the Coop - Portage Park

review star

No reviews yet

4300 North Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60641

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

Sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, "Hot Giardiniera", Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Glazed Donut

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce. Optional: Add Chicken Breast

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$3.99

Hand-Cut Beef Fat Fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Seasoned House Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

House Fries, Warm Cheese Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

Creamy Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Homemade Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.99Out of stock

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Warm Cheese Sauce

Drinks

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.79

Bottled Beverages

Extras

Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.79
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.79
Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.79
Coop Sauce

Coop Sauce

$1.29
Spicy Honey Butter

Spicy Honey Butter

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
"Life is like a sandwich, you have to fill it with the best ingredients!"

Location

4300 North Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Directions

