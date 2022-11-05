Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
American

Fry the Coop - Tinley Park

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

16703 Harlem Ave

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Popular Items

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
3 Tenders
Seasoned Fries

Sandwiches

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

Chicago Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, "Hot Giardiniera", Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

Chicken and Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, American Cheese, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Brioche Bun

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Butter Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Spicy Honey Butter, Brioche Bun

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coop Sauce, Glazed Donut

Tenders

2 Tenders

2 Tenders

$7.99

(2) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$11.99

(3) Tenders served with White Bread, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

(2) Tenders served with a Homemade Waffle, Spicy Honey Butter & Warm Maple Syrup

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

Messy Fries

$9.99

Seasoned Fries, Coleslaw, Pickles, Coop Sauce. Optional: Add Chicken Breast

Sides

House Fries

House Fries

$3.99

Hand-Cut Beef Fat Fries

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Seasoned House Fries

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

House Fries, Warm Cheese Sauce

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.99

Creamy Coleslaw

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Homemade Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Housemade Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

Warm Cheese Sauce

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$9.99

(2) Country Tenders served with House Fries, Pickles & a choice of Sauce

Drinks

Regular

Regular

$2.79

16 oz. Fountain Drink

Large

Large

$3.29

24 oz. Fountain Drink

Extras

Coop Sauce

Coop Sauce

$1.49
Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.99
BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.99
Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.99
Fried Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken Breast

$8.99
Jumbo Tender

Jumbo Tender

$3.99
Waffles

Waffles

$11.99
Warm Maple Syrup

Warm Maple Syrup

$1.99
American Cheese

American Cheese

$0.99
Glazed Donut

Glazed Donut

$2.49
Brioche Bun

Brioche Bun

$1.99
White Bread

White Bread

$1.49
Pickles

Pickles

$1.49
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
"come get your happiness"

16703 Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477

