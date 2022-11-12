- Home
- /
- Marion
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Frydae - 743 10th St
Frydae 743 10th St
No reviews yet
743 10th St
Marion, IA 52302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Street Fries
BBQ Pork
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, purple onion, sour cream, jalapeno, green onions, lime wedge
BBQ Pork Pepper-Jack Mac
Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, white pepper-jack mac & cheese, and colby-jack cheese.
Breakfast
Waffle fries smothered in white pepper gravy, colby-jack cheese, bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. Try it with some buffalo or hot sauce to spice it up!
Buffalo
Blue cheese crumbles, colby-jack, buffalo sauce, GOOD ranch, green onions, cilantro, lime wedge
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Crispy chicken, colby-jack cheese, creamy cheddar-American mac & cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, cilantro
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, monteray-jack cheese sauce, mozzarella/provolone shredded cheese, crispy bacon, GOOD ranch.
Chili Cheese
Smooth classic chili sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, & purple onion.
Chili Mac
Classic smooth chili sauce on top of creamy cheddar-American mac & cheese
Classic Poutine
Brown gravy, fresh cheese curds, green onion
Famous Fries
Crispy chicken, brown or country gravy, colby-jack cheese, sweet corn, and black pepper - how original!
Garlic Parm
Garlic parm seasoning, garlic parm sauce, and shredded parm.
Holiday Poutine
Just like a traditional Holiday turkey dinner, poutine style! We load up sweet potato fries with roasted turkey, turkey gravy, stuffing, cheese curds, French fried onions, cranberry sauce, and green onions. You don't want to miss this.
Jalapeno Bacon Mac
Creamy cheddar-american mac & cheese, colby-jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos
Korean BBQ Kimchi
Shredded beef, Korean BBQ, kimchi, boom boom sauce, colby-jack, green onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, jalapeno, lime wedge
Loaded Baked Sweet Potato
sweet potato fries, marshmallows, brown sugar butter
Mexican Street Corn
Street corn, colby-jack, queso fresco, chili powder, jalapeno, cilantro, lime wedge
Nashville Hot Chicken
Crispy chicken, colby-jack, Nashville hot sauce, honey drizzle, GOOD pickles, angel hair slaw, GOOD ranch
Peanut Butter Cup Fries
Sweet potato fries, lightly salted, topped with peanut butter sauce, Nutella, and a dash of powdered sugar. Perfect combo of salty and sweet!
Pepperoni Pizza
Sweet basil marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and garlic seasoning.
Plain Cheese
Straight Cut Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Uptown Bacon Cheese
bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, sour cream, chives, GOOD ranch
Waffle Fries
Sauces & Extras
Scoops, Cones, Cups
Loaded Shakes/Sundaes
Banana Pudding Sundae
Riddle: What kind of key opens up a banana? This sundae is GOOD! Layers of delicious banana pudding ice cream, real banana pudding, whipped cream, and Nilla wafers. Answer: a monKEY! LOL
Cake Shake
Yellow cake batter ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a stuffed cake ball.
Candyland
Cotton Candy ice cream, fluffy cotton candy, whipped cream, sprinkles, cotton candy crunchies, and a sour rainbow.
Cereal Killer
Vanilla ice cream, fruity pebbles, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a fruity pebble treat.
Christmas Tree Cake Shake
These Christmas Tree cakes are hard to get your hands on these days... but we've got the goods! We blend vanilla ice cream, holiday sprinkles, and cake crumbles to create the authentic Christmas Tree Cake taste, and it's topped with a whole Christmas Tree Cake!
Coffee & Donuts
Caramel cold brew ice cream, caramel drizzle, streusel, whipped cream, and mini donuts.
DAIRY FREE Sorbet Whip
Rotating sorbet flavor blended with non-dairy milk, topped with non-dairy whip
Dirt Cup
Vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Oreos, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and sour gummy worms.
Everything But The Cookie Jar
Cookie jar ice cream, cookie pieces, Oreos, whipped cream, and a two chocolate chip cookies.
French Silk Pie Sundae
French silk, whipped cream, and pie crisps layered between chocolate ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and chocolate drizzle.
Frozen Hot Cocoa
Vanilla ice cream, hot cocoa powder, marshmallow whipped cream, marshmallow bits, chocolate drizzle, and a two toasted marshmallows.
Frozen Peppermint Hot Cocoa
The Frozen Peppermint Hot Cocoa was such a hit last year, we just HAD to bring it back. We blend hot cocoa powder mint ice cream, and then it's topped with crushed peppermint, marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallow bits, and a candy cane!
Gingerbread Eggnog
Our most popular seasonal ice cream treat is back! The Gingerbread Eggnog is made with rich eggnog, vanilla ice cream, gingerbread cookie pieces, holiday sprinkles, nutmeg, and a gingerbread person. It can be ordered as a shake or a sundae, but is best blended.
Glampfire
Vanilla ice cream, fudge, graham crumbs, chocolate whipped cream, and two toasty marshmallows.
It Was Mint to Be!
Mint chip ice cream topped with chocolate whip, Andes mints, chocolate drizzle, and a brownie bite.
Peanut Butter Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, Reese's peanut butter sauce, peanut brittle crunchies, whipped cream, peanut butter drizzle, and a peanut butter Scotcharoo treat.
Pumpkin Roll
Pumpkin pie mix and cheesecake -layered or blended - with award winning vanilla ice cream. Topped with a delicious slice of pumpkin roll, whipped cream, and pumpkin pie spice. It's Fall, Ya'll!
Reese's PB Cup Overload
Chocolate PB cup ice cream, Reese's PB cups, Reese's PB sauce, fudge, chocolate whip
Salted Caramel Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, caramel and pretzel pieces, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, flakey salt, and a pretzel stick.
Snickers Sundae
Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, layered with fudge, caramel, and Snickers chunks. Topped with chocolate whip and more snickers. Sure to cure your "hanger".
Strawberry Cheeseshake
Strawberry ice cream, cheesecake chunks, whipped cream, graham crumbs, strawberry drizzle, and a SWEET CHEESECAKE mini cheesecake.
Walking Choco Taco Sundae
The "Choco Taco" is NOT cancelled here at Frydae! We just put a mid-western spin on it, and made it a "walking Choco Taco"! This sundae has layers of waffle cone pieces, crushed peanuts, silky smooth chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream. Dare we say it's even better than the original?
Warm Apple Pie a la Mode
Apple pie filling, pie crisps, and vanilla ice -layered or blended - to create the most perfect fall treat. We top with one with a slice of warm apple pie, whipped cream, and a dash of cinnamon.
Regular Shakes/Malts
Regular Sundaes
Butterfinger Sundae
Butterfinger, Fudge, & Vanilla Ice Cream
Snickers Sundae
Snickers, fudge, vanilla ice cream
Heath Sundae
Heath, fudge, vanilla ice cream
M&M Sundae
M&M's, fudge, vanilla ice cream
Reese's Sundae
Reese's cups, fudge & pb sauce, vanilla ice cream
Turtle Sundae
Pecans, fudge & caramel, vanilla ice cream
S'mores Sundae
Marshmallow cream, fudge, graham, vanilla ice cream
Salted Caramel Pretzel Sundae
Salty pretzels, caramel, vanilla ice cream
Fruit & Streusel Sundae
Your choice of fruit topping, streusel, vanilla ice cream
Mint Fudge Brownie Sundae
Fudge, brownies, mint chip ice cream
Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae
Cheesecake, strawberry sauce, vanilla ice cream
Cookies & Cream Sundae
Oreos, fudge, vanilla ice cream
Cookie Dough Sundae
Cookie dough, fudge, vanilla ice cream
Create Your Own Sundae
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Hand Packed Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Street Fries & Ice Cream
743 10th St, Marion, IA 52302