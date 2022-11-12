Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Frydae 743 10th St

review star

No reviews yet

743 10th St

Marion, IA 52302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ Pork
Dirt Cup

Street Fries

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$9.99

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, purple onion, sour cream, jalapeno, green onions, lime wedge

BBQ Pork Pepper-Jack Mac

$9.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ sauce, white pepper-jack mac & cheese, and colby-jack cheese.

Breakfast

Breakfast

$10.99

Waffle fries smothered in white pepper gravy, colby-jack cheese, bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. Try it with some buffalo or hot sauce to spice it up!

Buffalo

$8.99

Blue cheese crumbles, colby-jack, buffalo sauce, GOOD ranch, green onions, cilantro, lime wedge

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$9.99

Crispy chicken, colby-jack cheese, creamy cheddar-American mac & cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, cilantro

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Crispy chicken, monteray-jack cheese sauce, mozzarella/provolone shredded cheese, crispy bacon, GOOD ranch.

Chili Cheese

$8.99

Smooth classic chili sauce, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, & purple onion.

Chili Mac

$9.99

Classic smooth chili sauce on top of creamy cheddar-American mac & cheese

Classic Poutine

$8.99

Brown gravy, fresh cheese curds, green onion

Famous Fries

$9.99

Crispy chicken, brown or country gravy, colby-jack cheese, sweet corn, and black pepper - how original!

Garlic Parm

$5.99

Garlic parm seasoning, garlic parm sauce, and shredded parm.

Holiday Poutine

$12.99

Just like a traditional Holiday turkey dinner, poutine style! We load up sweet potato fries with roasted turkey, turkey gravy, stuffing, cheese curds, French fried onions, cranberry sauce, and green onions. You don't want to miss this.

Jalapeno Bacon Mac

$9.99

Creamy cheddar-american mac & cheese, colby-jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos

Korean BBQ Kimchi

$9.99

Shredded beef, Korean BBQ, kimchi, boom boom sauce, colby-jack, green onion, sesame seeds, cilantro, jalapeno, lime wedge

Loaded Baked Sweet Potato

$8.99

sweet potato fries, marshmallows, brown sugar butter

Mexican Street Corn

$9.99

Street corn, colby-jack, queso fresco, chili powder, jalapeno, cilantro, lime wedge

Nashville Hot Chicken

$9.99

Crispy chicken, colby-jack, Nashville hot sauce, honey drizzle, GOOD pickles, angel hair slaw, GOOD ranch

Peanut Butter Cup Fries

$8.99

Sweet potato fries, lightly salted, topped with peanut butter sauce, Nutella, and a dash of powdered sugar. Perfect combo of salty and sweet!

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Sweet basil marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and garlic seasoning.

Plain Cheese

$5.99

Straight Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Uptown Bacon Cheese

$9.99

bacon, cheddar cheese sauce, colby-jack, sour cream, chives, GOOD ranch

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Sauces & Extras

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Frydae Special Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Gold Medal Mayo

GOOD Honey Mustard

$0.50

GOOD Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Marshmallow Cream

$0.50

Mustard

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Scoops, Cones, Cups

Small Scoop

$3.49

Medium Scoop

$4.49

Large Scoop

$5.49

Baby Cone

$1.00

6 Scoop Flight

$15.99

All the Flavors - Sample Flight

$12.99

Loaded Shakes/Sundaes

Banana Pudding Sundae

$8.99+

Riddle: What kind of key opens up a banana? This sundae is GOOD! Layers of delicious banana pudding ice cream, real banana pudding, whipped cream, and Nilla wafers. Answer: a monKEY! LOL

Cake Shake

$8.99+

Yellow cake batter ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a stuffed cake ball.

Candyland

$8.99+

Cotton Candy ice cream, fluffy cotton candy, whipped cream, sprinkles, cotton candy crunchies, and a sour rainbow.

Cereal Killer

$8.99+

Vanilla ice cream, fruity pebbles, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and a fruity pebble treat.

Christmas Tree Cake Shake

$8.99+Out of stock

These Christmas Tree cakes are hard to get your hands on these days... but we've got the goods! We blend vanilla ice cream, holiday sprinkles, and cake crumbles to create the authentic Christmas Tree Cake taste, and it's topped with a whole Christmas Tree Cake!

Coffee & Donuts

$8.99+

Caramel cold brew ice cream, caramel drizzle, streusel, whipped cream, and mini donuts.

DAIRY FREE Sorbet Whip

$4.99+

Rotating sorbet flavor blended with non-dairy milk, topped with non-dairy whip

Dirt Cup

$8.99+

Vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Oreos, chocolate whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and sour gummy worms.

Everything But The Cookie Jar

$8.99+

Cookie jar ice cream, cookie pieces, Oreos, whipped cream, and a two chocolate chip cookies.

French Silk Pie Sundae

$8.99+

French silk, whipped cream, and pie crisps layered between chocolate ice cream. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and chocolate drizzle.

Frozen Hot Cocoa

$8.99+

Vanilla ice cream, hot cocoa powder, marshmallow whipped cream, marshmallow bits, chocolate drizzle, and a two toasted marshmallows.

Frozen Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$8.99+Out of stock

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Cocoa was such a hit last year, we just HAD to bring it back. We blend hot cocoa powder mint ice cream, and then it's topped with crushed peppermint, marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallow bits, and a candy cane!

Gingerbread Eggnog

$8.99+

Our most popular seasonal ice cream treat is back! The Gingerbread Eggnog is made with rich eggnog, vanilla ice cream, gingerbread cookie pieces, holiday sprinkles, nutmeg, and a gingerbread person. It can be ordered as a shake or a sundae, but is best blended.

Glampfire

$8.99+

Vanilla ice cream, fudge, graham crumbs, chocolate whipped cream, and two toasty marshmallows.

It Was Mint to Be!

$8.99+

Mint chip ice cream topped with chocolate whip, Andes mints, chocolate drizzle, and a brownie bite.

Peanut Butter Crunch

$8.99+

Vanilla ice cream, Reese's peanut butter sauce, peanut brittle crunchies, whipped cream, peanut butter drizzle, and a peanut butter Scotcharoo treat.

Pumpkin Roll

$8.99+

Pumpkin pie mix and cheesecake -layered or blended - with award winning vanilla ice cream. Topped with a delicious slice of pumpkin roll, whipped cream, and pumpkin pie spice. It's Fall, Ya'll!

Reese's PB Cup Overload

$8.99+

Chocolate PB cup ice cream, Reese's PB cups, Reese's PB sauce, fudge, chocolate whip

Salted Caramel Crunch

$8.99+

Vanilla ice cream, caramel and pretzel pieces, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, flakey salt, and a pretzel stick.

Snickers Sundae

$8.99+

Chocolate and vanilla ice cream, layered with fudge, caramel, and Snickers chunks. Topped with chocolate whip and more snickers. Sure to cure your "hanger".

Strawberry Cheeseshake

$8.99+

Strawberry ice cream, cheesecake chunks, whipped cream, graham crumbs, strawberry drizzle, and a SWEET CHEESECAKE mini cheesecake.

Walking Choco Taco Sundae

$8.99+

The "Choco Taco" is NOT cancelled here at Frydae! We just put a mid-western spin on it, and made it a "walking Choco Taco"! This sundae has layers of waffle cone pieces, crushed peanuts, silky smooth chocolate sauce, and vanilla ice cream. Dare we say it's even better than the original?

Warm Apple Pie a la Mode

$8.99+

Apple pie filling, pie crisps, and vanilla ice -layered or blended - to create the most perfect fall treat. We top with one with a slice of warm apple pie, whipped cream, and a dash of cinnamon.

Regular Shakes/Malts

Small Shake

$4.49

Small Malt

$4.49

Medium Shake

$5.49

Medium Malt

$5.49

Large Shake

$6.49

Large Malt

$6.49

Regular Sundaes

Butterfinger Sundae

$6.99+

Butterfinger, Fudge, & Vanilla Ice Cream

Snickers Sundae

$6.99+

Snickers, fudge, vanilla ice cream

Heath Sundae

$6.99+

Heath, fudge, vanilla ice cream

M&M Sundae

$6.99+

M&M's, fudge, vanilla ice cream

Reese's Sundae

$6.99+

Reese's cups, fudge & pb sauce, vanilla ice cream

Turtle Sundae

$6.99+

Pecans, fudge & caramel, vanilla ice cream

S'mores Sundae

$6.99+

Marshmallow cream, fudge, graham, vanilla ice cream

Salted Caramel Pretzel Sundae

$6.99+

Salty pretzels, caramel, vanilla ice cream

Fruit & Streusel Sundae

$6.99+

Your choice of fruit topping, streusel, vanilla ice cream

Mint Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.99+

Fudge, brownies, mint chip ice cream

Strawberry Cheesecake Sundae

$6.99+

Cheesecake, strawberry sauce, vanilla ice cream

Cookies & Cream Sundae

$6.99+

Oreos, fudge, vanilla ice cream

Cookie Dough Sundae

$6.99+

Cookie dough, fudge, vanilla ice cream

Create Your Own Sundae

$6.99+

Floats & Splits

Small Float

$3.99

Medium Float

$4.99

Large Float

$5.99

Mason Jar Float

$9.99

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Hand Packed Ice Cream

16 oz - Pint

$6.99

Coke Products

Coke

$3.09

Chocolate Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.09

Orange Fanta

$3.09

Root Beer

$3.09

Lemonade

$3.09

Sprite

$3.09

Hot Cocoa

Salted Caramel

$4.99

Andes Mint Chocolate

$4.99

Classic Cocoa

$4.99

S'mores

$4.99

Merch

Branded Bills Trucker Hat - Leather

$30.00

Mason Jar

$5.00

Gift Wrapping W/ Jar

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Street Fries & Ice Cream

Website

Location

743 10th St, Marion, IA 52302

Directions

Gallery
Frydae image
Banner pic
Frydae image
Frydae image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza
orange star4.6 • 300
1308 Melrose Avenue Iowa City, IA 52246
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0418 - Coralville - Iowa City, IA
orange starNo Reviews
2611 James St Coralville, IA 52241
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marion

Goldfinch Tap + Eatery
orange star4.4 • 431
740 10th Street Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Big Shots Bar and Grill - 1803 6th Ave
orange star4.2 • 139
1803 6th Ave Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
West End Diner
orange star4.7 • 123
809 6th Avenue Marion, IA 52302
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marion
Cedar Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
North Liberty
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Coralville
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Iowa City
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Dubuque
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Bettendorf
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston