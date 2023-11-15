Restaurant info

Welcome to Fryday, your go-to food truck for top-tier French fries made from local potatoes, cooked and seasoned perfectly. We guarantee quick, efficient service, ideal for time-sensitive events like film sets or music festivals. Our commitment to excellent customer service and understanding of high-stress catering environments ensure a seamless experience for our clients. We also offer diverse dipping sauces, toppings, and diet-friendly options for a personalized meal. Choose Fryday for rapid, high-quality catering at your next event, we're excited to serve you and your crew!