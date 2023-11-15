Fry Day Loaded French Fries Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Fryday, your go-to food truck for top-tier French fries made from local potatoes, cooked and seasoned perfectly. We guarantee quick, efficient service, ideal for time-sensitive events like film sets or music festivals. Our commitment to excellent customer service and understanding of high-stress catering environments ensure a seamless experience for our clients. We also offer diverse dipping sauces, toppings, and diet-friendly options for a personalized meal. Choose Fryday for rapid, high-quality catering at your next event, we're excited to serve you and your crew!
Location
5101 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Tejano - 11122 West Magnolia Boulevard
No Reviews
11122 West Magnolia Boulevard North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurant
Republic of Pie and Coffee - 11118 Magnolia blvd
No Reviews
11118 Magnolia blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Hollywood
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
More near North Hollywood