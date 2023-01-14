Fryer's Roadside Fryer's Roadside

Restaurant header imageView gallery

12830 New Hampshire Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20904

Popular Items

Potato Wedges (GF)
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Mac & Cheese

Farm Fresh Chicken

Quarter Fried Chicken

Quarter Fried Chicken

$8.00

¼ Fried Chicken

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$15.00

1/2 Fried Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$28.00

Whole Fried Chicken

3 Piece Chicken Tender

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$4.00

Three Pieces of Fried Chicken Tenders

6 Piece Chicken Tender

6 Piece Chicken Tender

$7.50

Six Pieces of Fried Chicken Tenders

9 Piece Chicken Tender

9 Piece Chicken Tender

$12.00

Nine Pieces of Fried Chicken Tenders

Family Meal

Family Meal

$125.00

Two Whole Fried Chickens, One Pint of Potato Salad, One Pint of Collard Greens, One Pint of Mac and Cheese, One Pint of Cole Slaw, Eight Hawaiian Rolls, Fried Oreos

BBQ Meats

Slow Smoked Wings

Slow Smoked Wings

$13.00

Slow Smoked Chicken Wings, Fried to Finish, Choice of Dry Rub or Honey Sriracha

BBQ Pork Ribs

BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.00+

Slow Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs With Choice of Kansas City, North Carolina or South Carolina Gold

Carolina Pulled Pork

Carolina Pulled Pork

$9.00+

Slow Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Served with North Carolina BBQ Sauce

Sliced Texas Brisket

Sliced Texas Brisket

$15.00+Out of stock

Cherry Wood Slow Smoked Texas Style Brisket

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Classic, Spicy or Smokin' Hot, Dill Pickles, Coleslaw on a Hallah Roll

Cuban Panini

$10.00

Carolina Pulled Pork, Sliced Ham, Pickles, Swiss cheese, Dijonaise, Pressed Hoagie Roll

Not Chicken

White Fish Nuggets, Cornmeal Breading
Fish Nuggets

Fish Nuggets

$9.00

Breaded & Fried Fish Bites

Sides

Potato Wedges (GF)

Potato Wedges (GF)

$5.00

Seasoned Potato Wedges Fried to Perfection

BBQ Beans (V, GF)

BBQ Beans (V, GF)

$3.50+
Collard Greens (V, GF)

Collard Greens (V, GF)

$4.00+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+
Coleslaw (GF)

Coleslaw (GF)

$3.50+

Potato Salad (GF)

$3.50+
Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Pickles

$4.00+

Kid's Menu

Served with Potato Wedges

Kid Fish Nuggets

$11.00

Breaded and Fried Fish Bites. Served with Potato Wedges & Ketchup.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast. Served with Potato Wedges & Ketchup

Chicken Littles

$9.00

2 Mini Chicken Sandwiches, Breaded & Fried Chicken Breast on a Hawaiian Roll. Served with Potato Wedges & Ketchup

Bakes/Sweets

Biscuit (2)

Biscuit (2)

$4.00
Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$3.50

Fried Oreos (V)

$6.00
Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$1.00

Sundaes

Chocolate Fudge Sundae

Chocolate Fudge Sundae

$5.50

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Snickers Sundae

Snickers Sundae

$6.25

Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Snickers Chunks, Caramel Sauce, Chocolate Sauce, Chopped Peanuts, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Peanut Butter Sundae

Peanut Butter Sundae

$6.25

Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream, Chopped Reese's Cups, Chocolate Sauce, Peanut Butter Sauce, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Soft Serve & Shakes

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$5.75

Cake Cone

$3.25

Waffle Cone

$4.00

Vanilla Cup

$3.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

20 oz Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20 oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

20 oz Crush Orange

$2.50

20 oz Crush Grape

$2.50

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Sauces

Kansas City

$0.50

North Carolina

$0.50

South Carolina Gold

$0.50

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Farm Fresh Chicken, Shakes & Regional BBQ Selections available for Take-out, Delivery & Catering. Thank you & enjoy!

12830 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Directions

