Frye's Conway 1642 E Main St
1642 E Main St
Center Conway, NH 03813
Food
Appetizers
Salads
- Garden Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Green Pepper, Onions, Black Olives, Shredded Carrot, Banana Peppers, Ham, Provolone, and Salami.$9.49
- Greek Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Black Olives, Feta Cheese$9.49
- Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Cuccumber, Croutons, Parmsean Cheese$9.49
- Chef Salad
Garden Salad with Ham, Provolone and Turkey$11.49
- Antipasto Salad$11.99
Burgers
- Hamburger
With Lettuce and Tomato$8.49
- CheeseBurger
With Lettuce and Tomato$8.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese$9.99
- BBQ Burger
Bacon, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese$10.99
- Loaded Burger
Grilled Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese$10.99
- GF ROLL$2.50
Cold subs and wraps
- Build Your Own Sub$10.99
- Build Your Own Wrap$9.99
- BYO Sandwich$7.99
- Frye's Italian
Ham, Salami, Provolone, All the Veggies$10.99
- Zesty Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce Tomato, Horseradish Sauce$10.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing$10.99
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Avacado, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato$11.99
- Turkey Bacon Avocado Sub
Turkey, Bacon, Avacado, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato$12.99
- Veggie Wrap
All the Veggies, Choice of Cheese$8.49
- Lobster Roll$24.95
- Gluten Free Sub$13.50
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.99
- Buffalu Chicken Wrap$8.99
- Tuna Sub$9.99
- Chicken Cutlet Sub$10.99
- BLT$6.99
- BLT Sub$10.99
- Chicken Caesar Sub$11.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
- GF SUB$3.50
- GF ROLL$2.50
- Toasted
Hot Subs
- Steak and Cheese
Shaved Steak, American Cheese$10.99
- Loaded Steak and Cheese
Grilled, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms$11.99
- Steak Bomb
Grilled, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, American Cheese$12.99
- Black Pastrami Sub
Grilled Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Choice of Mustard$11.49
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Marinara, Provalone and Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Parm Sub
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded Eggplant, Marinara, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese$10.99
- Cheeseburger Sub
Lettuce and Tomato$12.99
- Chicken Cordon Bleu
Chicken Cutlet, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard$11.99
- The Smoke
Roast Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ on Toasted Bulky Roll$9.49
- The Smoke Sub
Roast Beef, Grilled Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ on Toasted Sub Roll.$10.99
- GF SUB$3.50
- GF ROLL$2.50
Pizza
10" ROUND
- 10" Cheese/Build Your Own$10.00
- 10' BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese$11.50
- 10' Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Black Olives$16.00
- 10" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon.$17.00
- 10" Blonde
Garlic Oil, Cheese, Broccoli, Tomato and Feta Cheese.$14.50
- 10" Buffalo Chicken
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Cheese, Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce.$11.50
- 10 " Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Cheese, Pulled Chicken, and Bacon.$13.00
- 10" Loaded
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Black Olives.$17.50
- 10" Hawaiian$13.00
12" RECTANGLE
- 12" Cheese/ Build Your Own$12.00
- 12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Pulled Chicken.$13.50
- 12" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives.$18.00
- 12" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon.$19.00
- 12" Blonde
Garlic Oil, Cheese, Broccoli, Tomato, and Feta Cheese.$15.50
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Cheese, Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce.$13.50
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Cheese, Pulled Chicken, and Bacon.$15.50
- 12" Loaded
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives.$18.50
- 12" Hawaiian$15.00
17" RECTANGLE
- 17" Cheese/Build Your Own$16.50
- 17" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Pulled Chicken.$19.00
- 17" Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives.$24.00
- 17" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon.$25.00
- 17" Blonde
Garlic Oil, Cheese, Broccoli, Tomato, and Feta Cheese.$24.00
- 17" Buffalo Chicken
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Cheese Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce.$19.00
- 17" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Cheese, Pulled Chicken, and Bacon.$21.50
- 17" Loaded
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives.$26.50
- 17" Hawaiian$21.50
18" ROUND THIN CRUST
- 18" Cheese/Build Your Own$17.50
- 18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Cheese, Pulled Chicken.$19.00
- 18" Veggie
Tomato sauce, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives.$27.50
- 18" Meat Lovers
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham and Bacon.$28.50
- 18" Blonde
Garlic Oil, Cheese, Broccoli, Tomato, and Feta Cheese.$25.00
- 18" Buffalo Chicken
Bleu Cheese or Ranch Base, Cheese, Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce.$19.00
- 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch Dressing, Cheese, Pulled Chicken and Bacon.$22.50
- 18" Loaded
Tomato Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms an d Black Olives.$30.00
- 18" Hawaiian$22.50
GLUTEN FREE PIZZA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Pizza and sub shop. Proudly serving the Mount Washington Valley since 2008!
1642 E Main St, Center Conway, NH 03813