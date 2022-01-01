- Home
- Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe
6 Sunset Road
Frye Island, ME 04071
Soft Drinks Order/Pay
Water Bottle
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Pink Lemonade
Powerade
Ginger Ale
Iced Tea
Soda Water
Soda Water with Cranberry Juice
Lake Water
In the style of a Shirley Temple, this fun drink is made with Sprite, citrus flavored blue syrup and a Swedish fish.
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Orange Soda
Cafe Coffee
Cafe Tea
WATER
Cocktails
Mimosa
Frozen Lemonade
A frozen cocktail with lemonade and Tito's Vodka
Frozen Mudslide
A frozen cocktail with Tito's Vodka, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquor, and Ice cream
Frozen Margarita
Frozen traditional lime, mango, strawberry, or wild berry margarita, house tequila
Frozen Maine Margarita
Frozen margarita cocktail made with house infused Maine Wild Blueberry 1800 Tequila. A Frye's Leap favorite!
Frozen Mango Habanero Margarita
A spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila.
Frozen Sebago Smash
A frozen cocktail made with pineapple, coconut, banana, Gosling's Dark Rum and Coconut Rum. A Frye's Leap Original!
The Patriot
A layered frozen cocktail with lemonade, strawberry, Tito's Vodka, laced with Blue Curacao
Frozen Wild Berry Gin Fizz
BERRY refreshing gin laced summer treat made with wildberry and Tanqueray Gin
Frozen Orange Creamsicle
If you like the popsicle, you will love this frozen drink made with housemade Orangecello and Ice Cream!
Frozen Island Breeze
A frozen summery mix of lemonade, mango, strawberry and Absolut Citron.
The Shipwreck
Made with two different rums from local Sebago Lake distillery, this frozen cocktail features mango, lime, pineapple, Sebago Lake Spider Island Rum and Sebago Lake Original Rum
Frozen Daquiri
Choose from Strawberry, mango, or wildberry, mixed with house rum.
Frozen Pina Colada
Frozen cocktail featuring pineapple, coconut and house rum
Bloody Mary
Choose from Tito's or house infused bacon, pickle, or jalapeno vodka
FROSE
A frozen wine slushie.
Lavender Limoncello Slushie
Try this new coctail with Housemade Limoncello, Lemonade and Lavender syrup!
Frozen Paloma
Mexico's favorite cocktail! Our take on the Paloma is a frozen cocktail made with lime juice, grapefruit juice, housemade grapefruitcello, and 1800 Tequila
Bloody Mary PITCHER
Daquiri PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen daquiris. Choose from Strawberry, mango, or wildberry, mixed with house rum. Pitcher serves three drinks.
FROSE PITCHER
Frozen Lemonade PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen cocktail, made with with lemonade and Tito's Vodka. Makes three drinks.
Frozen Orange Creamsicle PITCHER
If you like the popsicle, you will love this frozen drink made with housemade Orangecello and Ice Cream! Try it in a pitcher--serves three drinks!
Island Breeze PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen summery mix of lemonade, mango, strawberry and Absolut Citron. Serves three drinks.
Lavender Limoncello Slushie PITCHER
Try this new coctail with Housemade Limoncello, Lemonade and Lavender syrup! Pitcher serves 3 drinks.
Maine Margarita PITCHER
A pitcher of our spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila. Pitcher serves three drinks.
Mango Habanero Margarita PITCHER
A pitcher of our spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila. Serves three drinks.
Margarita PITCHER
A pitcher of our margaritas, a frozen traditional lime, mango, strawberry, or wild berry margarita, with house tequila. Pitcher serves three drinks.
Mudslide PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen cocktail with Tito's Vodka, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquor, and Ice cream. Makes three drinks.
Pina Colada PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen Pina Colada--a cocktail featuring pineapple, coconut and house rum. Pitcher serves three drinks.
Sebago Smash PITCHER
A pitcher of our frozen cocktail made with pineapple, coconut, banana, Gosling's Dark Rum and Coconut Rum. A Frye's Leap Original! Pitcher serves three drinks.
Blueberry Lemonade Moonshine
Frozen drink with lemonade and Maine Distillery Blueberry Moonshine.
Beer
Miller Lite 16 oz
Coor Light 16 oz
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra 16 oz
Corona Extra 12 oz
White Claw Black Cherry 16 oz
Budweiser 16 oz
Heineken 12 oz
16.9 oz Maine Beer Lunch
16 oz Switchback Ale
Sebago Brewing Co. Frye's Leap IPA 16 oz can
16 oz Jack's Abbey House Lager
Wine
Carletto Prosecco Bottle
Apples with light acidity and fun bubbles.
Domaine Chandon Blanc de Blanc Bottle
Creamy honey, pear, and toasted walnuts.
Prima Amore Moscato Bottle
A true sparkling sweet crowdpleaser.
LaVis Pinot Grigio Bottle
Ripe summer fruits with a touch of honey.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
Golden apple taste....full of authentic, flavorful personality.
Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Clean, crisp and floral. Perfect patio sipper.
Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Refreshingly crisp.
Foral "Alvarinho" Old Vines Bottle
An endlessly intriguing white from Portugal. Wonderful! A must try!
Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes Bottle
Ripe and bursting with summer fruit flavors.
J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle
Delicious flavors of apricot, ripe peach and honey.
Kendall Jackson 'Vintner's RSV' Chardonnay Bottle
Tropical notes with a hint of vanilla and toasted oak.
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle
Fruit forward and zesty.
Frog's Leap Chardonnay Bottle
Clean and tart, practically begging for the next sip. Napa at its best!
Rose All Day Bottle
Crisp and fresh watermelon and strawberry.
Elk Cove Pinot Noir Rose Bottle
Peach, watermelon and pear.
Pavette Pinot Noir Bottle
Bursting with ripe red fruits.
Perrin Cotes du Rhone Villages Rouge Bottle
Intense notes of cherry and pomegranate.
Willamette Valley Vineyard Whole Cluster Pinot Noir Bottle
Captures pure Pinot Noir fruit with beautiful depth and flavor.
Mondavi Rum Barrel Merlot Bottle
Blends the traditional winemaking with the exotic tradition of dark rum barrel aging.
Flight of the Condor Malbec Bottle
A full bodied, ripe fleshy Malbec.
Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Excellent!!
Josh Cabernet Sauv Bottle
Indulgent and rich.
Cannonball Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Sorry! We had to---it's Frye's Leap! :) An exciting revival of a classic style.
Heitz Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Bold, oaky and structured.
Sartori Amarone Bottle
Shimmering and spicy.
Soft Drink Pitchers
PITCHER Coke
64 oz Fountain Coke in Sealed Pouch
PITCHER Diet Coke
64 oz. pitcher of Fountain Diet Coke in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER Sprite
64 oz. pitcher of fountain Sprite in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER Root Beer
64 oz. pitcher of Barqs Fountain Rootbeer in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER Lemonade
64 oz. pitcher of HI-C Poppin' Pink Lemonade in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER Powerade
64 oz. pitcher of Powerade in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER Iced Tea
64 oz. pitcher of Fuze Iced Tea in a sealed re-closable pouch
PITCHER lake Water
Juice
Mixed Non Alcoholic
ICE BAG
14" Pizza
Cheese (14")
Traditional 14" Cheese Pizza.
Pepperoni (14")
Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Italian Cheese
Margherita (14")
14" Pizza with garlic base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.
Figgy Piggy (14")
14 " pizza with fig jam base, Italian cheese, applewood bacon, and ricotta cheese.
Hot Hawaiin (14")
14" Pizza with red sauce base, Italian cheese, pepperoni, hot cherry peppers, pineapple and hot honey drizzle
I'm a Fun-Ghi (14")
14" pizza with garlic base, italian cheese, mushroom mix, caramelized onions, spinach and truffle oil drizzle.
Pesto Presto (14")
14" pizza with pesto base, Italian cheese, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and pesto drizzle.
Down on the Farm (14")
14" pizza with bbq base, Italian cheese, pulled pork, caramelized onion and a cracked egg.
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Nachos
wonton chips topped with marinated cubed ahi tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, tomato and wasabi aioli. Served with tropical salsa
Brussell Sprouts
Crispy brussel sprouts tossed with diced applewood bacon in a balsamic glaze.
Chips and Salsa
Ask for a refill! Served with fresh salsa or add queso or guacamole.
Hot Mess
French fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with creamy buffalo sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Wings (10)
Jumbo Chicken wings tossed with a choice of buffalo, signature blueberry bbq, golden bbq, or mango habanero sauce.
Truffles Fries Basket
Basket of fries tossed with truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese.
Pretzels
Three hot, soft pretzel sticks, served with beer cheese and deli beer mustard.
Kimchi Calamari
Calamari, breaded and crisp fried, tossed wtih kimchi.
Crabster Croquettes
Lobster, crab, potato and corn croquettes. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Served with creole remolaude.
Dumplings
Large fried pork dumplings with a miso Thai chili sauce.
Clam Chowder Cup
Cup of creamy, traditional New England chowder. Served with oyster crackers.
Clam Chowder Bowl
Bowl of creamy, traditional New England chowder. Served with oyster crackers.
Lobster Bisque Cup
Cup of creamy lobster bisque, topped with sauteed lobster. Served with oyster crackers.
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Bowl of creamy lobster bisque, topped with sauteed lobster. Served with oyster crackers.
Soup of the Day cup
Soup of the Day bowl
Specials
Boards
Bruschetta Pick 3
Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.
Bruschetta Pick 4
Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.
Bruschetta Pick 5
Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.
Salads
Ensalada Mexicana
A Mexican style salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pepitas and house made cilantro-lime dressing.
Grilled Lobster Cobb Salad
Our twist on a classic! Grilled romaine hearts, topped with lobster meat, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, and a bleu cheese vinaigrette.
Summer Chicken Salad
Always a Frye's Leap favorite! Mixed greens, sliced strawberries, blueberries, grilled chicken and candied pecans, tossed in our housemade sweet onion vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Traditional Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
Bowls
Orange Chicken
A new favorite!! Jasmine rice topped with crispy chicken, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, edamame, a zesty orange sauce and sesame seeds.
Tuna Poke Bowl
Jasmine rice topped with Hawaiian marinated cubed tuna, avocado, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger & sesame seeds.
Fiesta Bowl
Cilantro-lime rice topped with marinated steak or chicken breast, black beans, corn, red onion, roasted cherry tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheddar-jack cheese and salsa.
Pesto Power Bowl
Served Cold! Grain Blend (Barley, wheat berries, wild rice, red and white quinoa) topped with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, arugula, freeze dried corn, pepitas and a pesto vinaigrette dressing.
Dockside Favorites
Habanero Cheddar Quesadilla & Tomato Soup
Flour tortilla with habanero cheddar cheese, fig jam, bacon, caramelized onions, black beans and corn served with a cup of tomato soup
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese dressing in a flour wrap, served with french fries or cole slaw.
Backwoods Burger
Our most popular sandwich! Certified Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.
Backwoods Chicken
A variation on our best selling burger! Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with fries or cole slaw.
Backwoods Beyond
Beyond Burger, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce and chipotle adobo aioli on a ciabatta roll.
BLAT
Still a top choice after 11 years! Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sriracha aioli on sourdough bread. Served with French fries or cole slaw.
Steak Bomb
Shaved steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, sub roll, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
New to 2022 and already a favorite!! Hand-breaded chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, dill pickle slices, and cole slaw, served with French fries.
Fish and Chips
A hearty piece of battered and fried haddock. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Lobster Roll
Enjoy one of these classic Maine sandwiches, served on a brioche hot dog roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.
Twin Lobster Rolls
Enjoy two of these classic Maine sandwiches, served on a brioche hot dog roll served with French fries or cole slaw. No Sharing, please!
Chicken Finger Entree
Breaded and fried chicken tenders, choice of your favorite wing sauce, served with French fries or cole slaw.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked and pulled pork, bourbon bbq sauce, on a brioche roll. Served with cole slaw and french fries.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Tex-Mex comes to Maine! Marinated chicken, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Steak Fajitas
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated skirt steak, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Shrimp Fajitas
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Combo Fajitas for 2
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Any combo of marinated chicken, skirt steak or shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated chicken, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two
Steak Fajitas for 2
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated skirt steak, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two
Tacos
Fish Tacos 2
Breaded and fried cod, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.
Fish Tacos 3
Breaded and fried cod, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos 2
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.
Shrimp Tacos 3
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.
Kids Meals
Kids Tenders
Chicken tenders, french fries or fruit, and a soft drink.
Kids Burger
A 4 oz hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries or fruit, soft drink.
Kids Cheese Burger
A 4 oz hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries or fruit, soft drink.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich, French fries or fruit, soft drink.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, French fries or fruit, soft drink.
Kids Cheese Pizza
10 inch pizza, soft drink
Kid Pepperoni Pizza
Sides
CONDIMENTS
KETCHUP PKT
MUSTARD PKT
MAYO PKT
YELLOWBIRD HABANERO PKT
YELLOWBIRD SERRANO PKT
RELISH PKT
RED PEPPER FLAKES PKT
EXTRA BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
EXTRA RANCH DRESSING
EXTRA CAESAR DRESSING
EXTRA BALSAMIC DRESSING
EXTRA ITALIAN DRESSING
EXTRA AVOCADO POBLANO DRESSING
EXTRA WHITE BALSAMIC SHALLOT
EXTRA 1000 THOUSAND ILSAND
EXTRA SESAME GINGER
EXTRA BUFFALO
EXTRA BLUEBERRY BBQ
PAPER GOODS
SWAG, OTHER GOODS
DISPOSABLE FACE MASK
Corking Fee
FRYE'S LEAP FACE MASK
FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT SMALL
FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT MEDIUM
FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT LARGE
FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT XL
FRYE ISLAND HAND SANITIZER
CLOROX WIPES
PLEATED FACE MASK
Frye's Leap Coaster
Frye's Leap Coaster (2)
Bar Glass
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
6 Sunset Road, Frye Island, ME 04071