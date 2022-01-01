Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe imageView gallery
Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe

6 Sunset Road

Frye Island, ME 04071

Pepperoni (14")
Frozen Margarita
Sebago Brewing Co. Frye's Leap IPA 16 oz can

Soft Drinks Order/Pay

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$3.75

Powerade

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Soda Water

$1.00

Soda Water with Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Lake Water

$3.75

In the style of a Shirley Temple, this fun drink is made with Sprite, citrus flavored blue syrup and a Swedish fish.

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Orange Soda

$3.75

Cafe Coffee

$3.75

Cafe Tea

$3.75

WATER

Cocktails

Mimosa

$5.00

Frozen Lemonade

$7.50

A frozen cocktail with lemonade and Tito's Vodka

Frozen Mudslide

$9.50

A frozen cocktail with Tito's Vodka, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquor, and Ice cream

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Frozen traditional lime, mango, strawberry, or wild berry margarita, house tequila

Frozen Maine Margarita

$10.00

Frozen margarita cocktail made with house infused Maine Wild Blueberry 1800 Tequila. A Frye's Leap favorite!

Frozen Mango Habanero Margarita

$10.00

A spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila.

Frozen Sebago Smash

$9.50Out of stock

A frozen cocktail made with pineapple, coconut, banana, Gosling's Dark Rum and Coconut Rum. A Frye's Leap Original!

The Patriot

$9.50

A layered frozen cocktail with lemonade, strawberry, Tito's Vodka, laced with Blue Curacao

Frozen Wild Berry Gin Fizz

$9.50

BERRY refreshing gin laced summer treat made with wildberry and Tanqueray Gin

Frozen Orange Creamsicle

$9.50

If you like the popsicle, you will love this frozen drink made with housemade Orangecello and Ice Cream!

Frozen Island Breeze

$9.50

A frozen summery mix of lemonade, mango, strawberry and Absolut Citron.

The Shipwreck

$12.50Out of stock

Made with two different rums from local Sebago Lake distillery, this frozen cocktail features mango, lime, pineapple, Sebago Lake Spider Island Rum and Sebago Lake Original Rum

Frozen Daquiri

$8.00

Choose from Strawberry, mango, or wildberry, mixed with house rum.

Frozen Pina Colada

$8.00

Frozen cocktail featuring pineapple, coconut and house rum

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Choose from Tito's or house infused bacon, pickle, or jalapeno vodka

FROSE

$9.00Out of stock

A frozen wine slushie.

Lavender Limoncello Slushie

$9.50

Try this new coctail with Housemade Limoncello, Lemonade and Lavender syrup!

Frozen Paloma

$9.50

Mexico's favorite cocktail! Our take on the Paloma is a frozen cocktail made with lime juice, grapefruit juice, housemade grapefruitcello, and 1800 Tequila

Bloody Mary PITCHER

$21.00

Daquiri PITCHER

$21.00

A pitcher of our frozen daquiris. Choose from Strawberry, mango, or wildberry, mixed with house rum. Pitcher serves three drinks.

FROSE PITCHER

$21.00Out of stock

Frozen Lemonade PITCHER

$25.00

A pitcher of our frozen cocktail, made with with lemonade and Tito's Vodka. Makes three drinks.

Frozen Orange Creamsicle PITCHER

$25.00

If you like the popsicle, you will love this frozen drink made with housemade Orangecello and Ice Cream! Try it in a pitcher--serves three drinks!

Island Breeze PITCHER

$25.00

A pitcher of our frozen summery mix of lemonade, mango, strawberry and Absolut Citron. Serves three drinks.

Lavender Limoncello Slushie PITCHER

$25.00

Try this new coctail with Housemade Limoncello, Lemonade and Lavender syrup! Pitcher serves 3 drinks.

Maine Margarita PITCHER

$26.00

A pitcher of our spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila. Pitcher serves three drinks.

Mango Habanero Margarita PITCHER

$26.00

A pitcher of our spicy frozen margarita cocktail made with lime, mango and house infused Habanero 1800 Tequila. Serves three drinks.

Margarita PITCHER

$21.00

A pitcher of our margaritas, a frozen traditional lime, mango, strawberry, or wild berry margarita, with house tequila. Pitcher serves three drinks.

Mudslide PITCHER

$25.00

A pitcher of our frozen cocktail with Tito's Vodka, Irish Cream, Coffee Liquor, and Ice cream. Makes three drinks.

Pina Colada PITCHER

$21.00

A pitcher of our frozen Pina Colada--a cocktail featuring pineapple, coconut and house rum. Pitcher serves three drinks.

Sebago Smash PITCHER

$25.00

A pitcher of our frozen cocktail made with pineapple, coconut, banana, Gosling's Dark Rum and Coconut Rum. A Frye's Leap Original! Pitcher serves three drinks.

Blueberry Lemonade Moonshine

$11.00Out of stock

Frozen drink with lemonade and Maine Distillery Blueberry Moonshine.

Beer

Miller Lite 16 oz

$5.00

Coor Light 16 oz

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra 16 oz

$5.00

Corona Extra 12 oz

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry 16 oz

$6.00

Budweiser 16 oz

$5.00

Heineken 12 oz

$5.00

16.9 oz Maine Beer Lunch

$9.00

16 oz Switchback Ale

$6.50

Sebago Brewing Co. Frye's Leap IPA 16 oz can

$6.50

16 oz Jack's Abbey House Lager

$6.50

Wine

Carletto Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Apples with light acidity and fun bubbles.

Domaine Chandon Blanc de Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Creamy honey, pear, and toasted walnuts.

Prima Amore Moscato Bottle

$30.00

A true sparkling sweet crowdpleaser.

LaVis Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Ripe summer fruits with a touch of honey.

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Golden apple taste....full of authentic, flavorful personality.

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$45.00

Clean, crisp and floral. Perfect patio sipper.

Astrolabe Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Refreshingly crisp.

Foral "Alvarinho" Old Vines Bottle

$32.00

An endlessly intriguing white from Portugal. Wonderful! A must try!

Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes Bottle

$46.00

Ripe and bursting with summer fruit flavors.

J. Lohr Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Delicious flavors of apricot, ripe peach and honey.

Kendall Jackson 'Vintner's RSV' Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Tropical notes with a hint of vanilla and toasted oak.

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Fruit forward and zesty.

Frog's Leap Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Clean and tart, practically begging for the next sip. Napa at its best!

Rose All Day Bottle

$34.00

Crisp and fresh watermelon and strawberry.

Elk Cove Pinot Noir Rose Bottle

$44.00

Peach, watermelon and pear.

Pavette Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00Out of stock

Bursting with ripe red fruits.

Perrin Cotes du Rhone Villages Rouge Bottle

$30.00

Intense notes of cherry and pomegranate.

Willamette Valley Vineyard Whole Cluster Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Captures pure Pinot Noir fruit with beautiful depth and flavor.

Mondavi Rum Barrel Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Blends the traditional winemaking with the exotic tradition of dark rum barrel aging.

Flight of the Condor Malbec Bottle

$38.00

A full bodied, ripe fleshy Malbec.

Lyeth Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$34.00

Excellent!!

Josh Cabernet Sauv Bottle

$40.00

Indulgent and rich.

Cannonball Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$36.00

Sorry! We had to---it's Frye's Leap! :) An exciting revival of a classic style.

Heitz Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$90.00

Bold, oaky and structured.

Sartori Amarone Bottle

$85.00

Shimmering and spicy.

Soft Drink Pitchers

PITCHER Coke

$8.00

64 oz Fountain Coke in Sealed Pouch

PITCHER Diet Coke

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of Fountain Diet Coke in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER Sprite

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of fountain Sprite in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER Root Beer

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of Barqs Fountain Rootbeer in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER Lemonade

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of HI-C Poppin' Pink Lemonade in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER Powerade

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of Powerade in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER Iced Tea

$8.00

64 oz. pitcher of Fuze Iced Tea in a sealed re-closable pouch

PITCHER lake Water

$12.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Kids Apple Juice

$3.75

Kids Orange Juice

$3.75

Kids Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Milk

Regular Milk

$3.75Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Kids Regular Milk

$3.75

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Mixed Non Alcoholic

VIRGIN Frozen Lemonade

$4.50

VIRGIN Daquiri

$6.00

VIRGIN Island Breeze

$6.00

VIRGIN Margarita

$6.00

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$6.00

VIRGIN Patriot

$6.00

VIRGIN Mudslide

$6.00

VIRGIN Sebago Smash

$6.00

VIRGIN Milkshake

$6.00

VIRGIN Smoothie

$3.75

VIRGIN Bloody Mary

$6.00

ICE BAG

5 lb. Bag of Ice

$3.69

14" Pizza

Cheese (14")

$15.00

Traditional 14" Cheese Pizza.

Pepperoni (14")

$18.00

Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Italian Cheese

Margherita (14")

$21.00Out of stock

14" Pizza with garlic base, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.

Figgy Piggy (14")

$24.00

14 " pizza with fig jam base, Italian cheese, applewood bacon, and ricotta cheese.

Hot Hawaiin (14")

$21.00

14" Pizza with red sauce base, Italian cheese, pepperoni, hot cherry peppers, pineapple and hot honey drizzle

I'm a Fun-Ghi (14")

$25.00

14" pizza with garlic base, italian cheese, mushroom mix, caramelized onions, spinach and truffle oil drizzle.

Pesto Presto (14")

$23.00

14" pizza with pesto base, Italian cheese, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, red onion and pesto drizzle.

Down on the Farm (14")

$23.00

14" pizza with bbq base, Italian cheese, pulled pork, caramelized onion and a cracked egg.

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$17.00

wonton chips topped with marinated cubed ahi tuna, avocado, seaweed salad, tomato and wasabi aioli. Served with tropical salsa

Brussell Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed with diced applewood bacon in a balsamic glaze.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Ask for a refill! Served with fresh salsa or add queso or guacamole.

Hot Mess

$12.00

French fries topped with melted cheddar-jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with creamy buffalo sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings (10)

$17.00

Jumbo Chicken wings tossed with a choice of buffalo, signature blueberry bbq, golden bbq, or mango habanero sauce.

Truffles Fries Basket

$12.00

Basket of fries tossed with truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese.

Pretzels

$13.00

Three hot, soft pretzel sticks, served with beer cheese and deli beer mustard.

Kimchi Calamari

$15.00

Calamari, breaded and crisp fried, tossed wtih kimchi.

Crabster Croquettes

$15.00Out of stock

Lobster, crab, potato and corn croquettes. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. Served with creole remolaude.

Dumplings

$12.00

Large fried pork dumplings with a miso Thai chili sauce.

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.00

Cup of creamy, traditional New England chowder. Served with oyster crackers.

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Bowl of creamy, traditional New England chowder. Served with oyster crackers.

Lobster Bisque Cup

$10.00Out of stock

Cup of creamy lobster bisque, topped with sauteed lobster. Served with oyster crackers.

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$19.00Out of stock

Bowl of creamy lobster bisque, topped with sauteed lobster. Served with oyster crackers.

Soup of the Day cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day bowl

$10.00

Specials

Habanero Cheddar Quesadilla & Tomato Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla with habanero cheddar cheese, fig jam, bacon, caramelized onions, black beans and corn served with a cup of tomato soup

Fisherman’s Platter

$20.00

Golden fried haddock, shrimp, scallops, and a cup of clam chowder

Boards

This makes a great shared appetizer or a meal for yourself! Sliced grilled ciabatta bread topped with your choice of fixings! Pick three or four or even add more!!

Bruschetta Pick 3

$15.00

Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.

Bruschetta Pick 4

$19.00

Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.

Bruschetta Pick 5

$23.00

Great for sharing! Or make it a meal! Crusty French bread slices, served with your choice of toppings. Each "pick" has four large bite-sized pieces.

Salads

Ensalada Mexicana

$12.50

A Mexican style salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, black beans, corn, red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, pepitas and house made cilantro-lime dressing.

Grilled Lobster Cobb Salad

$30.00Out of stock

Our twist on a classic! Grilled romaine hearts, topped with lobster meat, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, egg, tomatoes, and a bleu cheese vinaigrette.

Summer Chicken Salad

$16.00

Always a Frye's Leap favorite! Mixed greens, sliced strawberries, blueberries, grilled chicken and candied pecans, tossed in our housemade sweet onion vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

$11.00

Traditional Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

Bowls

Orange Chicken

$15.00

A new favorite!! Jasmine rice topped with crispy chicken, shiitake mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, edamame, a zesty orange sauce and sesame seeds.

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Jasmine rice topped with Hawaiian marinated cubed tuna, avocado, edamame, cucumber, pickled ginger & sesame seeds.

Fiesta Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Cilantro-lime rice topped with marinated steak or chicken breast, black beans, corn, red onion, roasted cherry tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheddar-jack cheese and salsa.

Pesto Power Bowl

$14.00

Served Cold! Grain Blend (Barley, wheat berries, wild rice, red and white quinoa) topped with broccoli, cherry tomatoes, arugula, freeze dried corn, pepitas and a pesto vinaigrette dressing.

Dockside Favorites

Pulled pork, blueberry BBQ, and coleslaw served with french fries

Habanero Cheddar Quesadilla & Tomato Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Flour tortilla with habanero cheddar cheese, fig jam, bacon, caramelized onions, black beans and corn served with a cup of tomato soup

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato, ranch or bleu cheese dressing in a flour wrap, served with french fries or cole slaw.

Backwoods Burger

$18.00

Our most popular sandwich! Certified Angus beef, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.

Backwoods Chicken

$18.00

A variation on our best selling burger! Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with fries or cole slaw.

Backwoods Beyond

$18.00

Beyond Burger, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, blueberry BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with melted pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, lettuce and chipotle adobo aioli on a ciabatta roll.

BLAT

$16.00

Still a top choice after 11 years! Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sriracha aioli on sourdough bread. Served with French fries or cole slaw.

Steak Bomb

$17.00

Shaved steak, onion, green pepper, mushroom, cheddar cheese, sub roll, served with French fries or cole slaw.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

New to 2022 and already a favorite!! Hand-breaded chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, dill pickle slices, and cole slaw, served with French fries.

Fish and Chips

$20.00

A hearty piece of battered and fried haddock. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Enjoy one of these classic Maine sandwiches, served on a brioche hot dog roll. Served with French fries or cole slaw.

Twin Lobster Rolls

$55.00

Enjoy two of these classic Maine sandwiches, served on a brioche hot dog roll served with French fries or cole slaw. No Sharing, please!

Chicken Finger Entree

$16.50

Breaded and fried chicken tenders, choice of your favorite wing sauce, served with French fries or cole slaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked and pulled pork, bourbon bbq sauce, on a brioche roll. Served with cole slaw and french fries.

Fajitas

Marinated chicken, flank steak or shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, drunken beans, warm tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Tex-Mex comes to Maine! Marinated chicken, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated skirt steak, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00Out of stock

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Combo Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Any combo of marinated chicken, skirt steak or shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated chicken, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two

Steak Fajitas for 2

$33.00

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated skirt steak, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$33.00Out of stock

Tex-Mex comes to Frye Island! Marinated shrimp, seared onions and peppers, served with rice, refried beans, warm flour or corn tortillas, lettuce, salsa, shredded cheese, and guacamole for two

Tacos

Served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

Fish Tacos 2

$17.50

Breaded and fried cod, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

Fish Tacos 3

$21.50

Breaded and fried cod, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos 2

$17.50Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Tacos 3

$21.50Out of stock

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, salsa fresca, cilantro sour cream served on corn or flour tortillas with rice and refried beans.

Kids Meals

10 inch pizza, soft drink.

Kids Tenders

$8.99

Chicken tenders, french fries or fruit, and a soft drink.

Kids Burger

$8.99

A 4 oz hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries or fruit, soft drink.

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

A 4 oz hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries or fruit, soft drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled cheese sandwich, French fries or fruit, soft drink.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.99

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, French fries or fruit, soft drink.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10 inch pizza, soft drink

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Side Green Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$6.00

Side Queso

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

CONDIMENTS

KETCHUP PKT

MUSTARD PKT

MAYO PKT

YELLOWBIRD HABANERO PKT

YELLOWBIRD SERRANO PKT

RELISH PKT

RED PEPPER FLAKES PKT

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA RANCH DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA BALSAMIC DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA ITALIAN DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA AVOCADO POBLANO DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA WHITE BALSAMIC SHALLOT

$0.75

EXTRA 1000 THOUSAND ILSAND

$0.75

EXTRA SESAME GINGER

$0.75

EXTRA BUFFALO

$0.75

EXTRA BLUEBERRY BBQ

$1.00

PAPER GOODS

UTENSIL SET

PAPER PLATE

PAPER CUP

STRAW

NAPKIN

SWAG, OTHER GOODS

DISPOSABLE FACE MASK

$1.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

FRYE'S LEAP FACE MASK

$6.00

FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT SMALL

$16.00

FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT MEDIUM

$16.00

FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT LARGE

$16.00

FRYE'S LEAP TSHIRT XL

$16.00

FRYE ISLAND HAND SANITIZER

$3.50

CLOROX WIPES

$2.50

PLEATED FACE MASK

$7.50

Frye's Leap Coaster

$8.00

Frye's Leap Coaster (2)

$14.00

Bar Glass

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6 Sunset Road, Frye Island, ME 04071

Directions

Gallery
Fryes Leap General Store and Cafe image

