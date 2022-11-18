Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Frying Pan Brooklyn Frying Pan Wheelhouse

No reviews yet

51 35th Street

Suite B 117 Ground Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Short Rib Grilled Cheese
Baked Wings
Oven Roasted Sweet Potato

Starters

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

gustavo's creamy new england style clam chowder, potato, clams, salt pork, mirepoix, oyster crackers, 12oz

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$7.00

tomato, kidney beans, garlic, spices, red & green pepper, saltines, 12oz

Loaded Chili

Loaded Chili

$11.00

house braised beef, smoked cheddar, mexican crema, chives, tomato, kidney beans, garlic, spices, red & green pepper, saltines, 16oz

Oven Roasted Sweet Potato

Oven Roasted Sweet Potato

$9.00

oven roasted sweet potato, cracked pepper & sea salt, garlic aioli dipping sauce,

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

paprika, rosemary, thyme & garlic seasoned florets, lightly tossed thai chili sauce

Baked Wings

Baked Wings

$14.00

Baked seasoned chicken wings x 7 crunchy veg, onside: mike's hot honey butter dipping sauce, house blue

'Tater Tot-chos

'Tater Tot-chos

$10.00

crispy potato 'tater tots, biercheese, avocado mousse, cilantro, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, chili powder, cilantro

Hot Buttered Pretzel

Hot Buttered Pretzel

$9.00

sigmund's original soft pretzel (5oz), bavarian biercheese, german style whole grain mustard

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

baby kale, parmesan, sourdough crouton, heirloom grape tomato, caesar dressing

Market Salad

Market Salad

$11.00

mixed baby greens, dried cranberry, granny smith apple, shaved cheddar, honey dijon vinaigrette,

Mains

Frying Pan Lobster Roll

Frying Pan Lobster Roll

$29.00

chilled poached lobster, tarragon & chive mayo, lemon zest, sliced tomato, toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle

Connecticut Lobster Roll

Connecticut Lobster Roll

$29.00

warm poached lobster, tarragon & chive infused butter, lemon zest, toasted split top roll, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$30.00

lobster claw & knuckle meat, gruyère cheese, smoked cheddar, tomato, toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & house coleslaw & mcclures spicy pickle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

house braised short rib au jus, melted gruyère & aged cheddar, granny smith apple, caramelized onions, toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle

Hearty Grilled Cheese

Hearty Grilled Cheese

$13.00

smoked cheddar, sharp cheddar, sliced tomato, caramelized onions, toasted sourdough, side of cape cod kettle chips & mcclures spicy pickle

Spiced Shrimp Banh Mi

Spiced Shrimp Banh Mi

$15.00

roasted garlic seasoned shrimp, pickled red pepper, carrots & cucumber, cilantro, cayenne aioli, toasted ciabatta, side of kettle chips

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$18.00

homemade salmon fillet patty contains: capers, dill, egg, peppers, breadcrumbs & lemon, topped with cucumber, tomato, lemon aioli & field greens, soft brioche bun, side of kettle chips & mcclure’s spicy pickle

Beyond Brat

Beyond Brat

$11.00

Beyond Meat Vegetarian Sausage Brat made from plant proteins. Served on a vegan pub bun with sauerkraut and german mustard on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

tyson battered chicken breast nuggets, ( contains wheat flour ), side ketchup

Kids Mini Grilled Cheese

Kids Mini Grilled Cheese

$6.00

sourdough, mild cheddar

Kids Tots

Kids Tots

$5.00

gluten free potato tator-tots, side of ketchup

Sauces

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Spicy Honey Wing Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Bier Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Mikes Hot Honey 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Mexican crema 2oz

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Avocado Mousse 2oz

$0.50

German Mustard 2oz

$0.50
McClures Spicy Pickle Spear

McClures Spicy Pickle Spear

$0.50
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Captain's Cocktails

Spiked Hot Cider

Spiked Hot Cider

$11.00

whiskey, hot spiced cider, mulling spices, 8oz

Honeycomb

Honeycomb

$13.00

whiskey, honey, ginger ale, orange juice, lemon

Spicy Granny

Spicy Granny

$13.00

tequila, crisp lime, spicy serrano, apple cider, cinnamon & apple

Pink Mule

Pink Mule

$13.00

citrus vodka, ginger beer, pomegranate seeds, lemon wheel

White Sangria

White Sangria

$12.00+

chilled wine, fresh seasonal fruits & berries, liqueur

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$12.00+

chilled wine, fresh seasonal fruits & berries, liqueur

Ya Suze Ya Lose

Ya Suze Ya Lose

$14.00

van brunt white whiskey, suze apertif, lillet rose, orange bitter

P.A.B.

P.A.B.

$14.00

bombay gin, ume plum liqueur, citrus, grapefruit bitters, candy finish

IC Double

IC Double

$15.00

vodka, cold brew coffee liqueur, iced coffee, coconut creme

Frying Pan Manhattan

Frying Pan Manhattan

$15.00

old overholt rye whiskey, sweet and dry vermouth, regan's orange bitters, luxardo brandied cherry

Blossom Cosmo

Blossom Cosmo

$15.00

SKYY Citrus vodka, mixed with real Passion fruit puree, fresh lime juice, and orange liqueur, edible flower blossom

Coffee Bar

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Brooklyn Roasters, 12oz please specify milk or sugar needs

Hot Tea

$2.50

Choice of Stash tea: Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Chamomile, or Peppermint 12oz

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Brooklyn Roasters 16oz, please specify milk or sugar needs

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed chilled tea, served with lemon wheel 16oz

N/A Drinks

Water Bottle

$2.00

Boylan's Fountain Soda - 16oz

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice Can 8oz

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh lemonade: Lemon juice, simple syrup & water 16oz

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

half brewed iced tea, half house lemonade

Saratoga Sparkling - 12oz

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

hot apple cider, mulling spices, cinnamon stick, 8oz

Beer

Lightship Light Lager

Lightship Light Lager

$6.00

frying pan lightship light, 4.2% abv, 16oz draught

Lightship Lager Pitcher

Lightship Lager Pitcher

$20.00

frying pan lightship light, 4.2% abv,

Jai Alai IPA

Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

hoppy and delicious, cigar city brewing fl, 7.9% abv, 16oz

Jai Alai IPA Pitcher

Jai Alai IPA Pitcher

$25.00

hoppy and delicious, cigar city brewing, fl, 7.9% abv,

Vliet Pilsner

Vliet Pilsner

$8.00

Three's Brewing NYC 5.2%,

Vilet Pilsner Pitcher

Vilet Pilsner Pitcher

$28.00

Three's Brewing NYC 5.2%,

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$7.00

crisp, clean, and refreshing, 4.4%abv, 12oz can

Braven Bushwick Pilsner

Braven Bushwick Pilsner

$8.00

neighborhood crisp brew, nyc 5.5% abv, 16oz can

Dogfish Sea Quench Sour

Dogfish Sea Quench Sour

$8.00

dogfish sour, tart and yummy, 4.9% 12oz can

DownEast Cider

DownEast Cider

$8.00

downeast unfiltered cider, 5.1% abv, 12oz can

Tiny Juicy IPA

Tiny Juicy IPA

$9.00

five boroughs tiny juicy ipa, nyc, 12oz can 4.2%

Easy Riser White

Easy Riser White

$7.00

Early Riser White, nys 12oz can 5% abv

Shipyard Pumpkin Head

Shipyard Pumpkin Head

$8.00Out of stock

david s pumpkins approved, any questions? 4.5%

Hofbräu Hefe Weizen

Hofbräu Hefe Weizen

$8.00

classic german wheat beer, 5.1%

Athletic Non-Alcoholic IPA

Athletic Non-Alcoholic IPA

$7.00

Non-alcoholic Athletic Run Wild IPA, contains less than 0.5% alcohol

EBBS Stout No.1

EBBS Stout No.1

$11.00

rich, silky, smooth nyc 6.7%abv, 16oz can

Wine

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$8.00

della scala, italy

Pinot Grigio - Bottle

$28.00

della scala, italy

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$9.00

reserve durand, france

Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$32.00

reserve durand, france

Chardonnay - Glass

$8.00

a by acacia, california

Chardonnay - Bottle

$28.00

a by acacia, california

Pinot Noir - Glass

$9.00

havenscourt, california

Pinot Noir - Bottle

$32.00

havenscourt, california

Cabernet - Glass

$8.00

havenscourt, california

Cabernet - Bottle

$28.00

havenscourt, california

Malbec - Glass

$10.00

aguaribay, mendoza

Malbec - Bottle

$36.00

aguaribay, mendoza

Rosé - Glass

$9.00

the little sheep, france

Rosé - Bottle

$32.00

the little sheep, france

Prosecco - Glass

$10.00

I Love You Prosecco, Villa Jolanda, Italy

Prosecco - Bottle

$36.00

I Love You Prosecco, Villa Jolanda, Italy

Spirits

Sea Ice Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Skyy Citrus

$9.00

Great House Dry

$9.00

Dorothy Parker Gin

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Brooklyn Gin

$13.00

Botanist Dry

$13.00

Caribaya Imported White Rum

$9.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$10.00

Captain Morgan's Spiced Rum

$10.00

Don Q Rum

$10.00

Anza Tequila Blanco

$9.00

Jaja Blanco

$11.00

Jaja Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$13.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Sauza

$10.00

De Nada Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Espolòn Blanco

$11.00

Broadhorn American Blended Whiskey

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Great Jones NY Bourbon

$12.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Honey

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Van Brunt Maple Bourbon

$13.00

Van Brunt White Rye

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
From the team at Frying Pan in Chelsea, Manhattan, we are serving up cocktails, brews, lobster rolls and more at this Industry City outpost.

51 35th Street, Suite B 117 Ground Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11232

