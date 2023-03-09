Frys Restaurant 802 South Main Street
802 South Main Street
Belton, TX 76513
Lunch & Dinner
KIDS
KIDS BUTTERMILK PANCAKE (1)
KIDS BUTTERMILK PANCAKES (2)
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS (5)
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
KIDS SWEET FRENCH TOAST
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
KIDS CHICKEN & WAFFLE
KIDS COMBO
KIDS FLAVOR PANCAKES (1)
KIDS FLAVOR PANCAKES (2)
KIDS FRENCH TOAST COMBO
KIDS WAFFLE
KIDS WAFFLE & EGGS
KIDS MACARONI & CHESSE
APPETIZERS
BAKED POTATOES
BURGERS
AVOCADO CHICKEN BURGER
Grilled seasoned chicken breast with avocado slices, freshly made pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream
HAMBURGER
Thick homemade patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
Thick homemade patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise
PHILLY BURGER
Thick homemade patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
Two thick homemade patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise.
CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER
Fresh crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise.
CHIPOTLE BURGER
Thick homemade patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & spicy chipotle sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER
Fresh grilled seasoned chicken breast with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise.
DESSERTS
ENTREES
EXTRAS
1/2 Avocado
A-Side salad
B&G ONLY
Bacon (3 pcs)
Bacon 1pc
Bacon Bits (1.5oz)
Banana Slices
Bell peppers
Biscuit
Biscuit & Sau Gravy
Blueberry Compota
Brown Sugar
Butter
Cheese slice
Chipotle sauce (1.5 oz)
Diced Ham
Diced Tomato
Dressing (2 oz.)
Eggs
French Toast (2 triangle)
French toast (4 fluffy triangles)
Fresh Blueberries
Fresh Jalapeño pepper
Fresh onion
Fresh Onion
Gravy (8 oz.)
Grilled Bell Peppers
Grilled Fresh Jalapeño
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled onion
Grilled Onions
Grilled Spinach
Grilled Tomato
Ham (3oz.)
Hash Puppies (2)
Hash Puppies (4)
Homemade spicy salsa (1.5 oz)
Lettuce
Peanut butter (2 oz.)
Pecans
Picante Pace Sauce
Pickled jalapeño slices (2 oz)
Pickles
Pico de gallo (2 oz)
Raisings
Sau Gravy
Sau Lnk (1pc)
Sau Lnk (2pcs)
Sau Patty (1pc)
Sau Patty (2pcs)
Sausage gravy
Sausage links (2 pcs)
Sausage patty (2 pcs)
Shredded cheese
Shredded Chz Cheddar
Shredded Chz Monterey Jack White
Shredded Chz Parmesan
Slice Ham (1)
Sliced Turkey (1)
Sour Cream
Spinach
Strawberry Compota
Strawberry ONLY
Swiss Cheese Sauce (4 oz)
Tomato slice (3 pcs)
Wheat toast
White toast
SANDWICHES
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on buttered toast.
CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on buttered wheat toast
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, seasoned with Italian herbs, mayonnaise, lemon juice, bacon bits & avocado on a toasted ciabatta bread
CLUB SANDWICH
Three buttered toast stack sandwich loaded with bacon, turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise. $11.99 Additional $1.00 for wheat toast
FLORENTINE SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, onion, spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese, on a toasted ciabatta bread.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
Grilled American cheese on Texas toast
GRILLED HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH
Ham, American & Swiss cheese on buttered Texas toast
PO´BOY
Six crunchy shrimps, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato & onions on a ciabatta bread.
SIDES
BAKED POTATO
BUTTERED CORN
COLESLAW
FRENCH FRIES
FRUIT (SIDE)
FRY'S RICE
GREEN BEANS
HASH BROWNS
HOME FRIES
LOADED BAKED POTATO
LOADED MASHED POTATO
MACARONI & CHEESE
MASHED POTATO
RED SKINNED POTATOES
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
SIDE SALAD
STEAMED BROCCOLI
MEAT CHOICES ONLY
Liver & Onions ONLY
Sirloin Tip ONLY
Salmon ONLY
Tilapia ONLY
Grilled Pork Chop ONLY
Fried Pork Chop ONLY
Hamburger Steak ONLY
Soft Crunchy Shrimp (1)
Chicken Strip (4)
Grilled Shrimp (1)
Catfish (4 strips)
Grilled Ck Breast 8 oz
HB Patty ONLY
CFC ONLY
CFS ONLY
Breakfast Menu
OMELETTES
PANCAKES
BREAKFAST
AVOCADO BURRITO (1)
AVOCADO BURRITO PLATE
Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and spicy chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
BREAKFAST BURRITO (1)
BISCUIT & GRAVY PLATE
Homemade buttermilk biscuit with sausage and gravy. Served with two eggs & hash browns
BISCUIT SANDWICH
Homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with sausage patty, American cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns.
BREAKFAST BURRITO PLATE
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon & hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla $
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN BREAKFAST
and battered fresh chicken smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST
Hand battered beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.
ENGLISH BREAKFAST
Two eggs, hash browns, toast and your choice of two sausage links, two bacon strips, two sausage patties or one ham slice.
EVERYDAY SPECIAL
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, hash browns, biscuit & gravy
FRIED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST
Hand battered pork chop steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast
FRY’S BREAKFAST COMBO
Two eggs, two bacon strips, two pork sausage links, one piece of ham, hash browns & your choice of buttermilk pancakes, toast or buttermilk biscuit
GRILLED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST
Topped with caramelized onion. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast
HAM & EGG MELT CROISSANT
Ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss & American cheese, Served with hash browns
OATMEAL BOWL
Served with your choice of pecans, raisins, brown sugar or cinnamon.
NEW YORK STRIP BREAKFAST
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
ONLY OMELETTES
Drinks Menu
KIDS DRINKS
SOFT DRINKS
COFFEE
HOT TEA
ICED TEA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
802 South Main Street, Belton, TX 76513
