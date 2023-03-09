  • Home
  • Belton
  • Frys Restaurant - 802 South Main Street
Frys Restaurant 802 South Main Street

Frys Restaurant 802 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

802 South Main Street

Belton, TX 76513

802 South Main Street
Belton, TX 76513

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Lunch & Dinner

KIDS

KIDS BUTTERMILK PANCAKE (1)

$2.49

KIDS BUTTERMILK PANCAKES (2)

$4.49

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.49

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.75

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS (5)

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.99

KIDS SWEET FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$8.99

KIDS COMBO

$6.49

KIDS FLAVOR PANCAKES (1)

$2.79

KIDS FLAVOR PANCAKES (2)

$5.49

KIDS FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$7.49

KIDS WAFFLE

$6.49

KIDS WAFFLE & EGGS

$7.49

KIDS MACARONI & CHESSE

$5.59

APPETIZERS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$6.99

FRIED OKRA

$6.99

HOMEMADE FRIED PICKLES CHIPS

$6.99

BAKED POTATOES

GRILLED CHICKEN BAKED POTATO

$13.49

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.99

SIRLOIN TIP BAKED POTATO

$14.49

BASKETS

SOFT CRUNCHY STYLE SHRIMP BASKET

$12.99

CATFISH (7oz) Basket

$13.99

CHICKEN STRIPS BASKET

$12.99

BURGERS

AVOCADO CHICKEN BURGER

$9.75

Grilled seasoned chicken breast with avocado slices, freshly made pico de gallo, lettuce & sour cream

HAMBURGER

$8.99

Thick homemade patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$9.75

Thick homemade patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise

PHILLY BURGER

$9.75

Thick homemade patty with Swiss cheese, grilled onions & mushrooms

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$12.49

Two thick homemade patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & mayonnaise.

CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER

$9.75

Fresh crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise.

CHIPOTLE BURGER

$9.75

Thick homemade patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions & spicy chipotle sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN BURGER

$8.49

Fresh grilled seasoned chicken breast with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise.

DESSERTS

FRY’S BROWNIE & VANILLA ICE CREAM

$7.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM SCOOPS $5.99

$5.99

PECAN PIE & VANILLA ICE CREAM

$7.49

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$15.99

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$14.99

LIVER & ONIONS

$13.99

SIRLOIN TIPS (6 oz.)

$14.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.99

GRILLED PORK CHOP (8oz)

$14.49

FRIED PORK CHOP

$15.49

CHICKEN STRIPS

$14.99

HAMBURGER STEAK

$13.49

NEW YORK STRIP

$22.99

EXTRAS

1/2 Avocado

$1.99

A-Side salad

$4.49

B&G ONLY

$4.99

Bacon (3 pcs)

$3.99

Bacon 1pc

$1.25

Bacon Bits (1.5oz)

$1.25

Banana Slices

$2.49

Bell peppers

$1.49

Biscuit

$1.99

Biscuit & Sau Gravy

$6.99

Blueberry Compota

$1.69

Brown Sugar

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Cheese slice

$1.49

Chipotle sauce (1.5 oz)

$0.50

Diced Ham

$2.50

Diced Tomato

$1.99

Dressing (2 oz.)

$0.50

Eggs

$1.99+

French Toast (2 triangle)

$3.49

French toast (4 fluffy triangles)

$6.49

Fresh Blueberries

$1.99

Fresh Jalapeño pepper

$1.49

Fresh onion

$1.49

Fresh Onion

$1.49

Gravy (8 oz.)

$1.49

Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.99

Grilled Fresh Jalapeño

$1.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.99

Grilled onion

$1.49

Grilled Onions

$1.49

Grilled Spinach

$2.99

Grilled Tomato

$2.50

Ham (3oz.)

$2.50

Hash Puppies (2)

$0.99

Hash Puppies (4)

$0.99

Homemade spicy salsa (1.5 oz)

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Peanut butter (2 oz.)

$0.99

Pecans

$1.49

Picante Pace Sauce

$0.50

Pickled jalapeño slices (2 oz)

$0.99

Pickles

$0.50

Pico de gallo (2 oz)

$0.50

Raisings

$0.50

Sau Gravy

$3.99

Sau Lnk (1pc)

$1.69

Sau Lnk (2pcs)

$2.99

Sau Patty (1pc)

$1.69

Sau Patty (2pcs)

$2.99

Sausage gravy

$3.99

Sausage links (2 pcs)

$2.99

Sausage patty (2 pcs)

$3.49

Shredded cheese

$1.49

Shredded Chz Cheddar

$1.49

Shredded Chz Monterey Jack White

$1.49

Shredded Chz Parmesan

$1.49

Slice Ham (1)

$0.99

Sliced Turkey (1)

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spinach

$2.99

Strawberry Compota

$1.69

Strawberry ONLY

$1.49

Swiss Cheese Sauce (4 oz)

$2.99

Tomato slice (3 pcs)

$1.99

Wheat toast

$1.75

White toast

$1.49

QUESADILLAS

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$13.49

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.99

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$9.49

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.75

CHEFS SALAD

$12.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on buttered toast.

CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH

$12.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on buttered wheat toast

CHICKEN SANDWICH

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

Grilled chicken, seasoned with Italian herbs, mayonnaise, lemon juice, bacon bits & avocado on a toasted ciabatta bread

CLUB SANDWICH

$11.99

Three buttered toast stack sandwich loaded with bacon, turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayonnaise. $11.99 Additional $1.00 for wheat toast

FLORENTINE SANDWICH

$12.99

Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, onion, spinach, mushrooms & Swiss cheese, on a toasted ciabatta bread.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.99

Grilled American cheese on Texas toast

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE SANDWICH

$7.49

Ham, American & Swiss cheese on buttered Texas toast

PO´BOY

$10.49

Six crunchy shrimps, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato & onions on a ciabatta bread.

SEAFOOD

GRILLED SALMON

$23.99

GRILLIED SHRIMP

$14.49

CATFISH (7oz)

$14.49

GRILLED TILAPIA (8 oz.)

$13.99

SIDES

BAKED POTATO

$4.49

BUTTERED CORN

$3.25

COLESLAW

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

FRUIT (SIDE)

$3.59

FRY'S RICE

$3.25

GREEN BEANS

$3.25

HASH BROWNS

$3.25

HOME FRIES

$3.99

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.99

LOADED MASHED POTATO

$3.25

MACARONI & CHEESE

$3.25

MASHED POTATO

$3.25

RED SKINNED POTATOES

$3.25

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.49

SOUPS

POTATO & BACON SOUP

$9.49

CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP

$9.49

MEAT CHOICES ONLY

Liver & Onions ONLY

$7.99

Sirloin Tip ONLY

$9.99

Salmon ONLY

$14.99

Tilapia ONLY

$8.99

Grilled Pork Chop ONLY

$9.99

Fried Pork Chop ONLY

$10.99

Hamburger Steak ONLY

$6.79

Soft Crunchy Shrimp (1)

$1.59

Chicken Strip (4)

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp (1)

$1.49

Catfish (4 strips)

$7.99

Grilled Ck Breast 8 oz

$7.99

HB Patty ONLY

$4.49

CFC ONLY

$8.99

CFS ONLY

$10.99

Breakfast Menu

OMELETTES

BACON OMELETTE

$12.99

CHICKEN FAJITA OMELETTE

$12.99

HAM & CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.49

MEAT LOVER OMELETT

$13.49

STEAK OMELETTE

$13.49

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$13.49

CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.49

PANCAKES

3 BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$7.25

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE (1)

$2.49

3 BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$7.99

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE (1)

$2.99

3 CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$7.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKE (1)

$2.99

3 PECAN PANCAKES

$7.99

PECAN PANCAKE (1)

$2.99

3 STRAWBERRY PANCAKES

$7.99

STRAWBERRY PANCAKE (1)

$2.99

CREPES

CHICKEN FLORENTINE CREPES

$14.49

EGG, HAM & CHEESE CREPES

$13.49

BREAKFAST

AVOCADO BURRITO (1)

$7.49

AVOCADO BURRITO PLATE

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, avocado, pico de gallo and spicy chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRITO (1)

$6.75

BISCUIT & GRAVY PLATE

$12.49

Homemade buttermilk biscuit with sausage and gravy. Served with two eggs & hash browns

BISCUIT SANDWICH

$8.99

Homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with sausage patty, American cheese and scrambled eggs. Served with hash browns.

BREAKFAST BURRITO PLATE

$13.49

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon & hash browns wrapped in a flour tortilla $

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN BREAKFAST

$15.99

and battered fresh chicken smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST

$15.99

Hand battered beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast.

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$11.99

Two eggs, hash browns, toast and your choice of two sausage links, two bacon strips, two sausage patties or one ham slice.

EVERYDAY SPECIAL

$11.99

2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, hash browns, biscuit & gravy

FRIED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST

$15.49

Hand battered pork chop steak smothered in country gravy, served with two eggs, hash browns and toast

FRY’S BREAKFAST COMBO

$13.49

Two eggs, two bacon strips, two pork sausage links, one piece of ham, hash browns & your choice of buttermilk pancakes, toast or buttermilk biscuit

GRILLED PORK CHOP BREAKFAST

$14.49

Topped with caramelized onion. Served with two eggs, hash browns and toast

HAM & EGG MELT CROISSANT

$10.49

Ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss & American cheese, Served with hash browns

OATMEAL BOWL

$6.49

Served with your choice of pecans, raisins, brown sugar or cinnamon.

NEW YORK STRIP BREAKFAST

$22.99

WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST

WAFFLE & EGGS

$12.49

SWEET BELGIAN WAFFLE

$8.49

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$13.49

BLUEBERRY WAFFLE

$9.99

STRAWBERRY WAFFLE

$9.99

SWEET FRENCH TOAST

$9.99

FRENCH TOAST & EGGS

$11.99

Drinks Menu

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$1.99

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.49

KIDS MILK

$2.49

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.49

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$2.49

KIDS ST. TEA

$1.99

KIDS UNS TEA

$1.99

WATER

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Red Flash

$3.25

Water

Bottle Drink

$2.49

Foam Cup

$0.50

COFFEE

Regular

$3.49

Decaf

$3.49

HOT TEA

Black tea

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.75

JUICE

Apple Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

MILK

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

ICED TEA

St. Tea

$3.25

Uns. Tea

$3.25

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

802 South Main Street, Belton, TX 76513

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

