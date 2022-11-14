Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
American

Fry's Spring Station

923 Reviews

$$

2115 Jefferson Park Ave

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Order Again

Popular Items

Funghitown
Margherita
Piggie Smalls

Bottled Cocktails

Bottled Cocktails - Honey Habanero Margarita

Bottled Cocktails - Honey Habanero Margarita

$13.00

House Sour Mix, Habanero-Honey Moonshine, Tequila, Triple Sec.

Bottled Cocktails - Cherry Basil Spritz

Bottled Cocktails - Cherry Basil Spritz

$13.00Out of stock

Rum, Cherry Juice, Basil Syrup, Club Soda 12 oz

Bottled Cocktails - Whisk(y) Sour

Bottled Cocktails - Whisk(y) Sour

$13.00

Whiskey, Homemade Sour Mix, Simple Syrup

Bottled Cocktail- Rosemary Gin Fizz

Bottled Cocktail- Rosemary Gin Fizz

$13.00Out of stock

Gin, Rosemary Syrup, Lemon Juice, Club Soda

Shares & Sides

Mezze Plate

Mezze Plate

$12.00

White Bean Hummus, Fresh Veggies, Flatbread

Onion Straws

$8.00

Thinly sliced yellow onions, lightly dusted and lightly fried mound of onion straws. Served with ketchup. Other sauces optional.

Sheet Pan Tots

$15.00

Potato tots with Fry's beef & black bean chili, cheddar cheese, house made pico de gallo, lime crema and jalapenos

Slider Plate

$11.00+

Chuck-brisket blend beef sliders, brioche buns, cheddar cheese, cherry pepper mayo, pickle chip & onion straws. Choice of 3, 5 or 7 sliders.

Beef Chili

$8.00

A little sweet, a little spicy, much wow. Topped with Cheddar and a slice of jalapeno.

Garlic Flatbread

$8.00

Fry's Flatbread, garlic butter with marinara or ranch. Add pimento cheese $1

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Reduction

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served with Ranch

Wings

Wings

$13.00

Half-dozen jumbo chicken wings, slow-roasted then fried crispy and tossed in choice of: Sweet & spicy chili sauce, buffalo sauce, tangy BBQ sauce or dry rub ranch. Served with veggies and ranch dressing.

Side - Flatbread

$3.00

Side - Cucumbers & Carrots

$4.00

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Superfood Salad

$15.00

Chopped Kale, Shredded Veggies, Edamame, Cranberries, Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Tahini Vinaigrette

Chicken Chop

$16.00

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Peppers, Croutons, Cheddar, Ranch Dressing.

Station House, LARGE

Station House, LARGE

$12.00

Mixed Lettuces, Tomato, Feta, House Vinaigrette with the option to add Chicken

Station House, SMALL

Station House, SMALL

$7.00

Half-size portion of our Station House Salad

Sandos

Choice of Sausage or Mushroom, Parmesan, White Sauce, Tapenade, Broccoli Rabe

The Classic

$13.00

1/4 Lb Lean Angus, Cheddar, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Cherry Pepper Mayo, Potato Roll, Tots

Bacon Pimento Smashie

$14.00

1/4 lb. chuck-brisket blend beef patty, Fry's pimento cheese, crispy bacon & tomato on a potato roll. Choice of tots or onion straws

Spicy Western Smashie

$14.00

1/4 lb. chuck-brisket blend beef patty, tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, tomato, crispy bacon, onion straws and jalapenos on a potato roll. Choice of: tots or onion straws

Gobbfather

$15.00

Roasted Turkey, Pepper Jack, Pickles, Spicy Mayo, Arugula, Toasted Sourdough

K.I.S.S.

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Basil Mayo, Baguette

Notorious P.I.G.

$15.00

Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, Pickled Peppers, Onion, Lettuce, House Dressing, Baguette

Nut N' Honey

$16.00

Fried Pecan Crusted Chicken breast, Hot Honey Glaze, Potato Bun, Pickles, Arugula, Tots

Gettin' Piggy With It

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Tangy BBQ Sauce, Broccoli Slaw

Fry's Pies

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Mozzarella, Crushed Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil

Funghitown

Funghitown

$15.00

Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, White Sauce, House Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula

Just Trust Us

Just Trust Us

$15.00

Sausage, Fennel, Lemon, Basil, Ricotta, Red Sauce

North of the Border

North of the Border

$15.00

Chopped Bacon, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Cheddar, Tomato Avocado Salad, House Cheese Blend, White Sauce

Piggie Smalls

Piggie Smalls

$16.00

Sausage, Salami, Spicy Capicola, Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend

Mediterranean Veggie

$15.00

Pepperoni

$14.00
Classic Cheese Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$12.00
CYO - Create Your Own

CYO - Create Your Own

$12.00

All of our Pies are 12" (6 slices)

Dessert

Dutchies (v)

Dutchies (v)

$8.00

Made-to-order Fried Dough dusted with Powdered Sugar

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Maine Root

$3.00Out of stock

Maine Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea - Unsweet

$3.00

Iced Tea - Sweet

$3.00

*Pepsi

$3.00

*Diet Pepsi

$3.00

*Cheerwine

$3.00

*Dr. Pepper

$3.00

*Sierra Mist

$3.00

Aqua Panna (500mL)

$5.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Coffee Milkshake

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Seasonal Milkshake

$7.00

Oaxacan Chocolate

$11.00

Frozen Harbor

$11.00

Beer/Cider

SGL Anderson Valley Briney Melon Goose

$7.00
SGL Guinness Draft Stout

SGL Guinness Draft Stout

$7.50

4 PK Guinness Can (14.9oz)

$20.00
SGL Quirk Seltzer Strawberry Lemon Basil Can (12 oz )

SGL Quirk Seltzer Strawberry Lemon Basil Can (12 oz )

$6.00
6 PK Quirk Seltzer Strawberry Lemon Basil (12 oz)

6 PK Quirk Seltzer Strawberry Lemon Basil (12 oz)

$16.00
SGL Bold Rock IPA Cider Can (16oz) 4.7% abv

SGL Bold Rock IPA Cider Can (16oz) 4.7% abv

$7.00
4 PK Bold Rock IPA Cider Can (16 oz) 4.7% abv

4 PK Bold Rock IPA Cider Can (16 oz) 4.7% abv

$16.00
SGL Budweiser Can (16oz) 5% abv

SGL Budweiser Can (16oz) 5% abv

$5.50
6 PK Budweiser Can (16 oz) 5% abv

6 PK Budweiser Can (16 oz) 5% abv

$15.00
SGL Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA Can (12oz) 6% abv

SGL Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA Can (12oz) 6% abv

$5.50

6 PK Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA Can (12 oz) 6% abv

$16.00

SGL Founder's Porter

$7.00
SGL Hardywood Park Great Return IPA Can (12oz) 7.5% abv

SGL Hardywood Park Great Return IPA Can (12oz) 7.5% abv

$7.00
4 PK Hardywood Park Great Return IPA Can (16 oz) 7.5% abv

4 PK Hardywood Park Great Return IPA Can (16 oz) 7.5% abv

$16.00
SGL Parkway Grapefruit Get Bent Mountain IPA (16oz) 7.2% abv

SGL Parkway Grapefruit Get Bent Mountain IPA (16oz) 7.2% abv

$7.50
4 PK Parkway Grapefruit Get Bent Mountain IPA (16oz) 7.2% abv

4 PK Parkway Grapefruit Get Bent Mountain IPA (16oz) 7.2% abv

$18.00
SGL O'Douls NA Bottle (12oz)

SGL O'Douls NA Bottle (12oz)

$4.50

Wine

*BT* Prosecco Cielo

*BT* Prosecco Cielo

$26.00

*BT* Chardonnay - Oxford Landing

$24.00

*BT* Pinot Grigio - Riff

$26.00

*BT* Riesling - Heinz Eifel Spatlese

$30.00

*BT* Vinho Verde - Broadbent

$26.00
*BT* Cabernet Sauvignon - Oxford Landing

*BT* Cabernet Sauvignon - Oxford Landing

$22.00
*BT* Malbec - Santa Julia

*BT* Malbec - Santa Julia

$30.00

*BT* Pinot Noir - Front Porch

$34.00

*BT* Tempranillo - Venta Morales

$26.00

Fry's Family Features

Fry's Meal Deal

Fry's Meal Deal

$45.00

Choice of Wings (8) OR Station House Salad, 2 Fry’s Pies and Dutchies. * Don’t forget to check out the Beer and Wine Selection!

Fry's Party at Home

Fry's Party at Home

$72.00

Wings (8) and Station House salad with 3 Fry’s Pies. *Don’t forget to check out the Beer and Wine selection!

Date Night In

Date Night In

$55.00

Station House salad, 2 Fry’s Pies and a select bottle of wine. (Some additional charges may apply).

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back and excited to serve you!

Website

Location

2115 Jefferson Park Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Directions

