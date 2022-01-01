Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

FSC - Test Kitchen (Live)

review star

No reviews yet

5660 W Cypress St

Suite A

Tampa, FL 33607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Donation

The Hearth Project

$5.00

Apple Juice

$0.99

Test

Weekly Specials

Wednesday 6 Wings

$6.54

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)

Wednesday 10 Wings

$10.90

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)

Wednesday 15 Wings

$16.35

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)

Wednesday 20 Wings

$21.80

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)

Wednesday Boneless 6

$5.94

6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)

Wednesday Boneless 10

$9.90

10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)

Wednesday Boneless 15

$14.85

15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)

Wednesday Boneless 20

$19.80

20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)

Shareable Starters

Combo Appetizer

Combo Appetizer

$13.49

3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. (1955 Cal)

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Served with our spicy dipping sauce. (1270 Cal

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.99

Baker’s dozen breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (940 Cal)

Fried Mozzarella

$7.49

6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 Cal)

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Steak Nachos

$13.99

A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$3.89

Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

Shredded all-white chicken mixed with a spicy Buffalo sauce and cream cheese, then drizzled with ranch dressing. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (1080 Cal)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Spinach and chunks of artichoke blended with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (1020 Cal)

Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$7.29

A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)

Salsa & Chips

Salsa & Chips

$4.29

Crispy tortilla chips with salsa. (590 Cal)

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$12.49

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (810 Cal)

Traditional Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)

10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.99

10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)

15 Wings

15 Wings

$19.29

15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$24.99

20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)

Traditional Wing Basket

Traditional Wing Basket

$14.49

8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)

6 Wings & 8 Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.99

6 Wings & 3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$15.99

6 Wings & 6 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

Boneless 6 Wings

$9.99

6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)

Boneless 10 Wings

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.49

10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)

Boneless 15 Wings

Boneless 15 Wings

$18.49

15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)

Boneless 20 Wings

Boneless 20 Wings

$23.99

20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)

Boneless Wing Basket

Boneless Wing Basket

$13.99

8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)

Fresh Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (690 Cal)

Big Catch Salad

Big Catch Salad

$11.29

A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon. (400 Cal)

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (280 Cal)

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$9.99

Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. (790 Cal)

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, chopped tomatoes and cucumbers over crisp salad greens. (440 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. (340 Cal)

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$9.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese. (360 Cal)

Mediterranean Salmon Salad

$14.99

Seasoned grilled salmon, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese. (670 Cal)

The Lighter Side

Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.

Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap w/ Chicken

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.

Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap w/ Shrimp

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.

Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wrap

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.

Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wraps w/ Chicken

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.

Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wraps w/ Shrimp

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.

Lighter Grilled Shrimp

Lighter Grilled Shrimp

$10.49

8 juicy shrimp grilled and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (560 Cal)

Lighter Grilled Chicken

Lighter Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)

Sandwiches & Wraps

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Tender, flavorful and perfectly seasoned Prime Rib, sliced thin, topped with your choice of cheese and creamy horseradish sauce served on a Ciabatta bun. Served with a side of au jus. (1660 Cal)

Prime Rib Garlic Melt

Prime Rib Garlic Melt

$13.99

Prime Rib, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread. Served with a side of au jus. (1900 Cal)

Prime Rib Watterson

Prime Rib Watterson

$13.99

Prime Rib and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1480 Cal)

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor! (1020 Cal)

Original Reuben

Original Reuben

$9.99

Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1240 Cal)

Turkey Reuben

$9.99

Thinly sliced turkey topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1170 Cal)

Four Cheese Griller

Four Cheese Griller

$7.99

Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)

BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken

BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$9.99

Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. Try it Nashville Hot Style. (1280 Cal)

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

Cuban - Hot and Pressed

$9.99

Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo. (1330 Cal)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)

Club Wrap

Club Wrap

$8.99

Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1360 Cal)

Premium Blend Angus Burgers

Five Cheese Burger

Five Cheese Burger

$10.49

Angus covered with melted American, provolone, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses between 2 slices of brioche bread. Garnished with a crunchy, melty mozzarella cheese plank. (1810 Cal)

The 'O' Brady Burger

The 'O' Brady Burger

$10.49

Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1320 Cal)

OMG Burger

OMG Burger

$14.99

12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Angus covered with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, smoked bacon and 2 onion rings. Served with lettuce and tomato. (1500 Cal)

Amarillo Firecracker Burger

Amarillo Firecracker Burger

$10.99

Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap

Angus Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.49

Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)

Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger

Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger

$8.99

Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)

Entrees

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$12.99

16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (570-605 Cal)

Big Catch Dinner

Big Catch Dinner

$11.99

A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)

Grilled Chicken Dinner

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.99

2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$11.99

4 delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders

$10.99

4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Buffalo or Nashville Hot style (1150-1360 Cal)

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

Cheesy Bacon Chicken

$13.99

2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$12.49

12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style (870-1085 Cal)

Trio Fajitas

Trio Fajitas

$15.99

A trio of flavor on a sizzling skillet with juicy grilled shrimp, Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (980 Cal)

Duo Fajitas

Duo Fajitas

$12.99

A due of flavor on a sizzling skillet with your choice of 2 - juicy grilled shrimp, Angus skirt steak or seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (840-930 CAL)

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.99

Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$13.99

Juicy grilled shrimp on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (950 Cal)

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$13.99

Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)

Sirloin

Sirloin

$13.49

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper then grilled to your liking. (490-1120 Cal)

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$15.99

6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin and 8 grilled or 5 hand-breaded fried shrimp. (650-1180 Cal)

Grilled Salmon

$15.29

Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)

Tacos & Bowls

2 Chicken Tacos

$8.99

All white-meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

3 Chicken Tacos

$10.99

All white-meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

2 Steak Tacos

$9.99

Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

3 Steak Tacos

$12.49

Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

2 Fish Tacos

$9.49

Mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

3 Fish Tacos

$11.99

Mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

2 Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

3 Shrimp Tacos

$12.49

Shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.

2 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Crispy, hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, then topped with fresh cabbage and house-made mango salsa.

3 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$12.49

Crispy, hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, then topped with fresh cabbage and house-made mango salsa.

"The" Steak Burrito

"The" Steak Burrito

$10.99

A warm flour tortilla filled with grilled Angus skirt steak, seasoned rice, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce (1580 Cal)

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1220-1430 Cal)

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1340-1550 Cal)

Shrimp Bowl

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1190-1400 Cal)

Veggie Bowl

$8.99

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1150-1360 Cal)

Sides & Sauces

Apple Sauce Side

$1.29

Baked Potato Side

$2.49

(100-140 Cal)

Bowl Soup Side (Contact store for today's choice)

$4.79

Broccoli Side

$2.29

(35 Cal)

Caesar Salad SIde

$3.99

Chips & Salsa Side

$1.99

Cole Slaw Side

$1.99

(150 Cal)

Cup Soup Side (Contact store for today's choice)

$3.49

Fries Side

$2.29

(360 Cal)

Garden Salad Side

$3.99

Onion Rings Side

$3.99

(0-270 Cal)

Pickle Chips Side

$1.99

(0-270 Cal)

Seasoned Rice Side

$2.29

(370 Cal)

Zucchini Side

$2.49

(160 Cal)

Add 5 Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp

$3.79

Add 8 Blackened Shrimp

$3.99

Add 8 Grilled Shrimp

$3.99

Balsamic Dressing

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Creamy Poblano Dressing

$0.75

Fat-Free Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.75

Lite Italian Dressing

$0.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Spicy Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.75

Atomic Wing Sauce

$0.50

Beef's Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce

$0.50

Blackened Dry Rub

$0.50

Boom Boom Wing Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce

$0.50

Honey BBQ Wing Sauce

$0.50

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Pepper Dry Rub

$0.50

Medium Wing Sauce

$0.50

Mild Wing Sauce

$0.50

Nashville Hot Dry Rub

$0.50

Spicy Garlic Wings Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Jalapeno Wing Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Wing Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Wing Sauce

$0.50

Shareable Desserts

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$4.99

Served with chocolate and caramel dipping sauces. (810 Cal)

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream (640 Cal)

Kids Combos

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (540-1130 Cal)

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (430-1020 Cal)

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-940 Cal)

Kid Nuggets

$4.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-930 Cal)

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (470-1060 Cal)

Kid Chicken Tenders

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)

Family Favorites

Lemon Tea Twister Togo

$2.49

Mango Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99

Raspberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99

Strawberry Fruit Tea Togo

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Beef's Corporate Test Lab

Website

Location

5660 W Cypress St, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery
FSC - Test Kitchen (Live) image
FSC - Test Kitchen (Live) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Cru Cellars - Palma Ceia
orange starNo Reviews
2506 S. MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Tampa FL (Palma Ceia/MacDill)
orange star4.0 • 455
2819 S. MacDill Ave. Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
NY NY Pizza - Howard Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
533 South Howard Avenue tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Soho Saloon
orange star2.5 • 109
410 S HOWARD AVE TAMPA, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Grove Soho
orange star3.7 • 47
406 S Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Datz - Tampa
orange star4.3 • 10,790
2616 S MacDill Ave Tampa, FL 33629
View restaurantnext
Oxford Exchange
orange star4.6 • 3,263
420 West Kennedy Boulevard Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
orange star4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Daily Eats
orange star4.0 • 2,251
901 South Howard Ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
The C House - Seminole Heights
orange star4.4 • 2,222
6005 N. Florida Ave. Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (179 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston