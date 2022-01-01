FSC - Test Kitchen (Live)
5660 W Cypress St
Suite A
Tampa, FL 33607
Weekly Specials
Wednesday 6 Wings
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Wednesday 10 Wings
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
Wednesday 15 Wings
15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)
Wednesday 20 Wings
20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)
Wednesday Boneless 6
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Wednesday Boneless 10
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Wednesday Boneless 15
15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)
Wednesday Boneless 20
20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)
Shareable Starters
Combo Appetizer
3 crispy hand-breaded chicken tenders, 3 mozzarella planks, beer-battered onion rings and a cheese quesadilla. Served with 4 dipping sauces. (1955 Cal)
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Served with our spicy dipping sauce. (1270 Cal
Boom Boom Shrimp
Baker’s dozen breaded and fried then tossed in Boom Boom sauce. (940 Cal)
Fried Mozzarella
6 planks of whole milk mozzarella coated with Italian-style bread crumbs, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce. (730 Cal)
Chicken Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned all-white meat grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Steak Nachos
A generous portion of crispy tortilla chips topped with taco seasoned grilled Angus skirt steak, cheddar jack cheese, creamy queso, cilantro-onion mix, tomatoes, jalapeños and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Basket of French Fries
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded all-white chicken mixed with a spicy Buffalo sauce and cream cheese, then drizzled with ranch dressing. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (1080 Cal)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and chunks of artichoke blended with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (1020 Cal)
Queso & Chips
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Salsa & Chips
Crispy tortilla chips with salsa. (590 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (810 Cal)
Traditional Wings
6 Wings
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
10 Wings
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
15 Wings
15 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1300-1900 CAL)
20 Wings
20 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (1730-2530 CAL)
Traditional Wing Basket
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
6 Wings & 8 Boom Boom Shrimp
6 Wings & 3 Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
6 Wings & 6 Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings
Boneless 6 Wings
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 15 Wings
15 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (800-1775 CAL)
Boneless 20 Wings
20 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (1070-2370 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Fresh Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed in a tangy Caesar dressing. Topped with your choice of grilled or blackened chicken. (690 Cal)
Big Catch Salad
A large fillet of mild white fish grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper or blackened on crisp salad greens with cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh lemon. (400 Cal)
Garden Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and seasoned croutons. (280 Cal)
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Southwestern grilled chicken served over crisp salad greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions and tortilla strips with sour cream and our signature salsa. (790 Cal)
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey and ham, smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, chopped tomatoes and cucumbers over crisp salad greens. (440 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce and served over crisp romaine lettuce, topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons. (560 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken and sautéed mushrooms on crisp salad greens with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. (340 Cal)
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese. (360 Cal)
Mediterranean Salmon Salad
Seasoned grilled salmon, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini topped with feta cheese. (670 Cal)
The Lighter Side
Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.
Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap w/ Chicken
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.
Asian Veggie Lettuce Wrap w/ Shrimp
Crisp romaine lettuce with grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with fresh cabbage, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce and crispy tortilla strips.
Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.
Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wraps w/ Chicken
Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.
Southwest Veggie Lettuce Wraps w/ Shrimp
Crisp romaine lettuce with Southwest-seasoned grilled zucchini, broccoli, onions, green peppers and mushrooms. Topped with our creamy Poblano sauce, tomatoes, cilantro-onion mix, crispy tortilla strips and Cotija cheese. Served with salsa.
Lighter Grilled Shrimp
8 juicy shrimp grilled and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (560 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Sandwiches & Wraps
Prime Rib Sandwich
Tender, flavorful and perfectly seasoned Prime Rib, sliced thin, topped with your choice of cheese and creamy horseradish sauce served on a Ciabatta bun. Served with a side of au jus. (1660 Cal)
Prime Rib Garlic Melt
Prime Rib, sliced onions and provolone cheese served hot and pressed on garlic Cuban bread. Served with a side of au jus. (1900 Cal)
Prime Rib Watterson
Prime Rib and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1480 Cal)
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly shaved steak grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Loaded with flavor! (1020 Cal)
Original Reuben
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1240 Cal)
Turkey Reuben
Thinly sliced turkey topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye. (1170 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. Try it Nashville Hot Style. (1280 Cal)
Cuban - Hot and Pressed
Ham, salami and Swiss cheese served on authentic Cuban bread with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard and mayo. (1330 Cal)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Club Wrap
Thinly sliced ham and turkey with smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1360 Cal)
Premium Blend Angus Burgers
Five Cheese Burger
Angus covered with melted American, provolone, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses between 2 slices of brioche bread. Garnished with a crunchy, melty mozzarella cheese plank. (1810 Cal)
The 'O' Brady Burger
Angus seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices, topped with melted provolone cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. (1320 Cal)
OMG Burger
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus covered with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, smoked bacon and 2 onion rings. Served with lettuce and tomato. (1500 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Entrees
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
16 juicy shrimp grilled or blackened and served with steamed broccoli, seasoned rice, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. (570-605 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Fish 'N' Chips
4 delicious beer-battered cod fillets fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce, fresh lemon, fries and coleslaw. Malt vinegar served on request (1280 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders
4 crispy chicken tenders, hand-breaded and fried to perfection. Served with fries, coleslaw and BBQ sauce or honey mustard dressing. Try it Buffalo or Nashville Hot style (1150-1360 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp
12 tail-off hand-breaded shrimp fried to a delicious crunch, served with fries, coleslaw, cocktail sauce and fresh lemon. Try it Nashville Hot style (870-1085 Cal)
Trio Fajitas
A trio of flavor on a sizzling skillet with juicy grilled shrimp, Angus skirt steak and seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (980 Cal)
Duo Fajitas
A due of flavor on a sizzling skillet with your choice of 2 - juicy grilled shrimp, Angus skirt steak or seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (840-930 CAL)
Chicken Fajitas
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Shrimp Fajitas
Juicy grilled shrimp on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (950 Cal)
Steak Fajitas
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Sirloin
6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin seasoned with kosher salt and pepper then grilled to your liking. (490-1120 Cal)
Surf & Turf
6 oz. USDA Choice Cut Sirloin and 8 grilled or 5 hand-breaded fried shrimp. (650-1180 Cal)
Grilled Salmon
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Tacos & Bowls
2 Chicken Tacos
All white-meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
3 Chicken Tacos
All white-meat chicken grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
2 Steak Tacos
Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
3 Steak Tacos
Angus skirt steak grilled with lime and taco seasoning, lettuce, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
2 Fish Tacos
Mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
3 Fish Tacos
Mild white fish grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
2 Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
3 Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp grilled with lime and taco seasoning or hand-breaded, fresh cabbage, cilantro-onion mix and tomatoes. Topped with creamy Poblano sauce and Cotija cheese.
2 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Crispy, hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, then topped with fresh cabbage and house-made mango salsa.
3 Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Crispy, hand-breaded fried shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, then topped with fresh cabbage and house-made mango salsa.
"The" Steak Burrito
A warm flour tortilla filled with grilled Angus skirt steak, seasoned rice, peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce (1580 Cal)
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1220-1430 Cal)
Steak Bowl
Grilled steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1340-1550 Cal)
Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1190-1400 Cal)
Veggie Bowl
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped tomatoes over rice. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1150-1360 Cal)
Sides & Sauces
Apple Sauce Side
Baked Potato Side
(100-140 Cal)
Bowl Soup Side (Contact store for today's choice)
Broccoli Side
(35 Cal)
Caesar Salad SIde
Chips & Salsa Side
Cole Slaw Side
(150 Cal)
Cup Soup Side (Contact store for today's choice)
Fries Side
(360 Cal)
Garden Salad Side
Onion Rings Side
(0-270 Cal)
Pickle Chips Side
(0-270 Cal)
Seasoned Rice Side
(370 Cal)
Zucchini Side
(160 Cal)
Add 5 Hand-Breaded Fried Shrimp
Add 8 Blackened Shrimp
Add 8 Grilled Shrimp
Balsamic Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Creamy Poblano Dressing
Fat-Free Ranch Dressing
Greek Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
Lite Italian Dressing
Ranch Dressing
Spicy Dipping Sauce
Thousand Island Dressing
Atomic Wing Sauce
Beef's Signature Buffalo Wing Sauce
Blackened Dry Rub
Boom Boom Wing Sauce
Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce
Honey BBQ Wing Sauce
Hot Wing Sauce
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
Medium Wing Sauce
Mild Wing Sauce
Nashville Hot Dry Rub
Spicy Garlic Wings Sauce
Sweet Jalapeno Wing Sauce
Sweet Thai Chili Wing Sauce
Teriyaki Wing Sauce
Kids Combos
Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (540-1130 Cal)
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (430-1020 Cal)
Kid Mac & Cheese
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-940 Cal)
Kid Nuggets
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (350-930 Cal)
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (470-1060 Cal)
Kid Chicken Tenders
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (230-940 Cal)
Kid Cheeseburger
Served with fries or your choice of broccoli, celery sticks, coleslaw, rice, or Mott’s® Applesauce. Choose from milk, chocolate milk, juice or fountain drink. Each meal includes a treat. (600-1190 Cal)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Beef's Corporate Test Lab
5660 W Cypress St, Suite A, Tampa, FL 33607