Haystacks imageView gallery

Haystacks Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

206 Main Street

Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

Fries

$3.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Churro Sticks

$3.00

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.00

Bottle of Water

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Bottle or Can of Coca-Cola

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Food Truck by Haystacks

Location

206 Main Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Directions

Gallery
Haystacks image
Haystacks image

Similar restaurants in your area

Haystacks
orange star4.7 • 214
206 Main Streeet Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
View restaurantnext
Los Mochis Restaurant - Commerce Tx
orange starNo Reviews
1600 Lee St Commerce, TX 75428
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Eatery Grill & Bar - 2203 Culver St.
orange starNo Reviews
2203 Culver St. Commerce, TX 75428
View restaurantnext
Texas Cafe Diner - 2000 Live Oak St
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Live Oak St Commerce, TX 75428
View restaurantnext
Taco Dive
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Broadway St Winnsboro, TX 75494
View restaurantnext
Backstage Coffee Lounge - 217 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
217 Market St Winnsboro, TX 75494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sulphur Springs

Corner Grub House
orange star4.7 • 1,033
113 Gilmer St Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
View restaurantnext
Haystacks
orange star4.7 • 214
206 Main Streeet Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
View restaurantnext
Plain & Fancy Sandwich Shoppe
orange star4.8 • 119
120 Main St Sulphur Springs, TX 75482
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sulphur Springs
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Paris
review star
No reviews yet
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston