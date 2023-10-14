Restaurant info

Experience 206 Alder, where we blend exceptional service, a warm and inviting atmosphere, and mouth-watering food in the heart of Historic Downtown, Oakland, MD! Our restaurant brings together a variety of high-quality, locally-sourced dishes and beverages. Indulge in our delectable lunch menu, showcasing an assortment of sandwiches, soups, and salads crafted with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Our commitment to quick and efficient service means your time is well spent, savoring a delicious meal without compromising a busy schedule. As daylight fades, our restaurant springs to life as the go-to spot for happy hour, boasting a thoughtfully curated selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Our enticing small bites and shareable plates create the perfect atmosphere for groups to relax and enjoy a well-deserved break. Conveniently located and easily accessible, 206 Alder is the ideal choice for lunch meetings, after-work gatherings, and fun-filled weekend adventures.