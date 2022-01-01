Flowing Tide Pub - #6 Decatur
4680 South Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Starters
Edamame
with Garlic Chili Flake
Wings
Home Made Wings
Tider Tots
Tossed with garlic butter and green onions with some melty cheddar and jack goodness
Crispy Calamari
Served in a mushroom dijon cream sauce with parmesan cheese and scallions
Tropical Mango Ceviche
Chopped prawns with diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro with fresh mango citrus
Ahi Poke
Fresh Ginger and garlic soy marinated ahi with shallots and red pepper flakes served in a fresh cucumber boat.
Caulifire
Grilled Cauliflower with diced tomatoes, red onion, and mild spices tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce and served with a Cilantro Gorgonzola Cream sauce
Hummus Plate
Freshly made red pepper hummus served with sliced cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers with spinach and tomato basil tortilla slices
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Chicken Tenders
Served with fries
Nachos Supreme
Stacked high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Tots Supreme
Stacked high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Pork Potstickers
Served with hot mustard and teriyaki sauce
Skewers - Chicken
Served over Shoestring Onions with a spicy peanut sauce
Skewers - Steak
Served over Shoestring Onions with a spicy peanut sauce
Chips & Salsa
Starter of Month
Boneless Wings
Soup & Salad
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, Granny Smith Apples, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with Red Onion Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes with tender slices of buffalo chicken and smothered in ranch dressing
Tide Cobb
Chopped mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, cucumbers, bleu cheese, and black olives with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Seared Ahi Salad
Pan seared with black and white pepper served with peppers, ginger, sliced red onions, fresh cilantro, shredded carrots, and cabbage tossed in a sesame oil soy vinaigrette
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onions, croutons, pepperoncini, and cucumbers tossed with a white balsamic vinaigrette
French Onion Soup
Served with Provolone
Soup of the Day
Burgers & Sliders
Tide Burger
Served with cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions on toasted garlic parmesan sourdough bread with our secret sauce
Hawaiian Burger
Served with Swiss cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple and teriyaki
Anchor Burger
Served with American cheese, deep fried bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, and our secret sauce
Mushroom Burger
Served with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo
BBQ Burger
Served with Cheddar cheese, bacon, & grilled onions topped with BBQ sauce
Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
Served with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions
Cheese Burger
Tide Sliders
Pan seared with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and our secret sauce
Tinga Sliders
Shredded chicken cooked in a chipotle tomato sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco
Sandwiches
Philly Philly
Thinly shaved and seasoned ribeye grilled with a secret marinade, diced grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes with provolone served on a hot hoagie roll
Chicken Cheesesteak
Served with a secret marinade, diced grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes with provolone served on a hot hoagie roll
Reuben
This is a definite Tide Specialty! Corned beef and sauerkraut mixed with our homemade Russian Aioli dressing served on marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese
Tide Turkey
Turkey, provolone, avocado, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with honey mustard on a French roll
Pesto Chicken
Tender grilled chicken with a savory pesto sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on fresh sourdough
Pacific Salmon Sandy
Seasoned and grilled salmon on a brioche bun with a spicy mango
Italian Sub
Ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, thinly sliced red onion, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and dried oregano served on a hoagie roll
Steak Sandwich
An 8oz. New York Steak grilled to order served on a garlic buttered FRENCH roll with mayonnaise and grilled onions or sautéed mushrooms
The "Dip"
Thinly sliced ribeye simmered in au jus served on a toasted FRENCH
Clubhouse
Turkey, ham, bacon, & Swiss cheese serve on toasted whole wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
B.L.T.
Slices of crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat with mayo
Cabo Wrap
Sliced chicken tenders, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese and lettuce with a chipotle cream sauce served in a tomato basil, spinach, or flour tortilla
Grilled Cheese
Tacos
Tidal Tacos - Chicken
3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Tidal Tacos - Beef
3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Tidal Tacos - Fish
3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Tidal Tacos - Steak
3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Tidal Tacos - Fried Shrimp
3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Steak Quesadilla
Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.
Pasta
Penne Sunsetta
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, & fresh peas in a roasted garlic cream sauce
Best Spaghetti on Decatur
With a homemade meat sauce (contains mushrooms)
Hurricane Pasta
Fettuccine with garlic butter sautéed prawns, grilled onions, bell peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes in a rich chipotle cream sauce
Pomodoro Pasta
Spaghetti, tossed with Pomodoro sauce
Shrimp Acapulco
Garlic butter sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and parmesan cheese on a bed of fettuccine
Seafood Fettuccine
Tender prawns, mussels, & salmon served in a rich herb cream
Tide Specialties
Fish & Chips
7oz. of Alaskan True Cod, battered in Sam Adams Boston Lager & fried to a golden brown served with french fries, bleu cheese slaw, and tartar sauce
Cioppino
A tasty combination of mussels, prawns, crab, and salmon in a piping hot and zesty tomato broth
Seafood Pan Roast
Another tasty stew of the same seafood but in a rich clam broth with cocktail sauce, butter, and cream
Pacific Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with fresh dill butter or blackened and served with herb rice and chef’s veggies
Sides
Desserts
Breakfast
Tide Breakfast
Two eggs cooked to order and your choice of ham steak, bacon, or sausage
Hangover Skillet
Potatoes O’Brien topped with chicken fried steak, country gravy, biscuits, mixed cheese, two eggs cooked to order
South of the Border Skillet
Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, cheddar & jack cheese, two eggs cooked to order
Highway 40 Avocado Toast
Two slices of whole grain toast with crushed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, diced onions, capers, and a balsamic vinegar glaze.
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with a bacon sausage gravy and two eggs cooked to order
Huevos Rancheros
Topped with beans, mixed cheese, mild house salsa 2 eggs cooked to order
Chorizo Scramble
With shredded jack and cheddar cheeses and jalapenos
Breakfast Ham Sandwich
Piping hot slices of ham, eggs, cheddar, tomato, and mayo served on grilled sourdough
Steak & Eggs
An 8oz. New York Steak cooked to order with two eggs any style
Eggs Benedict
Two toasted English muffin halves topped with Canadian bacon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce
Country Benny
Same as the traditional Eggs Benedict but with our homemade country gravy
Salmon Benny
Two toasted English muffin halves topped with salmon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce
The Raider
This beastly burrito has scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheeses, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage served in a piping hot flour tortilla with fresh Pico de Gallo and guacamole
The Rebel
This is a true comfort breakfast burrito with chicken fried steak, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheeses, and country gravy wrapped up in a ‘Rebel Red’ tomato basil tortilla
Joe's Special
Two eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, seasoned ground beef, and sautéed mushrooms
Biscuits & Gravy
Served with fresh fruit
Captain's Catch
Tender prawns, avocado, Swiss, and diced tomatoes
Vegas Omelet
Ham, diced onions, dice bell peppers, cheddar & jack cheese
Sailor's Special
Diced ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese
Veggie Delight
Fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, mushroom, red onions, and cheddar cheese
Tidal Mess
French toast, scrambled eggs, & your choice of sausage or bacon.
Sourdough Amaretto French Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes - Short
Short Stack
Buttermilk Pancakes - Tall
Tall Stack
Breakfast Sides
N/A Bevs
Bottled Water
Coffee
Ginger Beer
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Large Juice
Lemonade
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Tropical
Alert - Gun Energy
Pineapple
Soda
Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Tropical Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Dr. Pepper
Cranberry
Grapefruit
Additional tea packet
Pellegrino
Perrier
Red Bull Coconut
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
4680 South Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103