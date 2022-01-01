Restaurant header imageView gallery

Flowing Tide Pub - #6 Decatur

4680 South Decatur Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Order Again

Starters

Edamame

$6.99

with Garlic Chili Flake

Wings

Wings

$11.99

Home Made Wings

Tider Tots

$9.99

Tossed with garlic butter and green onions with some melty cheddar and jack goodness

Crispy Calamari

$14.99

Served in a mushroom dijon cream sauce with parmesan cheese and scallions

Tropical Mango Ceviche

$9.99

Chopped prawns with diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro with fresh mango citrus

Ahi Poke

$12.99

Fresh Ginger and garlic soy marinated ahi with shallots and red pepper flakes served in a fresh cucumber boat.

Caulifire

$8.99

Grilled Cauliflower with diced tomatoes, red onion, and mild spices tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce and served with a Cilantro Gorgonzola Cream sauce

Hummus Plate

$10.99

Freshly made red pepper hummus served with sliced cucumbers, carrots, and bell peppers with spinach and tomato basil tortilla slices

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Served with fries

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Stacked high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

Tots Supreme

$11.99

Stacked high with seasoned ground beef, cheddar & jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

Pork Potstickers

$10.99

Served with hot mustard and teriyaki sauce

Skewers - Chicken

$10.99

Served over Shoestring Onions with a spicy peanut sauce

Skewers - Steak

$11.99

Served over Shoestring Onions with a spicy peanut sauce

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Starter of Month

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Soup & Salad

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, Granny Smith Apples, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with Red Onion Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh mixed greens, shredded cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes with tender slices of buffalo chicken and smothered in ranch dressing

Tide Cobb

$12.99

Chopped mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, avocado, cucumbers, bleu cheese, and black olives with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.99

Pan seared with black and white pepper served with peppers, ginger, sliced red onions, fresh cilantro, shredded carrots, and cabbage tossed in a sesame oil soy vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.99

Fresh mixed greens with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, red onions, croutons, pepperoncini, and cucumbers tossed with a white balsamic vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$6.49

Served with Provolone

Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Burgers & Sliders

Tide Burger

$11.99

Served with cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes and grilled onions on toasted garlic parmesan sourdough bread with our secret sauce

Hawaiian Burger

$11.99

Served with Swiss cheese, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pineapple and teriyaki

Anchor Burger

$12.99

Served with American cheese, deep fried bacon, fried egg, grilled onions, and our secret sauce

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Served with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo

BBQ Burger

$11.99

Served with Cheddar cheese, bacon, & grilled onions topped with BBQ sauce

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$11.99

Served with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Tide Sliders

$11.99

Pan seared with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and our secret sauce

Tinga Sliders

$11.99

Shredded chicken cooked in a chipotle tomato sauce topped with sour cream and queso fresco

Sandwiches

Philly Philly

$11.99

Thinly shaved and seasoned ribeye grilled with a secret marinade, diced grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes with provolone served on a hot hoagie roll

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Served with a secret marinade, diced grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes with provolone served on a hot hoagie roll

Reuben

$10.99

This is a definite Tide Specialty! Corned beef and sauerkraut mixed with our homemade Russian Aioli dressing served on marbled rye bread with melted Swiss cheese

Tide Turkey

$11.99

Turkey, provolone, avocado, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes covered with honey mustard on a French roll

Pesto Chicken

$11.99

Tender grilled chicken with a savory pesto sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on fresh sourdough

Pacific Salmon Sandy

$13.99

Seasoned and grilled salmon on a brioche bun with a spicy mango

Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, thinly sliced red onion, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, red wine vinegar, olive oil, and dried oregano served on a hoagie roll

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

An 8oz. New York Steak grilled to order served on a garlic buttered FRENCH roll with mayonnaise and grilled onions or sautéed mushrooms

The "Dip"

$11.99

Thinly sliced ribeye simmered in au jus served on a toasted FRENCH

Clubhouse

$10.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, & Swiss cheese serve on toasted whole wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

B.L.T.

$9.99

Slices of crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat with mayo

Cabo Wrap

$10.99

Sliced chicken tenders, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese and lettuce with a chipotle cream sauce served in a tomato basil, spinach, or flour tortilla

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Tacos

Tidal Tacos - Chicken

$12.99

3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Tidal Tacos - Beef

$13.99

3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Tidal Tacos - Fish

$13.49

3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Tidal Tacos - Steak

$12.99

3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Tidal Tacos - Fried Shrimp

$13.99

3 tacos served in piping hot tortillas with shredded cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheddar & Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & Ortega chilies served with fresh salsa, sour cream, and guacamole.

Pasta

Penne Sunsetta

$14.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, & fresh peas in a roasted garlic cream sauce

Best Spaghetti on Decatur

$12.99

With a homemade meat sauce (contains mushrooms)

Hurricane Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccine with garlic butter sautéed prawns, grilled onions, bell peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes in a rich chipotle cream sauce

Pomodoro Pasta

$12.99

Spaghetti, tossed with Pomodoro sauce

Shrimp Acapulco

$17.99

Garlic butter sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and parmesan cheese on a bed of fettuccine

Seafood Fettuccine

$18.99

Tender prawns, mussels, & salmon served in a rich herb cream

Tide Specialties

Fish & Chips

$12.99

7oz. of Alaskan True Cod, battered in Sam Adams Boston Lager & fried to a golden brown served with french fries, bleu cheese slaw, and tartar sauce

Cioppino

$18.99

A tasty combination of mussels, prawns, crab, and salmon in a piping hot and zesty tomato broth

Seafood Pan Roast

$18.99

Another tasty stew of the same seafood but in a rich clam broth with cocktail sauce, butter, and cream

Pacific Salmon

$15.99

Grilled salmon topped with fresh dill butter or blackened and served with herb rice and chef’s veggies

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Veggies

$4.99

Chicken

$5.99

Side Sauce

$0.50

Tots

$5.99

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Side Pasta

$3.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.99

Side Carrots

$1.99

Side Celery

$1.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Guac

$4.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae of the Month

$6.99

A piping hot brownie served up with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel & whipped cream

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Caramel Sundae

$4.99

Dessert of the Month

$5.99

TO GO

TO GO Charge

$1.00

Open Food

4.99

$4.99

5.99

$5.99

6.99

$6.99

7.99

$7.99

8.99

$8.99

9.99

$9.99

10.99

$10.99

11.99

$11.99

12.99

$12.99

Breakfast

Tide Breakfast

$9.99

Two eggs cooked to order and your choice of ham steak, bacon, or sausage

Hangover Skillet

$11.99

Potatoes O’Brien topped with chicken fried steak, country gravy, biscuits, mixed cheese, two eggs cooked to order

South of the Border Skillet

$10.99

Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, potatoes, cheddar & jack cheese, two eggs cooked to order

Highway 40 Avocado Toast

$8.99

Two slices of whole grain toast with crushed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, diced onions, capers, and a balsamic vinegar glaze.

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Served with a bacon sausage gravy and two eggs cooked to order

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Topped with beans, mixed cheese, mild house salsa 2 eggs cooked to order

Chorizo Scramble

$10.99

With shredded jack and cheddar cheeses and jalapenos

Breakfast Ham Sandwich

$10.99

Piping hot slices of ham, eggs, cheddar, tomato, and mayo served on grilled sourdough

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

An 8oz. New York Steak cooked to order with two eggs any style

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Two toasted English muffin halves topped with Canadian bacon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce

Country Benny

$10.99

Same as the traditional Eggs Benedict but with our homemade country gravy

Salmon Benny

$11.99

Two toasted English muffin halves topped with salmon and poached eggs with a rich Champagne Hollandaise sauce

The Raider

$10.99

This beastly burrito has scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheeses, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage served in a piping hot flour tortilla with fresh Pico de Gallo and guacamole

The Rebel

$11.99

This is a true comfort breakfast burrito with chicken fried steak, scrambled eggs, jack & cheddar cheeses, and country gravy wrapped up in a ‘Rebel Red’ tomato basil tortilla

Joe's Special

$10.99

Two eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, seasoned ground beef, and sautéed mushrooms

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Served with fresh fruit

Captain's Catch

$11.99

Tender prawns, avocado, Swiss, and diced tomatoes

Vegas Omelet

$10.99

Ham, diced onions, dice bell peppers, cheddar & jack cheese

Sailor's Special

$10.99

Diced ham, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese

Veggie Delight

$10.99

Fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, mushroom, red onions, and cheddar cheese

Tidal Mess

$10.99

French toast, scrambled eggs, & your choice of sausage or bacon.

Sourdough Amaretto French Toast

$8.99

Buttermilk Pancakes - Short

$6.99

Short Stack

Buttermilk Pancakes - Tall

$8.99

Tall Stack

Breakfast Sides

Homemade Potato Chips

$2.99

Bleu Cheese Slaw

$1.50

House Salad

$1.50

Soup of the Day

$1.50

Potatoes O'Brien

$2.99

4 - Side Bacon

$3.99

3 - Side Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Hash Browns

$1.99

Toast

$1.00

Egg

$1.99

Side Gravy

$0.99

Side Biscuits

$1.99

Merch

Hat

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Tank

$12.00

Womens T-Shirt

$12.00

Apron

$6.00

Women Sweatshirt

$22.00

Polo

$20.00

Mens T-Shirt

$10.00

Ship Hat

$25.00

Black Ship Hoodie

$40.00

Ship Shirt

$15.00

Ship V-Neck

$15.00

Ship Tank

$15.00

N/A Bevs

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$3.49

Hot Tea

$3.49

Iced Tea

$3.49

Juice

$3.49

Large Juice

$4.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Red Bull

$3.49

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.49

Red Bull Tropical

$3.49

Alert - Gun Energy

$3.49

Pineapple

$3.49

Soda

$3.49

Water

Pepsi

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Tropical Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Cranberry

$3.49

Grapefruit

$3.49

Additional tea packet

$0.99

Pellegrino

$3.49

Perrier

$3.49

Red Bull Coconut

$3.49

Tacos

Taco Tuesday-Pastor

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Asada

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Birria

$4.00

Taco Tuesday - Chicken

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Chorizo

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Fish

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Grilled Shrimp

$2.99

Taco Tuesday - Ground Beef

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4680 South Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89103

Directions

