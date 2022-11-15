Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuego Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

9118 W Van Buren St.

Tolleson, AZ 85353

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ALACART

Burrito Bean & Cheese

$5.99

Bean & Cheese

Burrito California

$8.99

Burrito California

Burrito Chicken ( Red or Green)

$7.89

Chicken (Red or Green)

Burrito Chipotle Fish

$8.79

Burrito Chipotle Fish

Burrito Chorizo w/ egg

$7.99

Burrito Chorizo w/ egg

Burrito Green Chili

$8.39

Green Chili

Burrito Ground Beef

$7.99

Ground Beef Burrito

Burrito Shredded Beef with Egg

$7.99

Shredded Beef with Egg

Burrito Shrimp

$8.39

Burrito Shrimp

Chilli Bowl

$8.39

Tostada Red Chili

Enchilada Cheese

$4.49

Enchilada Cheese

Enchilada Shrimp

$4.99

Enchilada Shrimp

Enchiladas Chicken

$4.99

Chicken Enchiladas

Enchiladas Ground Beef

$4.99

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Enchiladas Shredded Beef

$4.99

Enchiladas Shredded Beef

Flauta Beef or Chicken

$4.99

Flauta Beef or Chicken

Tacos

$3.99

Tamales

$5.39

Tostada Bean

$4.39

Tostada Bean

Tostada Guacamole

$4.69

Tostada Guacamole

Tostada Meat

$4.99

Tostada Meat

Enchilada Style

$2.99

APPETIZERS

Cheese Crisp

$8.29

Cheese Crisp w/Meat

$10.59

(Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Asada)

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

Chicken Wing

$12.79

Chicken Wing (BBQ Hot or Honey Hot) 10 per

French Fries

$8.39

French Fries

Fuegos Style Fries

$10.99

Fuegos Style Fries

Fuegos Style Nachos

$11.49

Fuegos Style Nachos

Guacamole Dip w/ Tortilla Chips

$8.69

Guacamole Dip w/ Tortilla

Mini Appetizer Plate w/ Beans

$11.99

Mini Appetizer Plate w/ Beans ( 4 tacos, 4 mini chimis, & 4 flautas)

Nachos w/Jalapenos

$8.99

Nachos w/Jalapenos

Onion Rings

$8.99

Onion Rings

BEER

805 DRAFT

$6.75

805 DRAFT

Angry Orchid Bottle

$4.50

Angy Orchid Bottle

Bud Bottle

$4.50

BUD BOTTLE

Bud Light

$4.50

BUD LIGHT

Bud Light Draft

$5.75

BUD LIGHT DRAFT

BudLight Bottle

$4.50

Budlight Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

Clamato Side

$3.00

CLAMATO SIDE

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

Corona Bottle

$4.75

Corona Bottle

Corona Premier Bottle

$4.75

Corona Premier

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Domestic Bucket

Domestic Draft

$4.75

DOMESTIC DRAFT

DOS X DRAFT

$6.75

DOS X DRAFT

Dos XX Bottle

$4.75

Dos XX Bottle

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Heineken Zero

Import Bucket

$17.00

Import Bucket

IMPORT DRAFT

$5.75

IMPORT DRAfT

JUCY HAZ

$6.75

JUCY HAZ

KILT LIFTER DRAFT

$6.75

KILT LIFTER DRAFT

Miche Mix

$3.00

Red Beer

Miller Light

$4.50

Miller Light

Modelo Bottle

$4.75

Modelo Bottle

Modelo Negra Bottle

$4.75

Modelo Negra

Pacifico Bottle

$4.75

Pacifico Bottle

Trulys

$4.75

Trulys

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Twisted Tea

Ultra Bottle

$4.75

Ultra Bottle

ULTRA DRAFT

$6.75

ULTRA DRAFT

ESTRELLA JALISCO

$4.75

BREAKFAST

Asada w/ Eggs

$10.99

Bacon w/ Eggs

$9.79

Breakfast Burrito

$8.79

Eggs, potato, choice of Chorizo, Bacon, Ham, Shredded Beef or Ground Beef

Chilaquiles w/ Eggs

$9.99

Chorizo w/egg

$9.99

Chorizo W/EGGS

Eggs any Style

$8.21

with papa and beans

Ham w/Eggs

$9.59

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

Machaca Beef w/ Eggs

$10.39

Menudo

$8.59+

Menu

Omelette

$10.39

Omelette (Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno and cheese)

Potato w/Eggs

$8.89

Red Tamale w/ Egs

$10.99

COCKTAILS

After Sex

$6.75

AFTER SEX

Alabama Slammer

$7.25

ALABAMA SLAMMER

Amaretto Sour

$6.75

AMARETTO SOUR

AMF

$7.75

AMF

Apple Vegas Bomb

$8.75

Apple Vegas Bom

Appletini

$6.75

Appletini

Atomic Gumball

$6.75

Atomic Gumball

Bahama Mama

$7.25

Bahama Mama

Baybreeze

$6.75

Baybreeze

Beerita

$10.75

Beerita

Bloody Mary (Well)

$3.50

Bloody Mary (Well)

Blow Job

$6.75

Blow Job

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

Blue Iguana

$11.00

Blue Iguana

Borracho Shot

$7.75

Borracho Shot

Cadillac Margarita

$8.75

Cadilac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita Large

$11.50

Cadillac Margarita Large

Cariboulou

$8.75

Cariboulou

Cherry Bomber

$6.75

Cherry Bomber

Chili Bomber

$8.75

Chili Bomber

Chocolate Cove

$6.75

Chocolate Cove

Cosmo

$7.00

COSMO

Dirty Bong Water

$7.00

Dirty Bong Water

Dreamcicle

$10.00

Dreamcicle

Fuzzy Naval

$8.00

Fuzzy Naval

Grape Bomber

$6.75

Grape Bomber

Green Tea

$8.75

Green Tea

Jager Bomber

$7.75

Jager Bomber

Liquid Marijuana

$7.75

Liquid Marijuana

Long Island

$7.75

Long Island

Mangonada

$8.00

Mangoneada

Margarita

$9.50+

BLUE MARGARITA

Miami Ice

$7.75

Miami Ice

Orgasm in your mouth

$8.75

Orgasm in your mouth

Paleta

$8.00

Paleta

Paloma

$8.00

Paloma

Pina Colada

$8.75+

Pina Colada

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$7.25

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pink Pussy

$6.75

Pink Pussy

Purple Gatorade

$6.75

Purple Gatorade

Scooby Shack

$7.75

Scooby Shack

Sex on the Beach

$7.75

Sex on the Beach

Tequila Sunrise

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

Tolleson Water

$7.75

Tolleson Water

Vegas Bomber

$8.75

Vegas Bomber

Watermelon Bomber

$6.75

Watermelon Bomber

Strawberry Pina Colada

$9.00

DESERTS

Churros

$5.89

Churros

DINNER COMBINATIONS

1.- 2 Tacos

$12.99

2 tacos (Beef or Chicken)

10.- Carne Asada

$12.99

Carne Asada comes with onion, cilantro and tortillas

11.- Taco, Tostada & Cheese Enchilada

$13.79

Taco, Tostada & Cheese Enchilada

12.- 2 Beef or Chicken Flautas

$12.29

2 Beef or Chicken Flautas

13.- 2 Tamales

$12.99

2 Tamales

15.-Fuego Trio

$13.69

Fuego Trio ( Beef, Chicken and Cheese Enchilada)

16.- Steak Picado

$14.99

Steak Picado w/ tortillas

2.- 2 Tacos

$13.29

3.- Cheese Enchilada & Taco

$11.99

Cheese enchilada & Taco (Beef or Chicken)

4.- Flauta and Taco

$11.89

Flauta and Taco

5.- Green, Red, Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef Burrito

$11.99

Green, Red, Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef Burrito

6.- 2 Enchiladas

$10.99

2 Enchiladas

7.- 2 Cheese Enchiladas

$11.89

2 Cheese Enchiladas

8.- Red or Green Chili

$12.79

Red or Green Chili

Chimi Dinner

$14.99

Chimi Dinner (Shredded beef, green chili, red chili, Chicken, Veggie Chimi or beans topped with sour cream

Fajitas

$16.99

Fajitas ( Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream (w/Tortillas)

Monster Burrito

$13.69

Monster Burrito

Pollo Fundido

$14.29

Pollo fundido ( lightly fried chicken burrito smothered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted colly cheese served with rice and beans

GIN

Well Gin

$8.50

Well Gin

Bombay

$8.50

Bombay

Tribuno

$8.50

Tribuno

Tangeray

$8.50

Tangeray

KIDS CORNER

Kids Corner

$8.99

Kids corner ( all kids prices) (5yrs & Under beverage included)

LIQUEURS

Chambord

$7.25

Chambord

Pama

$8.50

Pama

Irish Cream

$8.50

Irish Cream

Goldschlager

$8.50

Goldschlager

Tuaca

$8.50

Tuaca

Butter Shots

$5.00

Butter Shots

Well Melon

$5.00

Well Melon

Watermelon Schnapps

$5.00

Watermelon Schnapps

Amaretto

$5.00

Amaretto

Banana

$5.00

Banana

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

Razmatazz

$5.00

Razmatazz

LUNCH

Torta de Asada

$10.89

Torta de Asada served with French Fries

Chicken Sandwitch

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Chicken Tenders served with French Fries

1/3 LB Angus Burger

$10.79

1/3 LB Angus Burger served with french fries

Beer Battered Fish Strips

$9.99

Beer battered Fish Strips served with french fries

CATERING

Party Platter

$48.99

Party Platters serves up to 10 guest ( mini tacos, mini chimis, mini flautas, pollo fundido, accompanied with beans

Beans Full Pan

$48.99

Rice Ful Pan

$48.99

Bean Half Pan

$24.99

Rice half pan

$24.99

Salsa Quart

$9.99

Salsa Pint

$5.99

Pint Enchilada Sauce

$6.99

1/2 pint Guacamole

$5.99

1/2 Pint Sour Cream

$4.99

1/2 pint Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$5.99

Dozen Enchiladas

$24.99

12 Tacos Dorados

$29.99

12 Soft Tacos

$38.99

RUM

MALIBU

$7.50

MALIBU

Bicardi Limon

$7.50

Bicardi Limon

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Captain Morgan

Sailor Jerry

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

Well Rum

$7.25

Well Rum

Bicardi Malibu

$7.50

Bicardi Malibu

Admiral Nelson

$6.75

Admiral Nelson

Rumchata

$7.50

Rumchata

SIDES

Pico de Gallo

$2.75

Pico de Gallo

Salad Dressing

$1.29

Salad Dressing

Guacamole

$2.99

Guacamole

Sour Cream

$2.19

Sour Cream

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.39

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Jalapenos

$0.99

Jalapenos

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.29

2 Corn Tortillas

2 Flour Tortillas

$2.29

2 Flour Tortillas

Enchilada Sauce

$2.69

Enchilada Sauce

Bowl of Chili w/ Tortilla

$8.99

Bowl of Chili w/Tortilla

Beans

$2.89

Beans

Rice

$2.89

Rice

Bread

$2.29

Bread

SOFT DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

Coca Cola

$3.29

Coca Cola

Coffe

$3.29

Coffe

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

Diet Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

DR. PEPPER

$3.29

DR. PEPPER

ICE TEA

$3.29

ICE TEA

Lemonade

$3.29

Lemonade

MILK

$3.29

MILK

ORAGE JUICE

$3.29

ORANGE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.29

PINEAPPLE JUICE

RAZ TEA

$3.29

RAZ TEA

Redbull Can

$3.79

Redbull Can

RootBeer

$3.29

RootBeer

Sprite

$3.29

Sprite

Water

Water

TEQUILA

1800 SILVER

$7.50

1800 SILVER

1800 TEQUILA

$7.50

1800 TEQUILA

Borracho Shot

$7.75

Borracho Shot

Casa Amigo Anejo

$9.75

CASA AMIGO ANEJO

CASA AMIGO BLANCO

$7.75

CASA AMIGO BLANCO

Casa Amigo Reposado

$8.75

CASADORES

$7.75

CASADORES

CUERVO SILVER

$7.25

CUERVO SILBER

DON JULIO BLANCO

$7.75

DON JULIO BLANCO

El Jimador

$7.25

El Jimador

HORNITOS

$7.75

HORNITOS

JOSE CUERVO

$7.25

JOSE CUERVO

LA PINTA

$7.75

LA PINTA

PATRON SILVER

$8.75

PATRON SILVER

TEQUILA ROSE

$6.75

TEQUILA ROSE

Tequila Sunrise

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

WELL TEQUILA

$7.25

WELL TEQUILA

UPCHARGES

Margarita

$2.00

Margarita

Redbull

$2.75

Redbull

Premium Double

$6.00

Premium Double

VODKA

Absolute Vodka

$7.50

Absolute Vodka

Absolute Watermelon

$7.50

Absolute Watermelon

Burnetts Blueberry

$7.25

Burnetts Blueberry

Burnetts Cherry

$7.25

Burnetts Cherry

Burnetts Grape

$7.25

Burnetts Grape

Burnetts Orange

$7.25

Burnetts Orange

Burnetts Pomegranate

$7.25

Burnetts Pomegranate

Burnetts Sweet Tea

$7.25

Burnetts Swet Tea

Burnetts Whpped Cream

$7.25

Burnetts Whipped Cream

Ciroc

$8.50

Ciroc

Ciroc Apple

$8.50

Ciroc Apple

Ciroc Berry

$8.50

Ciroc Berry

Ciroc Coconut

$8.50

Ciroc Coconut

Ciroc Mango

$8.50

Ciroc Mango

Ciroc Peach

$8.50

Ciroc Peach

Ciroc Pineaple

$8.50

Ciroc Pineaple

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Ruby Red

Deep Eddys Lemonade

$7.50

Deep Eddy's Lemonade

Deep Eddys Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddys Peach

Grey Goose

$7.75

Grey Goose

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.25

Smirnoff Vanilla

Titos Vodka

$7.75

Titos Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.25

Well Vodka

WHISKEY

Bacardi

$7.75

Bacardi

Buchanas Delux

$8.50

Buchanas Delux

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Chivas Regal

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Apple

Crown Peach

$8.75

Crown Peach

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Crown Vanilla

Fireball

$8.50

Fireball

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels

Jack Honey

$8.75

Jack Honey

Janeson

$8.50

Janeson

Johnnie Walker

$8.50

Johnnie Walker

Jum Beam

$8.50

Jum Beam

Makers Mark

$8.50

Makers Mark

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams 7

Well Whiskey

$7.25

Well Whiskeys

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Wild Turkey

WINE

Cabernet

$4.00

CABRENET

Chardonay

$4.00

CHARDONNAY

Merlot

$4.00

MERLOT

Mimosa

$20.00

MIMOSA

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

PINOT GRIGIO

Sangria

$5.00

SANGRIA

White zinfandel

$4.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

New Food Items

The Mexican Elote

$6.00

The Mexican Elote

Taco Hass

$9.99

Taco Hass

Buffalo Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Soldier Sandwich

El Perche Burro

$12.50

El Perche Burro

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

The Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

No Munchies

Taco Baja

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At Fuego Bar & Grill, we offer authentic, Mexican cuisine dating back to four generations of family

Website

Location

9118 W Van Buren St., Tolleson, AZ 85353

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Buffalo Spot - Tolleson
orange starNo Reviews
9897 W McDowell Rd Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
El Camaron Gigante
orange star4.0 • 109
8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1 Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Leo's Tacos & Burritos - 10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
10277 W McDowell Rd Suite 100 Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
10321 W McDowell Road Avondale, AZ 85392
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Avondale
orange star3.9 • 451
10455 W McDowell Rd Avondale, AZ 85329
View restaurantnext
EZBACHI #2 - West Phoenix
orange starNo Reviews
2885 N 91 AVE PHOENIX, AZ 85037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tolleson

Manhattan Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,159
9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Tolleson
orange star4.7 • 648
8363 West Van Buren Street Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
El Camaron Gigante
orange star4.0 • 109
8343 West Van Buren Suite A-1 Tolleson, AZ 85353
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tolleson
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston