Fuego Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
9118 W Van Buren St.
Tolleson, AZ 85353
ALACART
Burrito Bean & Cheese
Burrito California
Burrito Chicken ( Red or Green)
Burrito Chipotle Fish
Burrito Chorizo w/ egg
Burrito Green Chili
Burrito Ground Beef
Burrito Shredded Beef with Egg
Burrito Shrimp
Chilli Bowl
Tostada Red Chili
Enchilada Cheese
Enchilada Shrimp
Enchiladas Chicken
Enchiladas Ground Beef
Enchiladas Shredded Beef
Flauta Beef or Chicken
Tacos
Tamales
Tostada Bean
Tostada Guacamole
Tostada Meat
Enchilada Style
APPETIZERS
Cheese Crisp
Cheese Crisp w/Meat
(Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Asada)
Cheese Sticks
Chicken Wing
Chicken Wing (BBQ Hot or Honey Hot) 10 per
French Fries
Fuegos Style Fries
Fuegos Style Nachos
Guacamole Dip w/ Tortilla Chips
Mini Appetizer Plate w/ Beans
Mini Appetizer Plate w/ Beans ( 4 tacos, 4 mini chimis, & 4 flautas)
Nachos w/Jalapenos
Onion Rings
BEER
805 DRAFT
Angry Orchid Bottle
Bud Bottle
Bud Light
Bud Light Draft
BudLight Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Clamato Side
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Premier Bottle
Domestic Bucket
Domestic Draft
DOS X DRAFT
Dos XX Bottle
Heineken Zero
Import Bucket
IMPORT DRAFT
JUCY HAZ
KILT LIFTER DRAFT
Miche Mix
Red Beer
Miller Light
Modelo Bottle
Modelo Negra Bottle
Pacifico Bottle
Trulys
Twisted Tea
Ultra Bottle
ULTRA DRAFT
ESTRELLA JALISCO
BREAKFAST
Asada w/ Eggs
Bacon w/ Eggs
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, potato, choice of Chorizo, Bacon, Ham, Shredded Beef or Ground Beef
Chilaquiles w/ Eggs
Chorizo w/egg
Eggs any Style
with papa and beans
Ham w/Eggs
Huevos a la Mexicana
Huevos Rancheros
Machaca Beef w/ Eggs
Menudo
Menu
Omelette
Omelette (Onion, Tomato, Jalapeno and cheese)
Potato w/Eggs
Red Tamale w/ Egs
COCKTAILS
After Sex
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Apple Vegas Bomb
Appletini
Atomic Gumball
Bahama Mama
Baybreeze
Beerita
Bloody Mary (Well)
Blow Job
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Iguana
Borracho Shot
Cadillac Margarita
Cadillac Margarita Large
Cariboulou
Cherry Bomber
Chili Bomber
Chocolate Cove
Cosmo
Dirty Bong Water
Dreamcicle
Fuzzy Naval
Grape Bomber
Green Tea
Jager Bomber
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island
Mangonada
Margarita
BLUE MARGARITA
Miami Ice
Orgasm in your mouth
Paleta
Paloma
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pink Pussy
Purple Gatorade
Scooby Shack
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tolleson Water
Vegas Bomber
Watermelon Bomber
Strawberry Pina Colada
DESERTS
DINNER COMBINATIONS
1.- 2 Tacos
2 tacos (Beef or Chicken)
10.- Carne Asada
Carne Asada comes with onion, cilantro and tortillas
11.- Taco, Tostada & Cheese Enchilada
Taco, Tostada & Cheese Enchilada
12.- 2 Beef or Chicken Flautas
2 Beef or Chicken Flautas
13.- 2 Tamales
2 Tamales
15.-Fuego Trio
Fuego Trio ( Beef, Chicken and Cheese Enchilada)
16.- Steak Picado
Steak Picado w/ tortillas
2.- 2 Tacos
3.- Cheese Enchilada & Taco
Cheese enchilada & Taco (Beef or Chicken)
4.- Flauta and Taco
Flauta and Taco
5.- Green, Red, Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef Burrito
Green, Red, Ground Beef, Chicken or Shredded Beef Burrito
6.- 2 Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas
7.- 2 Cheese Enchiladas
2 Cheese Enchiladas
8.- Red or Green Chili
Red or Green Chili
Chimi Dinner
Chimi Dinner (Shredded beef, green chili, red chili, Chicken, Veggie Chimi or beans topped with sour cream
Fajitas
Fajitas ( Beef, Chicken or Shrimp, Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Sour Cream (w/Tortillas)
Monster Burrito
Monster Burrito
Pollo Fundido
Pollo fundido ( lightly fried chicken burrito smothered with jalapeno cream cheese and melted colly cheese served with rice and beans
LIQUEURS
Chambord
Pama
Irish Cream
Goldschlager
Tuaca
Butter Shots
Well Melon
Watermelon Schnapps
Amaretto
Banana
Peach Schnapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Razmatazz
LUNCH
Torta de Asada
Torta de Asada served with French Fries
Chicken Sandwitch
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders served with French Fries
1/3 LB Angus Burger
1/3 LB Angus Burger served with french fries
Beer Battered Fish Strips
Beer battered Fish Strips served with french fries
CATERING
Party Platter
Party Platters serves up to 10 guest ( mini tacos, mini chimis, mini flautas, pollo fundido, accompanied with beans
Beans Full Pan
Rice Ful Pan
Bean Half Pan
Rice half pan
Salsa Quart
Salsa Pint
Pint Enchilada Sauce
1/2 pint Guacamole
1/2 Pint Sour Cream
1/2 pint Jalapeño Cream Cheese
Dozen Enchiladas
12 Tacos Dorados
12 Soft Tacos
RUM
SIDES
Pico de Gallo
Salad Dressing
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Jalapenos
2 Corn Tortillas
2 Flour Tortillas
Enchilada Sauce
Bowl of Chili w/ Tortilla
Beans
Rice
Bread
SOFT DRINKS
Arnold Palmer
Coca Cola
Coffe
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
DR. PEPPER
ICE TEA
Lemonade
MILK
ORAGE JUICE
PINEAPPLE JUICE
RAZ TEA
Redbull Can
RootBeer
Sprite
Water
TEQUILA
1800 SILVER
1800 TEQUILA
Borracho Shot
Casa Amigo Anejo
CASA AMIGO ANEJO
CASA AMIGO BLANCO
Casa Amigo Reposado
CASADORES
CUERVO SILVER
DON JULIO BLANCO
El Jimador
HORNITOS
JOSE CUERVO
LA PINTA
PATRON SILVER
TEQUILA ROSE
Tequila Sunrise
WELL TEQUILA
VODKA
Absolute Vodka
Absolute Watermelon
Burnetts Blueberry
Burnetts Cherry
Burnetts Grape
Burnetts Orange
Burnetts Pomegranate
Burnetts Sweet Tea
Burnetts Whpped Cream
Ciroc
Ciroc Apple
Ciroc Berry
Ciroc Coconut
Ciroc Mango
Ciroc Peach
Ciroc Pineaple
Deep Eddy's Ruby Red
Deep Eddys Lemonade
Deep Eddys Peach
Grey Goose
Smirnoff Vanilla
Titos Vodka
Well Vodka
WHISKEY
Bacardi
Buchanas Delux
Chivas Regal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Janeson
Johnnie Walker
Jum Beam
Makers Mark
Seagrams 7
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
WINE
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Fuego Bar & Grill, we offer authentic, Mexican cuisine dating back to four generations of family
