fuego taquito 194 Graybeal Ave

BYO Burrito

$7.00

Create your perfect burrito with our build-your-own burrito station! Start with your choice of protein, and load up on toppings like fresh veggies, beans, rice, and cheese. Top it off with a variety of sauces from salsa to spicy chipotle. Add some heat with jalapenos or our hot sauce if you're feeling adventurous. Come and build your perfect burrito today!