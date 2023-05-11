Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fuego Y Agua

review star

No reviews yet

2960 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33145

Food Menu

Appetizers

Alcapurrias de carne molida

$12.00

Crujiente fritura hecha de masa de yautía y guineos verdes, rellenas de carne molida. Crunchy fritter made of taro root and green bananas, stuffed with ground beef.

Queso frito

$9.00

Queso fresco del país servido con salsa de mango y habanero. Fresh white cheese served with mango and habanero sauce

Chorizo & queso frito salteado

$18.00

Delicioso chorizo español salteado con queso frito, cebolla caramelizada, casquitos de guayaba y vino tinto. Delicious Spanish chorizo sautéed with fried cheese, caramelized onions and guava shells with a touch of red wine.

Hummus

$14.00

Perfecta fusión de edamame y remolacha servida con chips de malanga Perfect fusion of edamame and beets served with taro root chips.

Croquetas de Churrasco

$12.00

Crujientes croquetas de churrasco hechas en casa, servidas con nuestra salsa tradicional mayo-kétchup Crunchy homemade croquets stuffed with shreddded skirt steak, served with our traditional mayo-ketchup sauce

Arepas Pollo

$13.00

Arepas Cerdo

$13.00

Arepas Pulpo

$22.00

Arepas Mixta

$18.00

Ensalada de pulpo caribeña

$22.00

Perfecta combinación de pulpo fresco, cebolla, pimientos mixtos, aceite de oliva y jugo de limón. Perfect combination of fresh octopus, onion, mixed peppers, olive oil and lime

Guacamole & Pork Belly

$20.00

Explosiva combinación de aguacate, tomate, cebolla morada y cilantro, servido con crujientes chicharrones de cerdo y chips de malanga. Explosive combination of avocado, tomato, red onion and cilantro, served with fried pork belly and taro root chips.

Ceviche Fuego & Agua

$21.00

Clásico ceviche de pescado al estilo peruano servido con batata morada y chips de malanga. Classic Peruvian fish ceviche served with purple sweet potato and taro root chips.

Delicious soup of the day

$12.00

Sopa de la casa hecha diariamente. Homemade soup of the day

Kids Menu

Pollo frito con papas fritas

$12.00

Fried chicken with french fries

Pizza de queso

$10.00

Cheeze Pizza

Platos Principales

Chillo frito

$38.00

Crujiente pescado entero sazonado al estilo Fuego & Agua servido con nuestro delicioso risotto de gandules. Crispy whole red snapper seasoned in a Fuego & Agua style served with our delicious pigeon peas risotto.

Salmón Fuego & Agua

$28.00

Suculento filete de salmón marinado al estilo Fuego & Agua servido sobre majado de batata morada y una deliciosa salsa de miel, naranja y jengibre. Succulent salmon filet marinated in a Fuego & Agua style served in a bed of sweet potato puree bathed in a delicious homemade honey, orange and ginger sauce.

Chef’s Special Ravioli

$29.00

Ravioli hecho en casa, rellenos de queso crema, plátanos maduros y servidos con una cremosa salsa de chorizo español. Homemade ravioli stuffed with cream cheese, sweet plantain and served with a creamy chorizo sauce.

Pork belly

$24.00

Crujiente chicharrón de cerdo servido con arroz mamposteao, pasta de ajo negro rostizado y ceviche de cebolla morada. Crunchy fried pork belly served with mixed rice and beans, roasted black garlic paste and pickled red onions.

Parrillada a Fuego

$85.00

Jugosa y tierna combinación de pollo, churrasco, chorizo, lomo de cerdo y camarones a la parrilla servido con su acompañante favorito. Juicy and tender combination of grilled chicken, skirt steak, chorizo, pork loin and shrimps served with your favorite side order.

Pechuga de pollo a la plancha

$19.00

Tierna pechuga de pollo a la parrilla servida con vegetales salteados de temporada. Tender grilled chicken breast served with sautéed seasonal vegetables

Braised short ribs

$32.00

Apetitosas costillas de res horneadas por 24 horas a fuego lento servida con majado de papas rojas flameadas con coñac. Delicious short ribs slowly cooked for 24 hours, served with red mashed potatoes flambeed with cognac

Paella Caribena

$34.00

Sabrosa combinación de pollo, churrasco, chorizo, camarones, mejillones, almejas y pescado. Delicious combination of chicken, skirt steak, chorizo, shrimps, mussels, scallops and fish

Mar, Cielo & Tierra

$65.00

xplosiva combinación de pollo, churrasco y camarones a la parrilla con salsa de setas shiitake, servido sobre majado de papas rojas con aceite de trufas y ajo rostizado. Perfect combination of grilled chicken, skirt steak and shrimp with shiitake mushroom sauce served in a bed of roasted garlic mashed red potatoes with a touch of truffle oil.

Camarones al ajillo

$28.00

Deliciosos camarones salteados en pasta de ajo rostizado y aceite de trufas. Servido con arroz blanco perfumado. Delicious, sautéed shrimps with roasted garlic paste and truffle oil served with infused white rice.

Mofongo relleno Pollo

$22.00

Mofongo relleno Churrasco

$30.00

Mofongo relleno Camarones

$29.00

Mofongo relleno Ensalada de Pulpo

$32.00

Mofongo relleno Ceviche

$28.00

Mofongo relleno Mixto

$45.00

Ribeye

$39.00

Salads

Ensalada de la casa

$14.00

Sabrosa combinación de lechuga mixta, manzanas verdes, queso feta y granada, servida con aderezo de mostaza y miel hecho en la casa. Tasty combination of spring mix, green apple, feta cheese and pomegranate with homemade honey mustard.

Ensalada al Fuego

$15.00

Perfecta combinación de lechuga mixta, arúgula, tomate, queso mozzarella ahumado y crutones de plátano maduro acompañado de aderezo balsámico hecho en casa. Perfect combination of spring mix, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, smoked mozzarella cheese and sweet plantains croutons with a homemade balsamic vineg

Sides

Vegetales salteados

$8.00

Sautéed vegetables

Risotto de gandules

$10.00

Pigeon Peas risotto

Mofongo

$7.00

Mashed green plantain

Arroz blanco

$5.00

White rice

Habichuelas guisadas

$4.00

Stewed beans

Arroz Mamposteao

$7.00

Mixed rice with beans

Papas fritas

$6.00

French fries

Majado de batata morada

$8.00

Mashed purple sweet potato

Majado de papas rojas

$8.00

Mashed red potato

Ensalada de lechuga,tomate y cebolla morada

$8.00

Spring mix salad with tomato and red onion

Chips De Malanga

$5.00

Menu de Lunch

Wrap de pollo

$14.95

Wrap de camarones

$14.95

Pechuga Rellena

$14.95

Pernil al caldero

$14.95

Filete de salmon

$14.95

Churrasco a la parrilla

$14.95

Desserts

Flan de Queso

$12.00

Boudin de Guava y Pina

$12.00

Drink Menu

Cocteles

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Passion Fruit

$14.00

Mojito Strawberry

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Margarita Passion Fruit

$14.00

Margarita Strawberry

$14.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Piña Colada en Piña

$22.00

Sodas

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

jupina

$3.50

Beer

Heineken

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Medalla

$6.00

Jugos Naturales

Tamarindo

$6.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Piña Colada Frozen

$10.00

Piña Colada Frozen En Piña

$18.00

Sangria

Sangria A Fuego Pitcher

$35.00

Sangria De Parcha Pitcher

$35.00

Sangria A Fuego Glass

$12.00

Sangria De Parcha Glass

$12.00

Cafe

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Vinos

La Carmina glass

$12.00

100% Albarino

La Carmina Botella

$40.00

Tamaral Rose Glass

$12.00

Tamaral Rose Botella

$37.00

Tamaral Roble Glass

$12.00

100% Tempranillo - Ribera del duero, Spain

Vendimia Botella

$45.00

95% Tempranillo / 5% Cabernet sauvignon / Ribera del duero, Spain

Tamaral Reserva Botella

$60.00

100% Tempranillo / Ribera del duero, Spain

Aguas

Vellamo Mineral Still

$8.00

Vellamo Mineral Sparkling

$9.00

Fiji

$4.25

San peregrino

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy!

Location

2960 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145

Directions

