Fuego Located inside Macrofit

Popular Items

OG Shrimp Taco - Triple Combo
OG Fish Taco - Triple Combo

Fuego Tacos a La Carte

OG Fish Taco

OG Fish Taco

$4.50

A soft flour tortilla with lightly battered fried fish, topped with mango pico de gallo and our signature sauces. Served with lime and a chile blonde.

OG Shrimp Taco

OG Shrimp Taco

$4.50

A soft flour tortilla with lightly battered fried shrimp, topped with mango pico de gallo and our signature sauces. Served with lime and a chile blonde.

Shrimp Taco (Estilo Ensenada)

Shrimp Taco (Estilo Ensenada)

$4.50

A corn tortilla, lightly battered fried shrimp, topped with purple cabbage, pico de gallo, and our signature Baja sauce and Kiss From FUego red sauce (Hot ASF). Served with lime.

Fuego Fish Taco (Estilo Ensenada)

Fuego Fish Taco (Estilo Ensenada)

$4.50

A corn tortilla, lightly battered fried fish, topped with purple cabbage, pico de gallo and our signature Baja sauce and Kiss From FUego red sauce (Hot ASF). Served with lime and a chile blonde.

Shrimp Taco (Estilo Governador)

Shrimp Taco (Estilo Governador)

$4.50

A corn tortilla, shrimp quesataco (it's FUego) with Monterey cheese. Served with lime and a chile blonde.

Fuego Quesadillas

All Cheese Quesadilla

All Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Traditional Sonora style tortilla with cheese - no fish or shrimp (Our quesadillas come naked, sauce it up!)

Fuego Shrimp Quesadilla

Fuego Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00

Sonora style flour quesadilla, shrimp sofrito (something FUego, contains grilled onions). (Our quesadilla comes naked, sauce it up!)

Fuego Combo

OG Shrimp Taco - Triple Combo

OG Shrimp Taco - Triple Combo

$10.00

A soft flour tortilla with lightly battered and fried shrimp, topped with mango, pico de gallo, and our signature sauce. Served with lime and a chile blonde (3 tacos).

OG Fish Taco - Triple Combo

OG Fish Taco - Triple Combo

$10.00

A soft flour tortilla, lightly battered and fried fish, topped with mango, pico de gallo, and our signature green sauce. Served with lime and a chile blonde (3 tacos).

FUEGO Especial

Art of Fuego

Art of Fuego

$12.00

Taste Fuego without any of the guilt. 10oz of delicious sautéed swai topped with all of Fuego's flavors. The plate is sauced up and topped with our fresh mango pico de gallo.

Le Bugr

Chiky Bom Bom

Chiky Bom Bom

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy chicken cutlet, our signature house sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, sweet pickles, & brioche bun. Burger DOES NOT include fries.

Le Royal

Le Royal

$12.00Out of stock

Quarter pound smash patty, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, bacon, pickles, signature house sauce, & brioche bun. Burger DOES NOT include fries.

Le Chili Cheese Fries

Le Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Our chili cheese fries are crispy crinkle cut fries layered with American and cheddar cheese & also contains white onion.

A Le Carte

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00Out of stock

Le Crinkle Fries

$2.00Out of stock
Le Crisscut Fries

Le Crisscut Fries

$2.50Out of stock
Truffle Cris Cut Fries

Truffle Cris Cut Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Le Chicken Tendy's - 5 Pieces

$16.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
